The Egyptian artist Emy Samir Ghanem confirmed that she does not know the artist Yasmine Abdel Aziz and that there is nothing that connects them.

Two Different Generations

She stated during her appearance with Lebanese media personality Neshan: "If we are to be compared in comedy, we have nothing to do with each other. Yasmine is from one generation and I am from a completely different one. I used to watch her act as a woman in the time of love, so we are not from the same generation to be compared. I don’t know Yasmine Abdel Aziz; I know everyone from her generation, but not her. I saw her once and greeted her."

Interestingly, Emy Samir Ghanem was born in 1987, while Yasmine Abdel Aziz was born in 1980, which confirms that they are from the same generation, but there may be ongoing disagreements that are hidden from the public.