The head coach of the Al-Qadsiah football team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, expressed his team's readiness to face Neom in a match on Thursday evening at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 22nd round of the Roshan Saudi League.



Rodgers said: "The Al-Qadsiah players have a strong desire to win in the upcoming matches they will play, and this is reflected in the physical indicators in every game. We will play an important match against the developing Neom team, and we will strive hard to win the match and secure the three points." Rodgers praised the levels and results achieved by the Al-Qadsiah team during the past rounds of the league, confirming that the succession of matches affects them, but he is "grateful for the players' focus and the medical staff's work and their role in recovery processes."



Rodgers congratulated his player Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat on reaching his 100th match, saying: "This achievement reflects the player's efficiency and professionalism, and the player has distinctive offensive capabilities that are evident in leading the team into the opponent's half."



Rodgers expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Al-Qadsiah fans for their continuous support of the team in all matches, especially those held in the Eastern Province.