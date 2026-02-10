The head of the unit, Hatim Khaimi, was transferred this afternoon (Tuesday) to a hospital in the holy capital after experiencing a severe fainting episode. Initial examinations revealed high blood pressure and extreme fatigue, prompting the medical team attending to him to place him under observation for 24 hours to ensure his health and to keep him away from any pressures.



Special sources revealed to "Okaz" that Khaimi has not tasted rest or sleep over the past five days due to important files concerning the club's various teams on all financial and technical levels. The sources added that Khaimi did not follow his team's match that took place this evening in Mecca against Al-Faisaly, which ended in a 2-2 draw.