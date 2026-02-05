The Portuguese coach of Al-Nassr, "Jesus," has excluded his team captain "Ronaldo" from facing Al-Ittihad today (Friday) in the 22nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, despite "the Don" returning to team training yesterday (Wednesday), which led some to confirm his participation in the classic match. Ronaldo missed his team's last match against Riyadh last Monday in the twentieth round of the Roshan League.



For its part, the management of Al-Nassr celebrated the birthday of its captain, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most prominent legends of football throughout history.



Today, February 5th, marks Ronaldo's 41st birthday, as the Portuguese star was born in 1985.



Cristiano Ronaldo has played 133 matches with Al-Nassr across all competitions, during which he scored 117 goals and assisted 22 goals.



The legend scored 91 goals in the Saudi Professional League in just 95 matches, along with providing 17 assists.