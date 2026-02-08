توالت الإدانات العربية والدولية لقوات الدعم السريع على خلفية استهدافها مدنيين وقوافل إغاثة في ولايات كردفان خلال الساعات الماضية. إذ دانت الجامعة العربية استهداف قوافل الإغاثة بولاية شمال كردفان. وشددت في بيان، اليوم الأحد، على أن «الاعتداء على قوافل الإغاثة يرقى إلى جريمة حرب». ودعت إلى محاسبة المسؤولين عن الهجوم على قوافل الإغاثة والمساعدات.


بدورها، أعلنت الكويت إدانتها للهجمات التي استهدفت منشآت مدنية وقوافل إغاثية شمال وجنوب كردفان. وشددت في بيان على أنها «ترفض بشكل قاطع استهداف المدنيين والعاملين في المجال الإنساني في السودان».


أكدت أن استهداف المدنيين والمنشآت الإغاثية خرق صارخ لمبادئ القانون الدولي.


ودانت مصر وقطر استهداف المنشآت الطبية والمدنيين في كردفان وغيرها من المناطق السودانية. وشددتا على ضرورة الحفاظ على سيادة ووحدة السودان.


وكانت شبكة أطباء السودان أعلنت، أمس السبت، أن قوات الدعم السريع هاجمت مركبة تحمل نازحين بالقرب من مدينة الرهد في ولاية شمال كردفان بمسيرة، ما أسفر عن مقتل 24 شخصاً بينهم 8 أطفال.


وأضافت أن المركبة كانت تقل نازحين فروا من القتال في منطقة دبيكر في ولاية شمال كردفان.


من جانبها، أفادت منسقة الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية في السودان دينيس براون، بأن هجوماً طال يوم الجمعة قافلة مساعدات تابعة لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي في ولاية شمال كردفان، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخص واحد وإصابة آخرين.


وأكدت أن غارة جوية بطائرة مسيرة وقعت، الأسبوع الماضي، بالقرب من منشأة تابعة لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي في ولاية النيل الأزرق، ما أدى إلى إصابة أحد العاملين في البرنامج.


بدورها، حملت منظمة «محامو الطوارئ»، وهي منظمة مستقلة توثق الفظائع في السودان، قوات الدعم السريع مسؤولية الهجوم، بينما وصفته شبكة أطباء السودان بأنه «انتهاك صارخ للقانون الإنساني الدولي، ويرقى إلى مستوى جريمة حرب كاملة».


ودان مستشار الشؤون الأفريقية والعربية مسعد بولس، الهجوم، ودعا إلى محاسبة المسؤولين عنه. ووصفت الوزيرة البريطانية للتعاون الدولي جيني تشابمان الهجوم على قافلة برنامج الأغذية بأنه «مخزٍ».