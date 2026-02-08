شهد مهرجان Surajkund International Craft Mela بمدينة فريد آباد بالهند البارحة حادثة مأساوية صدمت الحضور، بعد انهيار مفاجئ للعبة ترفيهية من نوع Top Spin، ما أسفر عن وفاة شخص وإصابة 13 آخرين، وسط حالة من الفوضى والذعر بين الزوار.

ووفقاً لتقارير السلطات المحلية، وقعت الحادثة نحو الساعة الـ6:00 مساءً، عندما انفصل أحد جانبي اللعبة، وارتطمت الأرض بقوة، ما أدى إلى سقوط اللاعبين بطريقة مروعة. وأثناء محاولته مساعدة الضحايا، تعرض مفتش الشرطة جاغديش للإصابات البالغة نتيجة سقوط الجزء الآخر من اللعبة عليه، وأُعلنت وفاته فور وصوله المستشفى.

وأشار أيوش سينها نائب مفوض فريد آباد إلى أن المصابين نُقلوا فوراً إلى مستشفيات المدينة، إذ تم إدخال 9 منهم إلى مستشفى خاص و4 آخرين إلى المستشفى المدني لتلقي الرعاية اللازمة.

وأصدرت السلطات المحلية بلاغاً رسمياً ضد متعهد اللعبة، وفتحت تحقيقاً عاجلاً لمعرفة أسباب الحادثة ومن يتحمل المسؤولية، وسط حالة استياء واسعة بين المشاركين والزوار الذين كانوا يترقبون فعاليات المهرجان.

ويُعد مهرجان سراجكوند الدولي للحرف أحد أكبر المهرجانات الثقافية في الهند، إذ انطلقت نسخته الـ39 في 31 يناير بمشاركة أكثر من 50 دولة، وتعد مصر الدولة الشريكة لهذا العام. وتحول الاحتفال العالمي إلى مأساة، ما أثار جدلاً واسعاً حول سلامة الألعاب والمرافق الترفيهية ضمن الفعاليات الكبرى.