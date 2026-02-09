With the passing of the poetess Thuraya Qabil, a warm candle of the Saudi sentiment is extinguished, and a feminine voice that knew how to soothe hearts and heal the sorrows of souls with the same tenderness and affection fades away.

Thuraya believed that joy cannot be confined to the chest; it is like light that needs to radiate, and like a plant that needs to be watered, and that happiness is not monopolized, but when you share it with others, it multiplies and returns to you in a deeper form.

This is what Thuraya did with us.

Jeddah today is quieter, the sea is less talkative, and the ancient rawashin hang their wooden beams in sorrow for the loss of a beloved daughter who was dear to their hearts.

Her soul soared away to meet her Lord, in a procession worthy of a name that has inscribed itself in the memory of Saudi song with ink that does not fade.

Thuraya was not just a poet; she was a living sentiment, a voice that carried the features of the people, the dialect of the neighborhood, the salt of the sea, and the warmth of Hijazi coffee.

Thuraya did not say anything harsh when she sang, nor did she express anything inappropriate when she composed, nor did she violate poetry when she created; rather, her verses emerged to glorify love, praise gentle feelings, soften the heart, grant the soul the energy of hope, and instill in the spirit the sincerity of emotions.

From the alleys of old Jeddah emerged that rare flower, an orphaned daughter, strong-hearted, believing that deprivation does not break spirits but refines them.

She chose poetry as a window to the world, to declare that women in this nation have a voice, and that the feminine word has another horizon, broader, more sincere, and more capable of illuminating the darkness, a different tone that does not lean on embellishment, nor hide behind ambiguity.

Her language was eloquent, infused with emotion, locally flavored, light on the soul, and deep in feeling. She blended a deep sorrow with an overwhelming desire for liberation, stirring a debate that did not limit her presence but instead created a ladder leading to broader horizons.

The giants of singing found in her words an inexhaustible sweetness.

Talal Maddah with his diamond voice, Fawzi Mahsoon with the sweetness of his melodies, Muhammad Abdu with his musical brilliance; all of them passed through the gate of Thuraya, singing her texts sincerely, and her poems transformed into a collective memory that hearts remember before ears.

From "Bashweesh Atabni" to "Hawel Kida W Jarrab," from "Tamannait Min Allah" to "Edini Ahd Al-Hawa," reaching "Waheshni Zamanak," her words are a mirror of an authentic Saudi nostalgia that is neither pretentious nor forced.

As for "Min Ba'ad Mazah W La'ab," it remains an icon that does not age, a passionate poem that has become an eternal Arab anthem, sweet, sincere, and transparent like rain that washes away fatigue from hearts.

And the song "Ka'ani Omri Ma Habbit" is nothing but a whisper of tenderness in the ear of every lover; a pure confession that love is a perpetual beginning, and that the first feeling never loses its wonder.

Her words are locally Hijazi with a human spirit, carrying the scent of the neighborhood, the sound of the sea, and the dialect of the people, reaching everyone without permission.

Thuraya's boldness was not a confrontation, but a love for life, and a belief that beauty is too noble to be suppressed.

She wrote with ink of longing, femininity, and awareness, to affirm that art is not a luxury, but a parallel life we resort to when paths narrow around us.

She taught us that love is the greatest poem, and that singing is the means for the soul to be liberated and to soar.

She is a butterfly of light, not burned by fire, but creates from candlelight poetry, and from tears anthems. She consumed the nectar of life and transformed it into poems, leaving her songs a continuous fragrance that lingers in the space of memory.

She combined the rigor of awareness with the delicacy of feeling, between the strength of voice and the femininity of expression, between small Jeddah and the vast Arab world.

The song "Bodi Law Yakun Al-Nas" is a clear example of a love that is not ashamed to declare itself to the universe; a celestial wish that the world becomes a garment that covers jealousy, and that lovers gather under one sky without fear.

What sincerity could be sweeter than this, and what love purer than a love that seeks cover, not possession?

Thuraya did not write only about love; she was love itself.

She expressed in words what cannot be articulated, making simplicity profound, and the word a living body pulsating with feeling.

The body has departed, but the voice remains; the owner of the poem has vanished, but the poem remains a small homeland we return to whenever we long for it.

Your poetry was our guide, and our messenger proclaiming love to those we desire, and lines of romance for those we adore, a consolation for every heart that learned from her words how to love, how to grieve with dignity, and how to smile at memories despite loss.

I miss your time, O Thuraya, as do all who listened to or read your words and melted in delight at their beauty.

Our consolation is that your voice does not depart but rather stays on earth to comfort us.