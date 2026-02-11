The Ministry of Municipalities and the Water Authority have decided to pursue those responsible for the flow of water outside property boundaries, considering it a manifestation of visual distortion and municipal violations that require immediate action. They emphasized that the regulations stipulate a financial fine of up to 3,000 riyals if the flow causes flooding on roads or the formation of water pools, and obligate the responsible party to swiftly remove the violation and address its causes.

On the other hand, the system confirms in Article (57) that the Water Authority is responsible for addressing cases of flow, leakage, and breaks in water and sewage networks, and punishing violators. Meanwhile, municipalities are tasked with monitoring cases of road flooding and water pooling, with both entities working together to mitigate environmental and urban damage, and to address the visual distortion caused by water flowing outside property boundaries or from internal networks and tanks, in addition to breaks in water or sewage networks.

The Water Authority had previously conducted a series of field tours in Saudi cities and regions to monitor violations of water system regulations, resulting in the identification of more than 1,500 violations. Violations related to illegal connections accounted for about 33% of the total recorded violations. The violations detected earlier included illegal connections to water or sewage networks, tampering with meters of licensed service providers, and water flowing outside public or private building boundaries or leaking from tanks.