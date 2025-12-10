في الخليج العربي تتجلّى الهوية العربية في هيئةِ عودةٍ كبرى إلى الجذور، وكأن اللغة التي انبثقت من جزيرة العرب عادت لتستيقظ في موطنها الأول، مستعيدةً حضورها العريق بثوبٍ معاصر يزاوج بين الرسوخ والابتكار، ومن يتأمّل المشهد الثقافي اليوم في السعودية والإمارات وقطر وسائر بلاد الخليج العربي يدرك أن هذه البلدان لم تكتفِ بالحفاظ على العربية؛ بل جعلت منها محورًا أساسيًا في بناء نهضتها الحديثة وصورتها الحضارية.


ففي المملكة العربية السعودية، تبدو ملامح العناية بالعربية واضحة في مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية، هذا الصرح الذي أعاد تنظيم العلاقة بين الدولة ولغتها، مستهدفًا تعزيز حضور العربية في التعليم والإعلام والتقنية، وقد انطلقت من هذا المجمع مشاريع بحثية ومعجمية وبرامج تدريبية تعمل على تمكين العربية في بيئات جديدة، في الجامعات والمعامل الذكية، وفي ميادين الذكاء الاصطناعي، لتكون اللغة جزءًا من المستقبل كما كانت جزءًا من الماضي، وإلى جانب ذلك تزدهر المسابقات والبرامج الموجهة للشباب، لتغدو العربية منافِسةً في الوعي الشعبي، لا مجرد لغة رسمية تتوارى في الوثائق.


وفي الإمارات العربية المتحدة، تتقدّم مبادرات إحياء العربية بعمقٍ وهدوء، وفي الوقت نفسه بفاعليةٍ راسخة، فمركز أبوظبي للغة العربية أضحى منصّة للبحث والترجمة والنشر، ومختبرًا لتطوير البرامج التي تصل اللغة بالعالم، كما يشكّل مجمع اللغة العربية بالشارقة واحدًا من أهم مشاريع النهضة المعاصرة، إذ أطلق المعجم التاريخي للغة العربية، ذلك الحلم الذي راود اللغويين قرونًا، فجاء محقّقًا على أيدي علماء من مختلف الأقطار، وما يزال المجمع يعمل اليوم على الموسوعة العربية الشاملة في الفنون والمصطلحات والأعلام، ليقدّم للثقافة العربية مشروعًا معرفيًا لا يقل شأنًا عن الموسوعات العالمية الكبرى، وفي دبي يتجلى اهتمام الإمارة باللغة العربية من خلال الفعاليات والمبادرات التي ترعاها الشيخة لطيفة بنت محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، بصفتها وجهًا من وجوه الحفاظ على الهوية الثقافية عبر الفن والكتاب والاحتفاء بالمبدعين.


أما قطر، فإن الحي الثقافي «كتارا» يشكّل قلبًا نابضًا للمشاريع اللغوية والفكرية، فقد أسهمت كتارا في بناء حركة ثقافية واسعة النطاق، من خلال المسابقات الأدبية، ومشاريع الدراسات العربية، ودعم الباحثين والشعراء، كما انخرطت في مشروع المعجم التاريخي للغة العربية برؤية تختلف جزئيًا عن رؤية مجمع الشارقة، مما يعكس ثراء التنوع المنهجي في خدمة اللغة الواحدة، ويُثبت أن العربية تستعيد مجدها عبر تعدد المسارات وتكاملها.


إن ما يجمع هذه البلدان هو يقينٌ راسخ بأن العربية ليست ماضيًا يُروى؛ بل هوية تُصنع، وأن اللغة التي خرجت من صحراء الجزيرة لا تزال تتنفّس في رمالها، وتنمو في مدنها الحديثة، وتجدّد نفسها عبر مؤسساتٍ تعرف قيمة أن يكون للعرب لسانٌ موحّدٌ وعقلٌ لغويٌّ حي، لقد مرّت فترات خفت فيها صوت العربية، لكن رحم الجزيرة العربية لم ينقطع؛ بل ظلّ يتغذى من الروح التي حملت الكلمة الأولى، حتى إذا آن أوان النهضة المعاصرة عاد الصوت قويًا، وارتفع السند، وكأن اللغة أفاقت لتجد أبناءها قد هيّأوا لها بيئةً جديدة تليق بتاريخها وتستشرف مستقبلها.


وهكذا، فإن مشهد الخليج اليوم ليس مجرد اهتمامٍ باللغة العربية؛ بل إعادة تثبيتٍ للهوية في زمن تتنافس فيه اللغات والأفكار، إنها نهضة تقول إن العربية حين تُكرَم، تُكرِم أهلها، وحين تُعزّز، تفتح للعرب بابًا من السيادة الثقافية لا يُغلق.