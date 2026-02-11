استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بمكتبه في الإمارة، اليوم، سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي لدى المملكة كريستوف فارنو.

ورحّب أمير جازان بزيارة سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي والوفد المرافق له، متمنياً لهم طيب الإقامة في منطقة جازان.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال تبادل الأحاديث الودية، وبحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

كما التقى أمير جازان، بمكتبه اليوم، المدير التنفيذي للمشاريع الخاصة بهيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية الدكتور بدران الحنيحن، والوفد المرافق له.

واطَّلع خلال اللقاء على المحاور والتفاصيل الفنية لمحاضرة الإمام والمعرض المصاحب، التي تنفذها هيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية تزامناً مع يوم التأسيس، وتستعرض مراحل تأسيس الدولة السعودية على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود.

ونوّه أمير المنطقة بما تمثله المحاضرة من أهمية في ربط الحاضر بالماضي العريق، والتعريف بما تحقق من منجزات على يدي الإمام محمد بن سعود، أسهمت في ترسيخ دعائم الدولة السعودية، وبناء كيان سياسي مستقر.