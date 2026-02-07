باشرت الجزائر الإجراءات اللازمة لإلغاء الاتفاقية المتعلقة بالخدمات الجوية بين الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، الموقعة في أبوظبي بتاريخ 13 مايو 2013 والمصادق عليها بموجب المرسوم الرئاسي الصادر في 30 ديسمبر 2014.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الجزائرية «واج»، اليوم (السبت)، بأنه وفقاً لأحكام المادة 22 من الاتفاقية المذكورة، يتعين إخطار الطرف المتعاقد الإماراتي بالإلغاء عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية، موازاة مع إخطار الأمين العام لمنظمة الطيران المدني الدولي (إيكاو)، للقيام بالإجراءات المطلوبة لدى هذه المنظمة.