One of the beautiful feelings that envelop you when you visit Riyadh is to be there not as a passerby in a city, but as a witness to the success of the leadership of the Kingdom, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. You witness what this Saudi leadership has achieved in terms of a prominent position among nations, and you also see a people who embrace their land, summarizing layers of a glorious history and authentic social customs, re-producing them in a moment when you meet them with words of love that serve as a bridge rather than a wall, as if they are secret keys that open the doors of understanding between hearts before minds. A people passionate about building the future with the tools of the present, proving their ability to understand transformations and how they can turn challenges into opportunities, and how to balance responsibility and ambition.

Riyadh is a workshop that never rests and does not have "break" in its vocabulary. It takes you between political summits, venues for international negotiations, international media forums, various conferences, and exhibitions across all specialties. It is an indicator that it is a city that encompasses all activities and does not stop at any limit of creativity, blending modernity with the future, and that every corner in it has a long narrative worth pausing for, not just to contemplate but to gain knowledge; Riyadh is a city that believes that the future is not given ready-made, but is lived and inferred.

The Saudi Media Forum in its fifth edition, held in the capital Riyadh, has become more than just a media space or a traditional gathering; it reflects the level of understanding of the role of media in building knowledge and expanding human awareness. Moreover, the forum has transformed into a platform for engaging with the future of media, evolving into a school that leads an important phase of media not only at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council but also within the Arab system, and it surpasses that to become a global influencer. The forum blends professionalism, neutrality, transparency, media ethics, experience, influence, and readiness for the future, alongside the noble message of media that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strives for, transforming the forum into a value of content and its specific constants, merging the authenticity of media and its constants with the developments of media means, whether from technological advancement or artificial intelligence, thus presenting a model for anticipating the future.

The moment of announcing the crowning of the Saudi Media Forum in its fifth edition with a Guinness World Record certificate was a source of pride and honor not only for the Kingdom and the Saudi leadership that praised its convening, and for those responsible for the forum, but for everyone who believes in the capabilities of this country and its potential to turn the impossible into reality and a world to coexist with. This attendance, which reached 65,605, was recorded as the largest specialized media gathering with unprecedented digital momentum, exceeding 100 digital appearances, and also more than 5 billion media appearances locally and internationally. Additionally, the forum was accompanied by spaces represented by the Media Innovation Camp, which reflected the spirit of competition among a select group of innovative media projects, embodying the spirit of experimentation and future-making. Furthermore, the launch of the Foamex exhibition by Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, through which 12 qualitative media initiatives were announced aimed at developing the media system, empowering talents, and creating impactful content, is a result of the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has become a source of inspiration and influence for the youth engaged in enhancing their country's leadership, confirming the status that Riyadh has achieved as the capital of global media.