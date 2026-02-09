كشفت صحيفة ديلي ميل البريطانية النظام الغذائي، الذي يتبعه الملك تشارلز الثالث ملك بريطانيا للحفاظ على صحته، إذ يميل إلى نظام غذائي بسيط يعتمد على الموسلي، والخضراوات، والمنتجات العضوية المحلية، أكثر من الأطعمة الغنية أو المبالغ فيها.

نظام الملك تشارلز الغذائي

ويبلغ الملك تشارلز اليوم 77 عاماً، وقد اعتلى العرش عام 2022 وهو في سن 73، ليصبح أكبر ملك سناً يتولى العرش البريطاني، بعد وفاة والدته الملكة إليزابيث الثانية عن 96 عاماً، ويأتي ذلك ضمن تاريخ عائلي لافت بطول العمر، إذ عاشت جدته حتى 101 عام، بينما توفي والده الأمير فيليب عن 99 عاماً، وظل كلاهما يؤدي واجباته الرسمية حتى سنواته الأخيرة.

في تقرير نشرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية اليوم الإثنين، استطلعت آراء غرانت هارولد، الخادم السابق للملك (عندما كان أميراً لويلز) بين عامي 2004 و2011، وروب هوبسون، اختصاصي تغذية مسجل، لكشف تفاصيل الوجبات اليومية للملك وتقييمها صحياً.

ويبدأ الملك يومه دائماً بإفطار مغذٍّ وغني بالألياف، وغالباً ما يتخطى الغداء، ويتناول العشاء متأخراً حوالى الساعة 10 مساءً؛ بسبب جدول أعماله المزدحم.

وأشار هوبسون إلى أن تخطي الغداء يركز التغذية في وجبتين فقط، مما يتطلب جودة عالية للإفطار والعشاء، كما أن تناول الطعام متأخراً قد يؤثر على الهضم والنوم، لكنه ليس قاعدة صارمة إذا كانت الجودة العامة جيدة.

الإفطار في قصر هايغروف

في مقر إقامته الرئيسي بهايغروف هاوس، يتناول الملك إفطاراً بسيطاً لكنه غني غذائياً، وحتى خلال السفر، يُعرف عنه حمل «صندوق الإفطار» الخاص به.

ويشمل الإفطار عادة خبزاً طازجاً، وحبوباً كاملة، وموسلي، إلى جانب منتجات طازجة مثل البرقوق والهليون والبيض، معظمها من مزارع وحدائق القصر نفسه، أما المشروب المفضل فهو شاي دارجيلنغ بالحليب بدلاً من القهوة.

كما يفضل أطباق البيض، سواء المسلوق لمدة 4 دقائق، أو أطباق فرنسية مثل البيض مع الهليون أو البيض المخبوز بالجبن.

ويشير خبراء التغذية إلى أن هذا الإفطار يوفر بروتيناً عالي الجودة، وفيتامينات أساسية، وخضراوات غنية بالألياف، ما يجعله وجبة متكاملة قادرة على تزويده بالطاقة حتى العشاء.

عشاء تقليدي ومنتجات محلية

أما وجبة العشاء، فهي أكثر ثراءً، إذ يُعرف عن الملك حبه للفطر البري، الذي يجمعه بنفسه أحياناً في بالمورال، ويُستخدم في أطباق مثل ريزوتو الفطر.

كما يفضل تناول لحم الضأن أو الماعز العضوي من مزارع محلية، مع الإشارة إلى أنه خفف من استهلاك اللحوم الحمراء في السنوات الأخيرة، خصوصاً بعد تشخيصه بالسرطان، وحرصه منذ سنوات على تخصيص يومين نباتيين أسبوعياً لأسباب صحية وبيئية.

شاي أكثر وقهوة أقل

وفيما يتعلق بالمشروبات، يتناول الملك نحو 4 أكواب من الشاي يومياً، ويشرب القهوة نادراً، وعندما يفعل يفضلها سريعة التحضير ومحلاة بالعسل بدل السكر، ويؤكد خبراء التغذية أن الفارق الغذائي بين العسل والسكر محدود، لكن الشاي يظل خياراً صحياً لاحتوائه على مضادات الأكسدة.

تقييم غذائي إيجابي

ويخلص اختصاصي التغذية روب هوبسون إلى أن النظام الغذائي للملك تشارلز «جيد من الناحية الصحية»، موضحاً أنه نظام تقليدي قائم على الأطعمة الكاملة، والموسمية، وقليلة المعالجة، تشكله العادات والبيئة بقدر ما تشكله الاعتبارات الغذائية.

وبحسب الخبراء يُعزى طول عمر العائلة المالكة (جدته عاشت 101 عاماً، ووالده 99 عاماً) جزئياً إلى هذا النمط الغذائي المتوازن والنشاط البدني.