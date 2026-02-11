قررت وزارة البلديات وهيئة المياه ملاحقة المتسببين في تدفق المياه خارج حدود العقار، واعتبرتا ذلك ضمن مظاهر التشوه البصري والمخالفات البلدية التي تستوجب المعالجة الفورية، وأكدتا أن الأنظمة تنص على فرض غرامة مالية تصل إلى 3 آلاف ريال عند تسبب التدفق في إغراق الطرق أو حدوث تجمعات مائية وإلزام المتسبب بسرعة إزالة المخالفة ومعالجة أسبابها.

في المقابل يؤكد النظام في المادة (57) تحمل هيئة المياه مسؤولية معالجة حالات التدفق والتسرب والانكسارات في شبكات المياه والصرف، ومعاقبة المخالفين ،فيما تتولى البلديات متابعة حالات إغراق الطرق والتجمعات المائية مع تكامل الجهتين للحد من الأضرار البيئية والعمرانية، ومعالجة مظاهر التشوه البصري الناتجة عن تدفق المياه خارج حدود العقارات أو من الشبكات الداخلية والصهاريج، إضافة إلى الانكسارات في شبكات المياه أو الصرف.

وكانت هيئة المياه نفذت في وقت سابق سلسلة من الجولات الميدانية في المدن والمناطق السعودية لرصد مخالفات أحكام نظام المياه، وأسفرت عن رصد أكثر من 1500 مخالفة، وشكّلت مخالفات التوصيل غير النظامي نحو 33% من إجمالي المخالفات المسجلة. وشملت المخالفات التي تم ضبطها في وقت سابق التوصيل غير النظامي بشبكات المياه أو الصرف الصحي، العبث بعدادات مزوّدي الخدمة المرخص لهم، وتدفق المياه خارج حدود المباني العامة أو الخاصة أو تسربها من الصهاريج.