استبعد مدرب فريق النصر البرتغالي «جيسوس» قائد فريقه «رونالدو» من مواجهة الاتحاد اليوم (الجمعة) ضمن الدور الـ22 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ‏على الرغم من عودة «الدون» للتدريبات الجماعية لفريق النصر أمس (الأربعاء)، وهو ما دفع البعض للتأكيد على مشاركته في الكلاسيكو، وغاب رونالدو عن مباراة فريقه الأخيرة ضد الرياض، الإثنين الماضي، في الجولة العشرين من دوري روشن.


من جانبها، احتفلت إدارة نادي النصر بعيد ميلاد قائده البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، أحد أبرز أساطير كرة القدم على مر التاريخ.


ويصادف اليوم الخامس من فبراير عيد ميلاد رونالدو الـ41، إذ وُلد النجم البرتغالي في عام 1985.


ولعب كريستيانو رونالدو 133 مباراة مع النصر السعودي بكل البطولات، سجل خلالها 117 هدفاً وصنع 22 هدفاً.


وسجل الأسطورة 91 هدفاً في دوري المحترفين السعودي خلال 95 مباراة فقط، إلى جانب صناعته 17 هدفاً.