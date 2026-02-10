Al-Iqtisad learned that the "Musanid" platform, which specializes in domestic labor only and is affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has launched a service for reporting labor absenteeism. This comes ahead of the month of Ramadan, as part of an initiative aimed at organizing procedures and facilitating electronic reporting, within the ministry's efforts to enhance the efficiency of digital services.



The platform clarified that the service enables employers to register a report of work interruption through simplified steps that begin with logging into the Musanid platform, then selecting the worker, moving to the "other procedures" option, and choosing to report work interruption. A confirmation message will appear to submit the report, followed by approval of the declaration and submission of the request.

The launch of this service aims to tighten the organization of the domestic labor market, ensure the accuracy of reports, and expedite their processing according to the approved regulatory frameworks.



In the same context, the "Absher" platform confirmed that it is now required to submit a report of domestic labor absenteeism to have a previously registered work interruption report in the systems of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. This is done by registering the report through the "Musanid" platform, ensuring data integration and standardizing procedures among the relevant entities.

ملاحظة موقع أبشر عند طلب تقديم بلاغ انقطاع العمالة المنزلية وتشترط تقديم الطلب عبر وزارة الموارد البشرية.