Today, the digital space is no longer a personal area whose impact is limited to its owner; it has become part of the public structure through which public opinion is formed, and through which perceptions may extend their effects to wide economic and social sectors. With this expansion, the need for a legal framework that ensures a balance between freedom of expression on one hand and the protection of public peace and the prevention of harmful use of speech on the other has emerged. The state, by the nature of its approach, does not restrict opinion nor criminalize difference, but it also does not leave the field open to behaviors that may be exploited or interpreted in ways that harm the public interest.

Recently, the relevant authorities have faced a number of cases in which content creators exceeded the limits of individual opinion, presenting a type of discourse that is no longer merely personal expression but is closer to a directed form that carries the character of "advocacy" and "collective influence." This shift from individual expression to impactful activity is what changes the regulatory description of the content; for opinion, no matter how different, remains permissible, while digital behavior that takes the form of pressure, guidance, or creates a direct economic or social impact automatically falls within the scope of regulations that protect the stability and trust of society.

When the relevant authorities intervene, they do not confront an opinion, nor do they punish a personal stance; rather, they deal with content that has moved out of the realm of natural expression and into the field of influence that can, intentionally or unintentionally, disrupt markets, spread misleading perceptions, or open the door to the exploitation of speech in a context that harms the public good. This is not a space left to individual interpretation or personal judgment, but is managed by the logic of the system in a way that preserves the balance of society.

The essential message to society remains clear: expression is an inherent right, and the state affirms this, supports it, and sees it as a fundamental pillar in an environment of openness and development. However, this right, as in all countries of the world, is governed by regulations that prevent it from becoming a means of unlawful influence or a tool exploited to direct public opinion in a way that undermines stability or harms the interests of economic sectors operating under clear systems.

No matter how pure the content creator's intentions may be, the digital space does not operate on the logic of intentions, but on the logic of impact. An individual may see what they published as merely a fleeting comment or personal opinion, but in the reality of platforms, it can transform within hours into a wide wave that is invested in ways other than intended, or used by parties seeking to stir confusion or create a false pressure, or recycled in a context that is completely different from the speaker's intent. Therefore, good intentions do not exempt one from regulatory responsibility when the content produces a harmful effect, and this is a settled principle in modern systems that value the impact of behavior more than the intent of its owner.

Awareness of the word has become a demand no less important than the right to say it. A society that understands the limits of opinion and the limits of influence, and realizes that platforms are not closed spaces but public arenas where collective opinion is formed, will be a society more capable of protecting itself from being swept away by waves whose sources and consequences it does not know. Conversely, regulations are not established as constraints on freedom, but as guarantees for its continuation, ensuring that public discourse remains healthy and that differences stay within a responsible framework that does not undermine rights or harm public interests.

Thus, raising the level of discourse begins with the realization that the word today is not merely a stance but a responsibility. The right to express is broad and guaranteed, but using it in a context that exceeds its natural limits transforms it from a right into a practice subject to regulatory oversight. Between this and that lies the awareness of society: to express its opinion without fear, while simultaneously understanding that opinion is one thing... and harmful influence is something entirely different.

In this way, freedom of expression complements regulatory controls, keeping the public space a place for conscious discussion... not a venue for digital chaos or misuse of speech.