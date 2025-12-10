تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تنظم وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، المسابقة المحلية على جائزة الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره للبنين والبنات في دورتها الـ(27) لعام 1447هـ، بجوائز يبلغ مجموعها 7 ملايين ريال للفائزين في أفرعها الستة.
وسيقام حفل تكريم الفائزين من البنين في 2 / 9 / 1447هـ، فيما سيقام الحفل الختامي للبنات في 3 / 9 / 1447هـ بمدينة الرياض.
ريادة السعودية
وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المشرف العام على المسابقات القرآنية المحلية والدولية الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، على عنايتهما ورعايتهما لكل ما يحفز الناشئة على حفظ القرآن الكريم والتنافس فيه وغرس قيمه ومبادئه في نفوسهم.
وأكد أن تنظيم هذه المسابقة يجسد عناية القيادة -حفظها الله- بالقرآن الكريم وأهله التي تجاوزت عقدين من الزمان، ويؤكد ريادة المملكة لخدمة القرآن الكريم وتكريمها للحافظين ليس في المملكة فحسب، إنما في كثير من دول العالم من خلال تنظيمها العديد من المسابقات القرآنية التي تتشرف الوزارة بتنظيمها والإشراف عليها.
تصفيات أولية ونهائية
ووجهت الوزارة بالبدء بالتصفيات الأولية في عموم مناطق المملكة؛ استعدادًا للتصفيات النهائية في شهر شعبان القادم التي ستكون في مدينة الرياض، حيث تبلغ قيمة الجوائز المقدمة للفائزين بالمسابقة (7 ملايين ريال)، توزع للمتسابقين الفائزين في أفرعها الستة، وتتكون المسابقة من 6 فروع تشمل حفظ القرآن كاملاً وبأجزاء متتالية مع حسن التجويد وتفسير مفرداته.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance is organizing the local competition for the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran for boys and girls in its 27th edition for the year 1447 AH, with prizes totaling 7 million riyals for the winners in its six categories.
A ceremony to honor the winning boys will be held on 2/9/1447 AH, while the final ceremony for the girls will take place on 3/9/1447 AH in Riyadh.
Saudi Leadership
On this occasion, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, the General Supervisor of Local and International Quranic Competitions, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their care and support for everything that encourages the youth to memorize the Holy Quran, compete in it, and instill its values and principles in their hearts.
He affirmed that organizing this competition embodies the leadership's concern - may Allah preserve it - for the Holy Quran and its people, which has exceeded two decades, and it confirms the Kingdom's leadership in serving the Holy Quran and honoring its memorizers not only within the Kingdom but also in many countries around the world through the organization of numerous Quranic competitions that the ministry is honored to organize and supervise.
Preliminary and Final Qualifiers
The ministry has directed to start the preliminary qualifiers in all regions of the Kingdom in preparation for the final qualifiers next month in Sha'ban, which will be held in Riyadh. The total value of the prizes for the winners of the competition is 7 million riyals, distributed among the winning contestants in its six categories. The competition consists of six branches, including the memorization of the entire Quran and consecutive parts with good Tajweed and interpretation of its vocabulary.