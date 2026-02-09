برحيل الشاعرة ثريا قابل، تنطفئ شمعة دافئة من شموع الوجدان السعودي، ويخفت صوت أنثويّ كان يعرف كيف يربّت على القلوب، وكيف يعالج أحزان الأرواح بذات الرقة والحنان.

آمنت ثريا بأن الفرح لا يمكن أن يكون حبيس الصدر، فهو كالنور يحتاج إلى الانبعاث، وكالنبتة تحتاج إلى أن تُروى، وأن السعادة لا تُحتكر، لكن إذا منحتها لغيرك تتضاعف وتعود إليك بصورة أعمق.

وهذا ما فعلته بنا ثريا.

جدة اليوم أكثر صمتًا، والبحر أقل ثرثرة، والرواشين العتيقة تنكس خشباتها حزنًا، لفقدهم ابنةً بارةً بهم عزيزة على قلوبهم.

حلّقت روحها بعيدًا لتلاقي ربها، في موكب يليق باسمٍ كتب نفسه في ذاكرة الأغنية السعودية بحبرٍ لا يبهت.

ثريا لم تكن مجرد شاعرة، بل كانت وجدانًا حيًّا، وصوتًا حمل ملامح الناس، ولهجة الحارة، وملح البحر، ودفء البن الحجازي.

ما قالت ثريا هجرًا حين صدحت، ولم تفسّق قولًا حين نظمت، ولم تهتك شعرًا حين أبدعت، وإنما خرجت قوافيها تمجّد الحب، وتمدح رقيق المشاعر، وترطّب الوجدان، وتمنح النفس طاقة الأمل، وتبعث في الروح دواعي الصدق في المشاعر.

من أزقة جدة القديمة خرجت تلك الزهرة النادرة، يتيمة الأب، قوية القلب، مؤمنة بأن الحرمان لا يكسر الأرواح بل يصقلها.

اختارت الشعر نافذة تطل منها على العالم، لتعلن أن للمرأة في هذا الوطن صوتًا، وأن للكلمة الأنثوية أفقًا آخر، أوسع، وأكثر صدقًا، وأكثر قدرة على إضاءة العتمة، نغمة مختلفة، لا تتكئ على الزخرف، ولا تتوارى خلف الغموض.

لغتها فصيحة مشبوبة بالعاطفة، محلية النكهة، خفيفة على الروح، عميقة في الإحساس. مزجت حزنًا دفينًا برغبة جارفة في الانعتاق، فأثارت جدلًا لم يحدّ من حضورها، بل صنع لها سُلّمًا صاعدًا نحو آفاق أرحب.

وجد عمالقة الغناء في كلماتها عذوبة لا تنضب.

طلال مداح بصوته الماسي، فوزي محسون بعذوبة ألحانه، محمد عبده بوهجه الطربي؛ جميعهم مرّوا من بوابة ثريا، فغنّوا نصوصها بصدق، وتحوّلت قصائدها إلى ذاكرة جمعية تحفظها القلوب قبل الأسماع.

من (بشويش عاتبني) إلى (حاول كده وجرب)، ومن (تمنيت من الله) إلى (اديني عهد الهوى) وصولًا إلى (واحشني زمانك)، كلماتها مرآة لحنينٍ سعوديٍّ أصيل، لا يتصنّع ولا يتكلّف.

أما (من بعد مزح ولعب) فبقيت أيقونة لا تشيخ، قصيدة عاشقة صارت نشيدًا عربيًا خالدًا، عذبة، صادقة، شفافة كمطرٍ يغسل التعب عن القلوب.

وأغنية (كأني عمري ما حبيت) ليست سوى وشوشة حنان في أذن كل عاشق؛ اعتراف نقي بأن الحب بداية دائمة، وأن الإحساس الأول لا يفقد دهشته.

كلماتها محلية حجازية بروحٍ إنسانية، تحمل رائحة الحارة وصوت البحر ولهجة الناس، فتصل إلى الجميع بلا استئذان.

جرأة ثريا لم تكن صدامًا، بل حبًّا للحياة، وإيمانًا بأن الجمال أرقى من أن يُقمع.

كتبت بمدادٍ من شوق وأنوثة ووعي، لتؤكد أن الفن ليس ترفًا، بل حياة موازية نلجأ إليها عندما تضيق بنا السبل.

علّمتنا أن الحب أعظم قصيدة، وأن الغناء وسيلة الروح كي تتحرر وتطير.

هي فراشة من نور، لا تحترق بالنار، بل تصنع من ضوء الشموع شعرًا، ومن الدموع أناشيد. التهمت رحيق الحياة، وحوّلته إلى قصائد، فبقيت أغانيها أريجًا متواصلًا، يعبق في فضاء الذكرى.

جمعت بين صرامة الوعي ورهافة الإحساس، بين قوة الصوت وأنوثة البوح، بين جدة الصغيرة وفضاء العالم العربي الكبير.

أغنية (بودي لو يكون الناس) مثال صافٍ على حبٍّ لا يخجل من إعلان نفسه للكون؛ أمنية سماوية بأن يصير العالم رداءً يستر الغيرة، وبأن يجتمع العاشقان تحت سماء واحدة بلا خوف.

أي صدق أعذب من هذا، وأي حب أصفى من حبٍّ يطلب الستر لا الامتلاك.

ثريا لم تكتب عن الحب فقط؛ كانت الحب ذاته.

كانت تقول بالكلمات ما يعجز عنه البوح، وتجعل البساطة عمقًا، والمفردة جسدًا نابضًا بالإحساس.

رحل الجسد وبقي الصوت، غابت صاحبة القصيدة وبقيت القصيدة وطنًا صغيرًا نعود إليه كلما اشتقنا.

كان شعرك حادينا، ورسولنا المبشّر في طيّات الحب لمن نود، وسطور الغرام لمن نعشق، العزاء لكل قلب تعلّم من كلماتها كيف يحب، وكيف يحزن بكرامة، وكيف يبتسم للذكرى رغم الفقد.

واحشني زمانك يا ثريا أنا وكل من استمع أو قرأ كلماتك وذاب طرباً لروعتها.

عزاؤنا أن صوتك لا يرحل وإنما يمكث في الأرض يواسينا.