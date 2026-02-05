أعلنت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (CIA)، وقف إصدار «كتاب حقائق العالم»، منهية مسيرة مرجعية امتدت لأكثر من ستة عقود، بحسب ما نقلته مجلة «بوليتيكو».

ولم يتضمن الإعلان المنشور على الموقع الرسمي للوكالة أي أسباب مباشرة للقرار.

إعادة ترتيب الأولويات داخل الوكالة

وأشارت «بوليتيكو» إلى أن القرار يأتي في سياق تعهد مدير الوكالة جون راتكليف بإنهاء البرامج التي «لا تسهم في تعزيز المهام الأساسية للوكالة»، ضمن مراجعة شاملة للأولويات والموارد.

من دليل سري إلى مرجع عالمي

أُطلق «كتاب حقائق العالم» لأول مرة عام 1962 كدليل مطبوع وسري مخصص لضباط الاستخبارات الأمريكية، واحتوى على بيانات تفصيلية بالأرقام حول الدول الأجنبية، شملت الاقتصادات والجيوش والموارد الطبيعية والبنى الاجتماعية.

انتشار واسع خارج أروقة الاستخبارات

وبسبب أهميته، سرعان ما اعتمدته وكالات فيدرالية أمريكية أخرى، قبل أن تُصدر الوكالة نسخة غير سرية منه خلال أقل من عقد، لتكون متاحة لعامة الجمهور.

وفي عام 1997، انتقل الكتاب إلى الفضاء الإلكتروني، ليصبح مرجعًا واسع الاستخدام لدى الصحفيين والباحثين والطلاب الجامعيين، مسجّلًا ملايين الزيارات سنويًا.

تقليص الموارد وضغوط المرحلة

وكان البيت الأبيض اتخذ في مستهل الولاية الثانية للرئيس دونالد ترمب إجراءات لتقليص أعداد الموظفين في كل من وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية ووكالة الأمن القومي، ما فرض على تلك المؤسسات تنفيذ مهمات أكبر بإمكانات أقل.

صمت رسمي

ولم تصدر وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية أي تعليق على طلب «بوليتيكو» توضيح أسباب وقف نشر «كتاب حقائق العالم».