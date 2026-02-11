أبدى مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز، جاهزية فريقه لخوض مباراة نيوم، مساء الخميس، على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من دوري روشن السعودي.


وقال رودجرز: «لاعبو القادسية لديهم الإرادة الكبيرة للفوز في المباريات القادمة التي يخوضونها، وهذا ما تظهره المؤشرات البدنية في كل مباراة، سوف نلعب مباراة مهمة أمام فريق نيوم المتطور، وسوف نسعى جاهدين للفوز في المباراة والظفر بالنقاط الثلاث». وأشاد رودجرز بالمستويات والنتائج التي حققها الفريق القدساوي خلال الجولات الماضية من الدوري، مؤكداً أن تتابع المباريات يؤثر عليهم، ولكنه «ممتن لتركيز اللاعبين وعمل الجهاز الطبي ودوره في عمليات الاستشفاء».


وهنأ رودجرز، لاعب فريقه محمد أبو الشامات بوصوله للمباراة رقم 100، قائلاً: «الإنجاز يعكس كفاءة اللاعب واحترافيته، واللاعب لديه قدرات هجومية مميزة واضحة في قيادة الفريق لنصف ملعب الخصم».


وقدم رودجرز شكره وتقديره لجماهير القادسية على دعمها المتواصل للفريق في جميع المباريات، خصوصاً المقامة في المنطقة الشرقية.