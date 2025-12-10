تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تنظم وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، المسابقة المحلية على جائزة الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره للبنين والبنات في دورتها الـ(27) لعام 1447هـ، بجوائز يبلغ مجموعها 7 ملايين ريال للفائزين في أفرعها الستة.


وسيقام حفل تكريم الفائزين من البنين في 2 / 9 / 1447هـ، فيما سيقام الحفل الختامي للبنات في 3 / 9 / 1447هـ بمدينة الرياض.

ريادة السعودية


وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المشرف العام على المسابقات القرآنية المحلية والدولية الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، على عنايتهما ورعايتهما لكل ما يحفز الناشئة على حفظ القرآن الكريم والتنافس فيه وغرس قيمه ومبادئه في نفوسهم.


وأكد أن تنظيم هذه المسابقة يجسد عناية القيادة -حفظها الله- بالقرآن الكريم وأهله التي تجاوزت عقدين من الزمان، ويؤكد ريادة المملكة لخدمة القرآن الكريم وتكريمها للحافظين ليس في المملكة فحسب، إنما في كثير من دول العالم من خلال تنظيمها العديد من المسابقات القرآنية التي تتشرف الوزارة بتنظيمها والإشراف عليها.

تصفيات أولية ونهائية


ووجهت الوزارة بالبدء بالتصفيات الأولية في عموم مناطق المملكة؛ استعدادًا للتصفيات النهائية في شهر شعبان القادم التي ستكون في مدينة الرياض، حيث تبلغ قيمة الجوائز المقدمة للفائزين بالمسابقة (7 ملايين ريال)، توزع للمتسابقين الفائزين في أفرعها الستة، وتتكون المسابقة من 6 فروع تشمل حفظ القرآن كاملاً وبأجزاء متتالية مع حسن التجويد وتفسير مفرداته.