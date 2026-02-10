نُقل رئيس الوحدة حاتم خيمي ظهر اليوم (الثلاثاء) إلى أحد مستشفيات العاصمة المقدسة، بعد تعرضه لحالة إغماء شديدة، وكشفت الفحوصات الأولية عن ارتفاع في ضغط الدم وإرهاق شديد، ما جعل الفريق الطبي الذي باشر حالته يضعه تحت الملاحظة لمدة 24 ساعة، من أجل الاطمئنان على صحته، وإبعاده عن أي ضغوطات.


وكشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن خيمي لم يتذوق طعم الراحة والنوم خلال الأيام الخمسة الماضية، بسبب ملفات مهمة تخص فرق النادي المختلفة على الأصعدة كافة المالية والفنية. وأضافت المصادر أن خيمي لم يتابع مواجهة فريقه التي أقيمت مساء اليوم بمكة المكرمة أمام الفيصلي وانتهت بالتعادل بهدفين لكل منهما.