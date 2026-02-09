تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
واحدة من الأحاسيس الجميلة التي تتملّكك حين تزور الرياض، هي أن تكون فيها لا بوصفك عابراً في مدينة، بل بوصفك شاهداً على نجاح قيادة المملكة، ممثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وما أوصلت إليه تلك القيادة السعودية من مكانة متقدّمة بين الدول، وشاهداً أيضاً على شعب يحتضن أرضه، ويختصر طبقات من التاريخ الزاهر والعادات الاجتماعية الأصيلة، ليعيد إنتاجها في لحظة أن تلتقيه بكلمات حب تكون جسراً لا جداراً، كأنها مفاتيح سرّية تفتح أبواب الفهم بين القلوب قبل العقول، شعب شغوف ببناء المستقبل بأدوات الحاضر، ليثبت قدرته على فهم التحوّلات وكيف يمكن أن يحوّل التحديات لفرص، وكيف يوازن بين المسؤولية والطموح.
الرياض ورشة عمل لا تهدأ ولا تتواجد في قاموسها الاستراحة، وتنتقل بك ما بين قمة سياسية ومقر لمفاوضات دولية ومنتدى إعلام دولي ولمؤتمرات متعددة العناوين ولمعارض بكل الاختصاصات، وهي مؤشر على أنها مدينة جامعة لكل الأنشطة ولا تتوقف عند حد من حدود الإبداع، وتمازج بين المعاصرة والمستقبل، وأن لكل زاوية فيها سرد طويل يتم التوقف عنده، لا كي تتأمل وإنما للتزوّد بالمعرفة؛ الرياض مدينة تؤمن بأن المستقبل لا يعطى جاهزاً، بل يُعاش ويُستنتج.
المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في نسخته الخامسة والذي عقد في العاصمة الرياض، لم يعد مساحة إعلامية أو تجمعاً تقليدياً، بل انعكاس لمستوى الفهم عن دور الإعلام في البناء المعرفي وتوسيع مدارك الوعي الإنساني، فضلاً عن كون المنتدى تحوّل لمنصة للتعاطي مع مستقبل الإعلام، والمنتدى تحوّل لمدرسة تقود مرحلة مهمة من مراحل الإعلام ليس فقط على مستوى دول الخليج العربي بل على مستوى المنظومة العربية، ويتجاوز ذلك ليصبح مؤثراً عالمياً، فالمنتدى يمازج ما بين المهنية والحيادية والشفافية وأخلاقيات العمل الإعلامي والخبرة والتأثير والاستعداد للمستقبل، وما بين الرسالة السامية للإعلام والتي تسعى إليها المملكة العربية السعودية، ليتحوّل المنتدى إلى قيمة من المحتوى والثوابت الخاصة والمزج بين أصالة الإعلام وثوابته وما بين تطورات الوسائل الإعلامية، سواء من التطور التكنولوجي والذكاء الصناعي، ولذلك قدّم نموذجاً لاستشراف المستقبل.
كانت لحظة الإعلان عن تتويج المنتدى السعودي للإعلام بنسخته الخامسة بشهادة موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية، محط فخر واعتزاز ليس للمملكة والقيادة السعودية التي أشادت بانعقاده، وللقائمين على المنتدى، بل لكل من يؤمن بقدرات هذا البلد وإمكانياته على تحويل المستحيل إلى واقع وعالم تتعايش معه، فهذا الحضور الذي بلغ 65605، وسجل كأكبر تجمع إعلامي متخصص مع زخم رقمي غير مسبوق وصل لما يزيد على 100 ظهور رقمي، وأيضاً بما يتجاوز 5 مليارات ظهور إعلامي محلياً ودولياً، فضلاً عن ما رافق المنتدى من مساحات تمثلت بمعسكر الابتكار الإعلامي الذي عكس روح التنافس بين نخبة المشاريع الإعلامية المبتكرة تجسيداً لروح التجريب وصناعة المستقبل، وكذلك تدشين معرض فومكس الذي أطلق وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري من خلاله 12 مبادرة إعلامية نوعية تهدف إلى تطوير منظومة الإعلام وتمكين المواهب وصناعة محتوى مؤثر، هو نتاج رعاية من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الذي أصبح محط إلهام وتأثير للشباب المنشغل بتعزيز ريادة بلده، وليؤكد المكانة التي حققتها الرياض بوصفها عاصمة الإعلام العالمي.
One of the beautiful feelings that envelop you when you visit Riyadh is to be there not as a passerby in a city, but as a witness to the success of the leadership of the Kingdom, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. You witness what this Saudi leadership has achieved in terms of a prominent position among nations, and you also see a people who embrace their land, summarizing layers of a glorious history and authentic social customs, re-producing them in a moment when you meet them with words of love that serve as a bridge rather than a wall, as if they are secret keys that open the doors of understanding between hearts before minds. A people passionate about building the future with the tools of the present, proving their ability to understand transformations and how they can turn challenges into opportunities, and how to balance responsibility and ambition.
Riyadh is a workshop that never rests and does not have "break" in its vocabulary. It takes you between political summits, venues for international negotiations, international media forums, various conferences, and exhibitions across all specialties. It is an indicator that it is a city that encompasses all activities and does not stop at any limit of creativity, blending modernity with the future, and that every corner in it has a long narrative worth pausing for, not just to contemplate but to gain knowledge; Riyadh is a city that believes that the future is not given ready-made, but is lived and inferred.
The Saudi Media Forum in its fifth edition, held in the capital Riyadh, has become more than just a media space or a traditional gathering; it reflects the level of understanding of the role of media in building knowledge and expanding human awareness. Moreover, the forum has transformed into a platform for engaging with the future of media, evolving into a school that leads an important phase of media not only at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council but also within the Arab system, and it surpasses that to become a global influencer. The forum blends professionalism, neutrality, transparency, media ethics, experience, influence, and readiness for the future, alongside the noble message of media that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strives for, transforming the forum into a value of content and its specific constants, merging the authenticity of media and its constants with the developments of media means, whether from technological advancement or artificial intelligence, thus presenting a model for anticipating the future.
The moment of announcing the crowning of the Saudi Media Forum in its fifth edition with a Guinness World Record certificate was a source of pride and honor not only for the Kingdom and the Saudi leadership that praised its convening, and for those responsible for the forum, but for everyone who believes in the capabilities of this country and its potential to turn the impossible into reality and a world to coexist with. This attendance, which reached 65,605, was recorded as the largest specialized media gathering with unprecedented digital momentum, exceeding 100 digital appearances, and also more than 5 billion media appearances locally and internationally. Additionally, the forum was accompanied by spaces represented by the Media Innovation Camp, which reflected the spirit of competition among a select group of innovative media projects, embodying the spirit of experimentation and future-making. Furthermore, the launch of the Foamex exhibition by Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, through which 12 qualitative media initiatives were announced aimed at developing the media system, empowering talents, and creating impactful content, is a result of the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has become a source of inspiration and influence for the youth engaged in enhancing their country's leadership, confirming the status that Riyadh has achieved as the capital of global media.