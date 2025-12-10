In the Arabian Gulf, the Arab identity manifests itself as a grand return to roots, as if the language that emerged from the Arabian Peninsula has awakened in its original homeland, reclaiming its ancient presence in a contemporary guise that balances tradition and innovation. Those who contemplate the cultural scene today in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the other Gulf countries realize that these nations have not only preserved the Arabic language; they have made it a central pillar in building their modern renaissance and civilizational image.



In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the care for the Arabic language is clearly evident in the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, a landmark that has reorganized the relationship between the state and its language, aiming to enhance the presence of Arabic in education, media, and technology. From this center, research and lexicographical projects, as well as training programs, have emerged to empower Arabic in new environments, in universities and smart labs, and in the fields of artificial intelligence, so that the language becomes part of the future as it was part of the past. Alongside this, competitions and programs aimed at youth are flourishing, making Arabic competitive in public consciousness, not just a formal language that retreats into documents.



In the United Arab Emirates, initiatives to revive Arabic progress with depth and calm, while simultaneously being firmly effective. The Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language has become a platform for research, translation, and publishing, as well as a laboratory for developing programs that connect the language to the world. The Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah represents one of the most important projects of contemporary renaissance, having launched the historical dictionary of the Arabic language, a dream that has haunted linguists for centuries, now realized by scholars from various regions. The academy continues to work today on the comprehensive Arabic encyclopedia in arts, terminology, and notable figures, offering the Arab culture a knowledge project that is no less significant than major global encyclopedias. In Dubai, the emirate's interest in the Arabic language is manifested through events and initiatives sponsored by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as a face of preserving cultural identity through art, literature, and celebrating creators.



As for Qatar, the cultural district "Katara" serves as a vibrant heart for linguistic and intellectual projects. Katara has contributed to building a wide-ranging cultural movement through literary competitions, Arabic studies projects, and support for researchers and poets. It has also engaged in the historical dictionary project of the Arabic language with a vision that partially differs from that of the Sharjah Academy, reflecting the richness of methodological diversity in serving the one language and proving that Arabic is regaining its glory through multiple and integrated paths.



What unites these countries is a firm conviction that Arabic is not a past to be narrated; it is an identity to be forged. The language that emerged from the desert of the peninsula still breathes in its sands, grows in its modern cities, and renews itself through institutions that recognize the value of having a unified tongue and a living linguistic mind among Arabs. There have been periods when the voice of Arabic faded, but the womb of the Arabian Peninsula did not cease; rather, it continued to nourish the spirit that carried the first word, until the time for contemporary renaissance arrived, and the voice returned strong, and the support rose, as if the language awakened to find its children preparing a new environment worthy of its history and anticipating its future.



Thus, the scene in the Gulf today is not merely an interest in the Arabic language; it is a reaffirmation of identity in an era where languages and ideas compete. It is a renaissance that asserts that when Arabic is honored, it honors its people, and when it is enhanced, it opens for Arabs a door to cultural sovereignty that cannot be closed.