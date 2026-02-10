أكدت الفنانة المصرية إيمي سمير غانم، عدم معرفتها بالفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز ولاشيء يجمعهما.

جيلان مختلفان

وقالت خلال ظهورها مع الإعلامي اللبناني نيشان: «لو هنتقارن في الكوميديا مالناش دعوة ببعض، ياسمين جيل وأنا جيل تاني خالص، أنا كنت بتفرج عليها وهي بتمثل امرأة في زمن الحب، فأحنا مش جيل واحد عشان نتقارن، وأنا معرفش ياسمين عبدالعزيز أعرف كل جيلها لكن هي لا، شوفتها مرة كده وسلمت عليها».

والغريب في الأمر أن إيمي سمير غانم من مواليد 1987، وياسمين عبدالعزيز من مواليد 1980، مما يؤكد أنهما في جيل واحد ولكن ربما تكون بينهما خلافات قائمة مستور عنها.