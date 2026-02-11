The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office at the emirate, the European Union Ambassador to the Kingdom, Christoph Varno.

The Governor of Jazan welcomed the visit of the EU Ambassador and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the Jazan Region.

During the reception, friendly conversations took place, and a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed.

The Governor of Jazan also met today in his office with the Executive Director of the Special Projects at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Dr. Badran Al-Hanihain, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the themes and technical details of the lecture on the Imam and the accompanying exhibition, which is being organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in conjunction with Founding Day, showcasing the stages of the establishment of the Saudi state by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.

The Governor emphasized the importance of the lecture in connecting the present with the rich past and highlighting the achievements realized by Imam Mohammed bin Saud, which contributed to establishing the foundations of the Saudi state and building a stable political entity.