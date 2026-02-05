أعلنت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (CIA)، وقف إصدار «كتاب حقائق العالم»، منهية مسيرة مرجعية امتدت لأكثر من ستة عقود، بحسب ما نقلته مجلة «بوليتيكو».
ولم يتضمن الإعلان المنشور على الموقع الرسمي للوكالة أي أسباب مباشرة للقرار.
إعادة ترتيب الأولويات داخل الوكالة
وأشارت «بوليتيكو» إلى أن القرار يأتي في سياق تعهد مدير الوكالة جون راتكليف بإنهاء البرامج التي «لا تسهم في تعزيز المهام الأساسية للوكالة»، ضمن مراجعة شاملة للأولويات والموارد.
من دليل سري إلى مرجع عالمي
أُطلق «كتاب حقائق العالم» لأول مرة عام 1962 كدليل مطبوع وسري مخصص لضباط الاستخبارات الأمريكية، واحتوى على بيانات تفصيلية بالأرقام حول الدول الأجنبية، شملت الاقتصادات والجيوش والموارد الطبيعية والبنى الاجتماعية.
انتشار واسع خارج أروقة الاستخبارات
وبسبب أهميته، سرعان ما اعتمدته وكالات فيدرالية أمريكية أخرى، قبل أن تُصدر الوكالة نسخة غير سرية منه خلال أقل من عقد، لتكون متاحة لعامة الجمهور.
وفي عام 1997، انتقل الكتاب إلى الفضاء الإلكتروني، ليصبح مرجعًا واسع الاستخدام لدى الصحفيين والباحثين والطلاب الجامعيين، مسجّلًا ملايين الزيارات سنويًا.
تقليص الموارد وضغوط المرحلة
وكان البيت الأبيض اتخذ في مستهل الولاية الثانية للرئيس دونالد ترمب إجراءات لتقليص أعداد الموظفين في كل من وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية ووكالة الأمن القومي، ما فرض على تلك المؤسسات تنفيذ مهمات أكبر بإمكانات أقل.
صمت رسمي
ولم تصدر وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية أي تعليق على طلب «بوليتيكو» توضيح أسباب وقف نشر «كتاب حقائق العالم».
The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the cessation of the publication of the "World Factbook," ending a reference journey that spanned more than six decades, according to what was reported by Politico.
The announcement published on the agency's official website did not include any direct reasons for the decision.
Reprioritizing within the Agency
Politico noted that the decision comes in the context of the agency director John Ratcliffe's commitment to ending programs that "do not contribute to enhancing the agency's core missions," as part of a comprehensive review of priorities and resources.
From a Secret Guide to a Global Reference
The "World Factbook" was first launched in 1962 as a printed and classified guide dedicated to American intelligence officers, containing detailed numerical data about foreign countries, including economies, militaries, natural resources, and social structures.
Wide Dissemination Beyond Intelligence Circles
Due to its importance, it was quickly adopted by other American federal agencies, before the agency released an unclassified version of it within less than a decade, making it available to the general public.
In 1997, the book transitioned to the electronic space, becoming a widely used reference for journalists, researchers, and college students, recording millions of visits annually.
Resource Reduction and Pressures of the Era
The White House had taken measures at the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term to reduce the number of employees in both the CIA and the National Security Agency, which forced these institutions to carry out larger missions with fewer resources.
Official Silence
The Central Intelligence Agency did not issue any comment on Politico's request for clarification on the reasons for halting the publication of the "World Factbook."