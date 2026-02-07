باشرت الجزائر الإجراءات اللازمة لإلغاء الاتفاقية المتعلقة بالخدمات الجوية بين الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، الموقعة في أبوظبي بتاريخ 13 مايو 2013 والمصادق عليها بموجب المرسوم الرئاسي الصادر في 30 ديسمبر 2014.
وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الجزائرية «واج»، اليوم (السبت)، بأنه وفقاً لأحكام المادة 22 من الاتفاقية المذكورة، يتعين إخطار الطرف المتعاقد الإماراتي بالإلغاء عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية، موازاة مع إخطار الأمين العام لمنظمة الطيران المدني الدولي (إيكاو)، للقيام بالإجراءات المطلوبة لدى هذه المنظمة.
Algeria has initiated the necessary procedures to terminate the agreement concerning air services between the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, signed in Abu Dhabi on May 13, 2013, and ratified by the presidential decree issued on December 30, 2014.
Algerian news agency "APS" reported today (Saturday) that according to the provisions of Article 22 of the aforementioned agreement, the Emirati contracting party must be notified of the termination through diplomatic channels, alongside notifying the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to carry out the required procedures with this organization.