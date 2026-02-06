After a long absence of nearly 8 years, the esteemed Egyptian artist Abla Kamel returns to the spotlight once again, in a surprising move that has strongly brought her name back to the forefront of the artistic scene, igniting the enthusiasm of her audience who have long awaited her reappearance.

According to circulating media reports, Abla Kamel's return in the Ramadan 2026 season will not be through a traditional dramatic work, but rather through a massive advertising campaign for one of the telecommunications companies, marking her first appearance since her last artistic work in 2018.

The surprise does not stop at Abla Kamel's return alone, as it is expected that she will be joined in the advertisement by Menna Shalaby and Yasmine Abdel Aziz, in an artistic blend that brings together icons from two generations of the most prominent stars of Egyptian drama, which has heightened anticipation and interest in the upcoming advertisement.

This return comes after a difficult period that artist Abla Kamel went through on the health front, as an official decision was issued last December for her treatment at the expense of the Egyptian state, a move that received widespread praise and was considered a recognition of her long artistic career and profound impact on the hearts of Arab viewers.

Abla Kamel had reassured her audience in a previous voice message, confirming the stability of her health condition and expressing her gratitude for the immense support she received during her years of absence.

Despite her distance from the limelight, Abla Kamel's name remained strongly present in the audience's memory, as she is regarded as one of the most sincere and influential artists, having presented works that formed a part of the Arab dramatic consciousness, from her beginnings on stage to her significant successes on television.

The series "Selsal El Dam" is considered her last artistic appearance before she disappeared from the scene, making her anticipated return a notable artistic event expected to be one of the biggest surprises of the Ramadan 2026 season.