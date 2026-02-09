واحدة من الأحاسيس الجميلة التي تتملّكك حين تزور الرياض، هي أن تكون فيها لا بوصفك عابراً في مدينة، بل بوصفك شاهداً على نجاح قيادة المملكة، ممثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وما أوصلت إليه تلك القيادة السعودية من مكانة متقدّمة بين الدول، وشاهداً أيضاً على شعب يحتضن أرضه، ويختصر طبقات من التاريخ الزاهر والعادات الاجتماعية الأصيلة، ليعيد إنتاجها في لحظة أن تلتقيه بكلمات حب تكون جسراً لا جداراً، كأنها مفاتيح سرّية تفتح أبواب الفهم بين القلوب قبل العقول، شعب شغوف ببناء المستقبل بأدوات الحاضر، ليثبت قدرته على فهم التحوّلات وكيف يمكن أن يحوّل التحديات لفرص، وكيف يوازن بين المسؤولية والطموح.

الرياض ورشة عمل لا تهدأ ولا تتواجد في قاموسها الاستراحة، وتنتقل بك ما بين قمة سياسية ومقر لمفاوضات دولية ومنتدى إعلام دولي ولمؤتمرات متعددة العناوين ولمعارض بكل الاختصاصات، وهي مؤشر على أنها مدينة جامعة لكل الأنشطة ولا تتوقف عند حد من حدود الإبداع، وتمازج بين المعاصرة والمستقبل، وأن لكل زاوية فيها سرد طويل يتم التوقف عنده، لا كي تتأمل وإنما للتزوّد بالمعرفة؛ الرياض مدينة تؤمن بأن المستقبل لا يعطى جاهزاً، بل يُعاش ويُستنتج.

المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في نسخته الخامسة والذي عقد في العاصمة الرياض، لم يعد مساحة إعلامية أو تجمعاً تقليدياً، بل انعكاس لمستوى الفهم عن دور الإعلام في البناء المعرفي وتوسيع مدارك الوعي الإنساني، فضلاً عن كون المنتدى تحوّل لمنصة للتعاطي مع مستقبل الإعلام، والمنتدى تحوّل لمدرسة تقود مرحلة مهمة من مراحل الإعلام ليس فقط على مستوى دول الخليج العربي بل على مستوى المنظومة العربية، ويتجاوز ذلك ليصبح مؤثراً عالمياً، فالمنتدى يمازج ما بين المهنية والحيادية والشفافية وأخلاقيات العمل الإعلامي والخبرة والتأثير والاستعداد للمستقبل، وما بين الرسالة السامية للإعلام والتي تسعى إليها المملكة العربية السعودية، ليتحوّل المنتدى إلى قيمة من المحتوى والثوابت الخاصة والمزج بين أصالة الإعلام وثوابته وما بين تطورات الوسائل الإعلامية، سواء من التطور التكنولوجي والذكاء الصناعي، ولذلك قدّم نموذجاً لاستشراف المستقبل.

كانت لحظة الإعلان عن تتويج المنتدى السعودي للإعلام بنسخته الخامسة بشهادة موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية، محط فخر واعتزاز ليس للمملكة والقيادة السعودية التي أشادت بانعقاده، وللقائمين على المنتدى، بل لكل من يؤمن بقدرات هذا البلد وإمكانياته على تحويل المستحيل إلى واقع وعالم تتعايش معه، فهذا الحضور الذي بلغ 65605، وسجل كأكبر تجمع إعلامي متخصص مع زخم رقمي غير مسبوق وصل لما يزيد على 100 ظهور رقمي، وأيضاً بما يتجاوز 5 مليارات ظهور إعلامي محلياً ودولياً، فضلاً عن ما رافق المنتدى من مساحات تمثلت بمعسكر الابتكار الإعلامي الذي عكس روح التنافس بين نخبة المشاريع الإعلامية المبتكرة تجسيداً لروح التجريب وصناعة المستقبل، وكذلك تدشين معرض فومكس الذي أطلق وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري من خلاله 12 مبادرة إعلامية نوعية تهدف إلى تطوير منظومة الإعلام وتمكين المواهب وصناعة محتوى مؤثر، هو نتاج رعاية من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الذي أصبح محط إلهام وتأثير للشباب المنشغل بتعزيز ريادة بلده، وليؤكد المكانة التي حققتها الرياض بوصفها عاصمة الإعلام العالمي.