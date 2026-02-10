علمت «عكاظ» أن منصة «مساند» المختصة بالعمالة المنزلية فقط، التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، أطلقت خدمة الإبلاغ عن انقطاع العمالة عن العمل، وذلك قبل حلول شهر رمضان، في خطوة تهدف إلى تنظيم الإجراءات وتسهيل تقديم البلاغات إلكترونياً، ضمن جهود وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لتعزيز كفاءة الخدمات الرقمية.


وأوضحت المنصة أن الخدمة تُمكّن أصحاب العمل من تسجيل بلاغ انقطاع العمل عبر خطوات ميسّرة تبدأ بتسجيل الدخول إلى منصة مساند، ثم اختيار العامل، والانتقال إلى خيار الإجراءات الأخرى، واختيار الإبلاغ عن انقطاع العمل، لتظهر رسالة تأكيدية لرفع البلاغ، تعقبها الموافقة على الإقرار وتقديم الطلب.

ويأتي إطلاق الخدمة لإحكام تنظيم سوق العمالة المنزلية، وضمان دقة البلاغات، وتسريع معالجتها وفق الأطر النظامية المعتمدة.


وفي السياق ذاته، أكدت منصة «أبشر» أنه أصبح يشترط لتقديم بلاغ تغيب العمالة المنزلية وجود بلاغ انقطاع عن العمل مسجّل مسبقاً في أنظمة وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وذلك من خلال تسجيل البلاغ عبر منصة «مساند»، بما يضمن تكامل البيانات وتوحيد الإجراءات بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ملاحظة موقع أبشر عند طلب تقديم بلاغ انقطاع العمالة المنزلية وتشترط تقديم الطلب عبر وزارة الموارد البشرية.

