I will not be a party to the federal exchanges that have been limited to defense and attack without diagnosing the state of the federation or highlighting the real reason behind the neglect of Benzema and Kante.

And I say "neglect"; because the federation is the rightful owner of the two deals, and with a firm and decisive "no" from its company, everything stops..!

The hidden truth today, under the veil of concealment, will emerge, and everyone will know who is behind this collapse..?!

If the information circulated by the defenders of the management is that Al-Hilal snatched Benzema, negotiated with him, and tempted him, why didn't Al-Ittihad club file a complaint, since the decision is theirs to make? But all these claims have no place now that it has been confirmed that the federation sold what remained of Benzema's contract and received the payment..!

The story of Kante's transfer is clearer than to be placed under the scalpel of dissection; so why are you defending mistakes made from within Al-Ittihad club..?!

I lamented for the federation in front of those who turned it into a project that enhances the capabilities of competitors, and I lament even more for those who defend the champions of this act..!

Benzema is neither a fugitive nor a rebel, and neither is Kante; rather, those who pushed them to leave are the ones whose papers should be revealed to the Al-Ittihad fans..!

(2)

The sincerest message from an inspired Ittihadi to the federation:

Are you tired, my dear..?! @ittihad

‏The daggers of enemies have penetrated your body!

‏You are exhausted by the deceit of hypocrites and traitors!

‏Let us stand firm.. for the loyal ones remain behind you!

This is what this lover wanted to convey to those who betrayed the federation...!

(3)

Oh, young members of the association, you defend a project that distorts from Western media, and those who pay and inflate the payment to harm our league..!

If you do not understand, it is better not to comment on a response you did not comprehend...

• A flash:

There is a Russian proverb that says:

‏“When you fall, do not ask who pushed you, but who smiled as they saw you fall.”