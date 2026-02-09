The British newspaper Daily Mail revealed the diet followed by King Charles III of Britain to maintain his health, as he tends to a simple diet based on muesli, vegetables, and local organic products, rather than rich or extravagant foods.

King Charles's Diet

King Charles is currently 77 years old and ascended the throne in 2022 at the age of 73, becoming the oldest monarch to take the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at 96 years old. This comes within a notable family history of longevity, as his grandmother lived to 101 years, while his father, Prince Philip, passed away at 99 years, with both continuing to fulfill their official duties into their later years.

In a report published by the British newspaper "Daily Mail" today, Monday, the opinions of Grant Harold, the former servant of the king (when he was the Prince of Wales) from 2004 to 2011, and Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist, were surveyed to reveal details of the king's daily meals and assess them health-wise.

The king always starts his day with a nutritious and fiber-rich breakfast, often skipping lunch, and having dinner late around 10 PM due to his busy schedule.

Hobson noted that skipping lunch concentrates nutrition into just two meals, requiring high quality for breakfast and dinner, and that eating late may affect digestion and sleep, but it is not a strict rule if the overall quality is good.

Breakfast at Highgrove

At his main residence, Highgrove House, the king has a simple yet nutritionally rich breakfast, and even while traveling, he is known to carry his own "breakfast box."

Breakfast typically includes fresh bread, whole grains, muesli, along with fresh produce such as plums, asparagus, and eggs, most of which come from the palace's own farms and gardens. His preferred drink is Darjeeling tea with milk instead of coffee.

He also enjoys egg dishes, whether boiled for 4 minutes or French dishes like eggs with asparagus or baked eggs with cheese.

Nutrition experts indicate that this breakfast provides high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and fiber-rich vegetables, making it a complete meal capable of sustaining him until dinner.

Traditional Dinner and Local Products

As for dinner, it is richer, as the king is known for his love of wild mushrooms, which he sometimes gathers himself at Balmoral, and they are used in dishes like mushroom risotto.

He also prefers to eat organic lamb or goat from local farms, noting that he has reduced his consumption of red meat in recent years, especially after being diagnosed with cancer, and has made it a point for years to dedicate two vegetarian days each week for health and environmental reasons.

More Tea and Less Coffee

Regarding beverages, the king consumes about 4 cups of tea daily and rarely drinks coffee; when he does, he prefers it instant and sweetened with honey instead of sugar. Nutrition experts confirm that the nutritional difference between honey and sugar is limited, but tea remains a healthy choice due to its antioxidants.

Positive Nutritional Assessment

Nutritionist Rob Hobson concludes that King Charles's diet is "healthy," explaining that it is a traditional system based on whole, seasonal, and minimally processed foods, shaped by habits and the environment as much as by nutritional considerations.

According to experts, the longevity of the royal family (his grandmother lived to 101 years, and his father 99 years) is partly attributed to this balanced dietary pattern and physical activity.