أطلقت إدارة الجنسية الكويتية مساراً جديداً لتدقيق أوضاع نحو 9,000 شخص لم يجروا البصمة البيومترية، في خطوة تهدف إلى كشف حالات ازدواجية الجنسية والتزوير باستخدام تكنولوجيا حديثة لمطابقة البصمات الورقية القديمة مع قاعدة البيانات البيومترية الإلكترونية. وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن الدفعة الأولى من هذا التدقيق أسفرت عن 120 حالة تطابق بين البصمات الورقية لمواطنين كويتيين والبصمات البيومترية لأشخاص آخرين يحملون جنسيات خليجية أو أجنبية، ما يعني فقدهم الجنسية الكويتية تلقائياً بموجب القانون، إذ يُعد امتلاك جنسية أخرى إلى جانب الكويتية سبباً قانونياً مباشراً لفقدان الجنسية.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن هذا الإجراء يشمل جميع الفئات: من المواطنين، والمقيمين، والزائرين، موضحاً أن معظم الحالات المكتشفة حتى الآن تخص نساء، بينما يُتوقع أن يتضاعف عدد الحالات مع متابعة التدقيق للدفعات التالية.
وتتمثل آلية المسار الجديد في حصر كل شخص لديه بصمة ورقية محفوظة لدى «الأدلة الجنائية» ولم يجرَ بصمة بيومترية، ثم إدخال هذه البصمة الورقية في النظام الإلكتروني لمطابقتها مع جميع البصمات البيومترية المحفوظة، لتحديد أي ازدواجية محتملة.
وأوضحت المصادر أن هناك 3 أسباب رئيسية وراء تخلف البعض عن إجراء البصمة البيومترية:
- حالات الوفاة لأشخاص لم تُسجل أسماؤهم متوفين في السجلات، وغالباً كبار السن.
- وجود أشخاص خارج الكويت.
- حالات داخل الكويت يشتبه في ازدواجية جنسيتهم أو تزوير بياناتهم.
وأكدت المصادر أن القانون يُطبق الآن بلا استثناء، واعتبرت أن التنازل الطوعي عن الجنسية الأخرى لم يعد يعطي أي أثر قانوني، إذ يُسقط القانون الجنسية تلقائياً عند اكتشاف ازدواجيتها.
وتعد هذه الخطوة جزءاً من جهود السلطات الكويتية لتحديث قاعدة البيانات الوطنية، وتعزيز دقة البصمة البيومترية، وضمان تطبيق القانون بحق كل من يحمل الجنسية الكويتية بشكل قانوني، وحماية حقوق الدولة من أي تزوير أو ازدواجية.
