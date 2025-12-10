Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance is organizing the local competition for the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran for boys and girls in its 27th edition for the year 1447 AH, with prizes totaling 7 million riyals for the winners in its six categories.



A ceremony to honor the winning boys will be held on 2/9/1447 AH, while the final ceremony for the girls will take place on 3/9/1447 AH in Riyadh.

Saudi Leadership



On this occasion, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, the General Supervisor of Local and International Quranic Competitions, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their care and support for everything that encourages the youth to memorize the Holy Quran, compete in it, and instill its values and principles in their hearts.



He affirmed that organizing this competition embodies the leadership's concern - may Allah preserve it - for the Holy Quran and its people, which has exceeded two decades, and it confirms the Kingdom's leadership in serving the Holy Quran and honoring its memorizers not only within the Kingdom but also in many countries around the world through the organization of numerous Quranic competitions that the ministry is honored to organize and supervise.

Preliminary and Final Qualifiers



The ministry has directed to start the preliminary qualifiers in all regions of the Kingdom in preparation for the final qualifiers next month in Sha'ban, which will be held in Riyadh. The total value of the prizes for the winners of the competition is 7 million riyals, distributed among the winning contestants in its six categories. The competition consists of six branches, including the memorization of the entire Quran and consecutive parts with good Tajweed and interpretation of its vocabulary.