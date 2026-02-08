The Kuwaiti Citizenship Administration has launched a new track to audit the status of approximately 9,000 individuals who have not undergone biometric fingerprinting, in a move aimed at uncovering cases of dual nationality and forgery using modern technology to match old paper fingerprints with the electronic biometric database. Informed sources confirmed that the first batch of this audit resulted in 120 matching cases between the paper fingerprints of Kuwaiti citizens and the biometric fingerprints of other individuals holding Gulf or foreign nationalities, which means they automatically lose their Kuwaiti nationality under the law, as possessing another nationality alongside the Kuwaiti one is a direct legal reason for losing nationality.

The source indicated that this procedure includes all categories: citizens, residents, and visitors, noting that most of the cases discovered so far involve women, while the number of cases is expected to double as the auditing of subsequent batches continues.

The mechanism of the new track involves identifying every person with a paper fingerprint stored at the "Forensic Evidence" department who has not undergone biometric fingerprinting, then entering this paper fingerprint into the electronic system to match it with all stored biometric fingerprints, to determine any potential dual nationality.

The sources clarified that there are three main reasons behind some individuals' failure to undergo biometric fingerprinting:

Cases of deceased individuals whose names have not been registered as deceased in the records, often elderly people.

The presence of individuals outside Kuwait.

Cases within Kuwait where there is suspicion of dual nationality or data forgery.

The sources confirmed that the law is now being applied without exception, and they considered that the voluntary renunciation of another nationality no longer has any legal effect, as the law automatically revokes nationality upon discovering its duality.

This step is part of the efforts of the Kuwaiti authorities to update the national database, enhance the accuracy of biometric fingerprinting, ensure the law is applied against anyone holding Kuwaiti nationality legally, and protect the rights of the state from any forgery or duality.