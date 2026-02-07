Algeria has initiated the necessary procedures to terminate the agreement concerning air services between the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, signed in Abu Dhabi on May 13, 2013, and ratified by the presidential decree issued on December 30, 2014.



Algerian news agency "APS" reported today (Saturday) that according to the provisions of Article 22 of the aforementioned agreement, the Emirati contracting party must be notified of the termination through diplomatic channels, alongside notifying the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to carry out the required procedures with this organization.