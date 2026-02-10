After posting a new tweet in which he announced the purchase of an additional 600 pieces made of pure silver, the famous American investor and author Robert Kiyosaki has stirred controversy in the markets, in a move that reflects his increasing bet on the white metal in the coming period.



Kiyosaki stated in his tweet: "The spot price of silver has reached $82 per ounce." He confirmed that this level is still far from the true value that he expects the metal to touch before the end of the year.



The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" remains convinced that silver will reach $200 per ounce or more by 2026, a prediction he has repeated for months as a reflection of "structural imbalances" in the global monetary system.



Sharp Fluctuations



Kiyosaki believes that silver – along with gold and Bitcoin – represents safe havens that can be relied upon in light of what he describes as the "failure of the traditional financial system," which has led him to announce multiple consecutive increases in his holdings of precious metals.



It is worth noting that silver prices have experienced sharp fluctuations in recent years, driven by factors including increasing industrial demand, geopolitical disturbances, and investors' shift towards tangible assets. However, extremely optimistic forecasts, such as those proposed by Kiyosaki, remain widely debated among analysts and investors.