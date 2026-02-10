سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.52جنيه للبيع.
وفى البنك الأهلي المصري 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، وبنك مصر 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع.
وفى البنك التجاري الدولي 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.52جنيه للبيع، وأبوظبي التجاري 12.17 جنيه للشراء، و12.51 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.42جنيه للشراء، و12.51 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك قناة السويس 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.46 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, at Bank Misr it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling.
At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.52 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 12.17 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.42 EGP for buying and 12.51 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it is 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.46 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 12.46 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling, at Bank Misr it was 12.46 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank it was 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it was 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.53 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it was 12.46 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling.