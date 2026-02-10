سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.52جنيه للبيع.

وفى البنك الأهلي المصري 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، وبنك مصر 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.52 جنيه للبيع.


وفى البنك التجاري الدولي 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.52جنيه للبيع، وأبوظبي التجاري 12.17 جنيه للشراء، و12.51 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.42جنيه للشراء، و12.51 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك قناة السويس 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.46 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع.