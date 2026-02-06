بعد غياب طويل امتد لنحو 8 سنوات، تعود الفنانة المصرية القديرة عبلة كامل إلى الواجهة مجددًا، في خطوة مفاجئة أعادت اسمها بقوة إلى صدارة المشهد الفني، وأشعلت حماس جمهورها الذي طال انتظاره لظهورها من جديد.

ووفقًا لتقارير إعلامية متداولة، فإن عودة عبلة كامل في موسم رمضان 2026 لن تكون عبر عمل درامي تقليدي، بل من خلال حملة إعلانية ضخمة لإحدى شركات الاتصالات، في ظهور يُعد الأول لها منذ آخر أعمالها الفنية عام 2018.

ولم تتوقف المفاجأة عند عودة عبلة كامل فقط، إذ من المنتظر أن تشاركها في الإعلان كل من منة شلبي، وياسمين عبد العزيز، في توليفة فنية تجمع بين رموز جيلين من أبرز نجمات الدراما المصرية، ما زاد من الترقب والاهتمام بالإعلان المرتقب.

وتأتي هذه العودة بعد فترة صعبة مرت بها الفنانة عبلة كامل على الصعيد الصحي، حيث صدر في ديسمبر الماضي قرار رسمي بعلاجها على نفقة الدولة المصرية، في خطوة لاقت إشادة واسعة واعتُبرت تقديرًا لمسيرتها الفنية الطويلة وتأثيرها العميق في وجدان المشاهد العربي.

وكانت عبلة كامل قد طمأنت جمهورها في رسالة صوتية سابقة، أكدت فيها استقرار حالتها الصحية، معربة عن امتنانها للدعم الكبير الذي تلقته خلال سنوات غيابها.

ورغم ابتعادها عن الأضواء، بقي اسم عبلة كامل حاضرًا بقوة في ذاكرة الجمهور، باعتبارها واحدة من أكثر الفنانات صدقًا وتأثيرًا، وقدمت خلال مسيرتها أعمالًا شكّلت جزءًا من الوعي الدرامي العربي، منذ انطلاقتها على خشبة المسرح وحتى نجاحاتها الكبيرة في التلفزيون.

ويُعد مسلسل «سلسال الدم» آخر ظهور فني لها قبل أن تختفي عن الساحة، لتتحول عودتها المرتقبة إلى حدث فني لافت يُتوقع أن يكون من أبرز مفاجآت موسم رمضان 2026.