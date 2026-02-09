لن أكون طرفاً في مساجلات اتحادية اتحادية اقتصرت على الدفاع والهجوم دون تشخيص حال الاتحاد أو إبراز السبب الحقيقي وراء التفريط في بنزيما وكانتي.

وأقول «تفريط»؛ لأن الاتحاد هو صاحب الحق في الصفقتين، وبـ«لا» حازمة وجازمة من شركته يتوقف كل شيء..!

الحقيقة المخفيّة اليوم تحت طاقية الإخفاء ستظهر، وسيعرف الكل من خلف هذا الانهيار..؟!

لو كانت المعلومات، التي يتداولها المدافعون عن الإدارة أن الهلال خطف بنزيما وفاوضه وأغراه، لماذا لم يشتكِ نادي الاتحاد، كون القرار هو من يملكه؟ لكن كل هذه الادعاءات لا مكان لها بعد أن تأكد أن الاتحاد باع ما تبقى من عقد بنزيما وقبض الثمن..!

وقصة انتقال كانتي أوضح من أن تُوضع تحت مشرط التشريح، فما بالكم تدافعون عن أخطاء ارتكبت من داخل نادي الاتحاد..؟!

أسفت على الاتحاد أمام من حوّلوه إلى مشروع يعزّز قدرات المنافسين، وأسفت أكثر على من يدافعون عن أبطال هذه الفعلة..!

بنزيما ليس هارباً، ولا متمرداً، وكذلك كانتي، بل من دفعهما للخروج هم من يجب أن تكشف أوراقهم لجمهور الاتحاد..!

(2)

أصدق رسالة من الاتحادي ملهم إلى الاتحاد:

تعبت يا حبيبي..؟! @ittihad

‏أوغلت في جسدك خناجر الأعداء!

‏أرهقك زيف المنافقين والخونة!

‏لنصمد.. فالأوفياء باقون خلفك!

كلام أراد به هذا العاشق أن يوصل ما يجب أن يصل إلى من خانوا الاتحاد...!

(3)

يا صغار الرابطة تدافع عن مشروع يشوّه من إعلام غربي وراه من يدفع ويضخِّم الدفع من أجل الإساءة لدورينا..!

إذا ما فهمتم فمن الأجدى ألّا تُعلِّقوا على ردٍّ لم تفهموه...

• ومضة:

هناك مثل روسي يقول:

‏«حين تسقط، لا تسأل من دفعك، بل من ابتسم وهو يراك تهوي».