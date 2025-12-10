لم يعد الفضاء الرقمي اليوم مساحة شخصية يقتصر أثرها على حدود صاحبها، بل أصبح جزءاً من البنية العامة التي يتشكّل من خلالها الرأي العام، وتنعكس عبرها تصوّرات قد تمتد تأثيراتها إلى قطاعات اقتصادية واجتماعية واسعة. ومع هذا الاتساع، برزت الحاجة إلى إطار قانوني يضمن التوازن بين حرية التعبير من جهة، وحماية السلم العام ومنع الاستخدام الضار للكلمة من جهة أخرى. فالدولة، بطبيعة منهجها، لا تضيق بالرأي ولا تجرّم الاختلاف، لكنها أيضاً لا تترك الساحة مفتوحة لسلوكيات قد تُستغل أو تُفسّر بما يضر بالمصلحة العامة.

وقد واجهت الجهات المختصة مؤخراً عدداً من الحالات التي تجاوز فيها أصحاب المحتوى حدود الرأي الفردي، وقدّموا نمطاً من الخطاب لم يُعدّ مجرد تعبير شخصي، بل أقرب إلى صيغة موجّهة تحمل طابع «الدعوة» و«التأثير الجماعي». وهذا الانتقال من التعبير الفردي إلى النشاط المؤثر هو ما يغيّر التوصيف النظامي للمحتوى؛ فالرأي مهما كان اختلافه يبقى مباحاً، أما السلوك الرقمي الذي يأخذ منحى الضغط أو التوجيه أو خلق أثر اقتصادي أو اجتماعي مباشر، فإنه يدخل تلقائياً في نطاق الضوابط التي تحمي استقرار المجتمع وثقته.

فالجهات المختصة، عندما تتدخل، لا تُواجِه رأياً، ولا تُعاقِب موقفاً شخصياً، بل تتعامل مع محتوى خرج من منطقة التعبير الطبيعي، ودخل في مجال التأثير الذي يمكن بقصد أو بغير قصد أن يُربك الأسواق، أو يُشيع تصورات مضللة، أو يفتح باباً لاستغلال الكلمة في سياق يضر بالصالح العام. وهذه ليست مساحة تُترك للاجتهاد الفردي أو التقدير الشخصي، بل تُدار بمنطق النظام وبما يحفظ توازن المجتمع.

وتبقى الرسالة الجوهرية للمجتمع واضحة: التعبير حق أصيل، والدولة تؤكد ذلك، وتدعمه، وتراه ركيزة أساسية في بيئة الانفتاح والتطوّر. لكن هذا الحق، كما في كل دول العالم، محكوم بضوابط تمنع تحوّله إلى وسيلة تأثير غير مشروع أو إلى أداة تُستغل لتوجيه الرأي العام على نحو يُسيء للاستقرار أو يضر بمصالح قطاعات اقتصادية تعمل وفق أنظمة واضحة.

ومهما كانت نية صاحب المحتوى صافية، فإن الفضاء الرقمي لا يعمل بمنطق النوايا، بل بمنطق الأثر. فقد يرى الفرد أن ما نشره مجرد تعليق عابر أو رأي شخصي، لكنه في واقع المنصات قد يتحوّل خلال ساعات إلى موجة واسعة تُستثمر في غير مقصدها، أو تُستخدم من جهات تسعى لإثارة البلبلة أو خلق ضغط وهمي، أو يُعاد تدويرها في سياق يختلف تماماً عن قصد القائل. ولهذا، فإن حسن النية لا يُعفي من المسؤولية النظامية عندما ينتج عن المحتوى أثر ضار، وهذه قاعدة مستقرة في الأنظمة الحديثة التي تُقدّر أثر السلوك أكثر مما تُقدّر نية صاحبه.

إن الوعي بالكلمة أصبح مطلباً لا يقل أهمية عن الحق في قولها. فالمجتمع الذي يعي حدود الرأي وحدود التأثير، ويُدرك أن المنصات ليست مساحات مغلقة بل ساحات عامة يتشكل فيها الرأي الجماعي، سيكون مجتمعاً أكثر قدرة على حماية نفسه من الانجراف خلف موجات لا يعرف مصدرها ولا تبعاتها. وفي المقابل، فإن الأنظمة لم تُوضع كقيد على الحرية، بل كضمانة لاستمرارها، بحيث يبقى النقاش العام صحياً، ويظل الاختلاف داخل إطار مسؤول لا يُسقِط الحقوق ولا يضر بالمصالح العامة.

ولهذا، فإن رفع مستوى الخطاب يبدأ من إدراك أن الكلمة اليوم ليست مجرد موقف، بل مسؤولية. وأن حق التعبير واسع ومكفول، لكن استخدامه في سياق يتجاوز حدوده الطبيعية يُحوّله من حق إلى ممارسة تخضع للرقابة النظامية. وبين هذا وذاك، يكمن وعي المجتمع: أن يقول رأيه بلا خوف، وأن يدرك في الوقت ذاته أن الرأي شيء.. وأن التأثير الضار شيء آخر تماماً.

وهكذا، تتكامل حرية التعبير مع الضوابط النظامية، ليبقى الفضاء العام مكاناً للنقاش الواعي.. لا ساحة لفوضى رقمية أو استخدامات خاطئة للكلمة.