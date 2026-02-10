بعد نشره تغريدة جديدة أعلن فيها شراء 600 قطعة إضافية المصنوعة من الفضة الخالصة، عاد المستثمر والكاتب الأمريكي الشهير روبرت كيوساكي لإثارة الجدل في الأسواق، في خطوة تعكس رهانه المتصاعد على المعدن الأبيض خلال الفترة القادمة.


وقال كيوساكي في تغريدته: «إن سعر الفضة الفوري وصل إلى 82 دولاراً للأوقية». وأكد أن هذا المستوى لا يزال بعيداً عن القيمة الحقيقية التي يتوقع أن يلامسها المعدن قبل نهاية العام.


وأكد مؤلف كتاب «Rich Dad Poor Dad» أنه ما يزال مقتنعاً بأن الفضة ستصل إلى 200 دولار للأوقية أو أكثر في عام 2026، وهو توقع يكرره منذ أشهر بوصفه انعكاساً لـ«اختلالات هيكلية» في النظام النقدي العالمي.


تقلبات حادة


ويرى كيوساكي أن الفضة – إلى جانب الذهب والبيتكوين – تمثل ملاذات آمنة يمكن الاعتماد عليها في ظل ما يصفه بـ«فشل النظام المالي التقليدي»، وهو ما جعله يعلن أكثر من مرة زيادات متتالية في حيازاته من المعادن الثمينة.


يذكر أن أسعار الفضة شهدت تقلبات حادة خلال الأعوام الأخيرة، مدفوعة بعوامل تشمل الطلب الصناعي المتزايد، والاضطرابات الجيوسياسية، وتوجه المستثمرين نحو الأصول الملموسة. لكن التوقعات المتفائلة للغاية، مثل تلك التي يطرحها كيوساكي، لا تزال محل نقاش واسع بين المحللين والمستثمرين.