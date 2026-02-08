Arab and international condemnations of the Rapid Support Forces continued following their targeting of civilians and aid convoys in the Kordofan states over the past hours. The Arab League condemned the targeting of aid convoys in North Kordofan. It emphasized in a statement today, Sunday, that "the attack on aid convoys amounts to a war crime." It called for holding accountable those responsible for the attack on the aid convoys and assistance.



Kuwait also announced its condemnation of the attacks that targeted civilian facilities and aid convoys in North and South Kordofan. It emphasized in a statement that it "categorically rejects the targeting of civilians and humanitarian workers in Sudan."



It confirmed that the targeting of civilians and relief facilities is a blatant violation of the principles of international law.



Egypt and Qatar condemned the targeting of medical facilities and civilians in Kordofan and other Sudanese areas. They stressed the necessity of preserving the sovereignty and unity of Sudan.



On Saturday, the Sudan Doctors Network announced that the Rapid Support Forces attacked a vehicle carrying displaced persons near the city of Al-Rahad in North Kordofan with a drone, resulting in the death of 24 people, including 8 children.



It added that the vehicle was carrying displaced persons who had fled the fighting in the Dubekar area of North Kordofan.



For her part, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, reported that an attack on Friday targeted a World Food Programme aid convoy in North Kordofan, resulting in one death and several injuries.



She confirmed that an airstrike by a drone occurred last week near a World Food Programme facility in the Blue Nile state, leading to the injury of one of the program's workers.



For its part, the organization "Emergency Lawyers," an independent organization documenting atrocities in Sudan, held the Rapid Support Forces responsible for the attack, while the Sudan Doctors Network described it as "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, amounting to a full war crime."



The African and Arab Affairs Advisor, Mas'ad Boulos, condemned the attack and called for accountability for those responsible. British International Development Minister, Jenny Chapman, described the attack on the World Food Programme convoy as "shameful."