Egyptian sources have revealed the issuance of new regulations regarding the organization of Syrian travel to Egyptian territories, confirming that they have officially come into effect since last Thursday.



The sources denied the rumors circulating on social media about a "comprehensive ban" on the entry of Syrians, asserting that this is inaccurate. They emphasized that the measure is an "organizational decision" imposed by the current circumstances and the state of instability in the region, primarily aimed at regulating the entry and exit system through Egyptian ports.



According to the sources, the new decision stipulates that travel requests from Syrians to Egypt will not be accepted if they are coming from four Arab countries: Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq.



However, the decision explicitly exempted Syrians holding valid Egyptian residency, allowing them to enter without obstacles.



The regulations included allowing the issuance of entry visas for Syrians residing in Gulf Arab countries or European countries, provided they present proof of holding valid residencies in those countries when submitting their applications.



The sources revealed that the decision included measures to close the pathways that were previously used for Syrian entry, most notably the pathway related to students enrolled in Egyptian universities, or the pathway for individuals with families residing in Egypt.



The arrangements previously provided by travel offices through what is known as "buying entry visas" have been suspended, and all offices and companies have been officially informed that they cannot complete the booking or travel of any Syrian citizen who does not hold a valid Egyptian residency in advance.



The decision placed the responsibility on airlines to verify the existence of valid residencies before boarding passengers, with the prohibition of boarding any traveler who does not meet these conditions to avoid legal repercussions or administrative fines.



It is worth noting that estimates indicate there are about 1.5 million Syrians residing in Egypt, of whom only about 160,000 to 200,000 are officially registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



The major waves of Syrian asylum to Egypt began in 2012, peaking in 2013 and 2014.



Syrians present in Egypt are concentrated in specific areas, most notably in 6th of October City in Giza, and the cities of Al-Obour and Al-Shorouk in Cairo, as well as Alexandria and Damietta.