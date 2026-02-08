The Surajkund International Craft Mela in Faridabad, India, witnessed a tragic incident yesterday that shocked attendees, following a sudden collapse of a Top Spin amusement ride, resulting in one death and 13 injuries, amidst chaos and panic among the visitors.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred around 6:00 PM when one side of the ride detached and crashed to the ground, causing players to fall in a horrific manner. While attempting to assist the victims, police inspector Jagdish sustained severe injuries when the other part of the ride fell on him, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Ayush Sinha, the Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad, indicated that the injured were immediately transported to city hospitals, with 9 of them admitted to a private hospital and 4 others to the civil hospital for necessary care.

The local authorities issued an official notice against the ride's contractor and launched an urgent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and who is responsible, amidst widespread discontent among participants and visitors who were looking forward to the festival's events.

The Surajkund International Craft Mela is one of the largest cultural festivals in India, with its 39th edition kicking off on January 31, featuring participation from over 50 countries, with Egypt being the partner country this year. The global celebration turned into a tragedy, raising significant concerns about the safety of rides and recreational facilities at major events.