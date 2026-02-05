The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the cessation of the publication of the "World Factbook," ending a reference journey that spanned more than six decades, according to what was reported by Politico.

The announcement published on the agency's official website did not include any direct reasons for the decision.

Reprioritizing within the Agency

Politico noted that the decision comes in the context of the agency director John Ratcliffe's commitment to ending programs that "do not contribute to enhancing the agency's core missions," as part of a comprehensive review of priorities and resources.

From a Secret Guide to a Global Reference

The "World Factbook" was first launched in 1962 as a printed and classified guide dedicated to American intelligence officers, containing detailed numerical data about foreign countries, including economies, militaries, natural resources, and social structures.

Wide Dissemination Beyond Intelligence Circles

Due to its importance, it was quickly adopted by other American federal agencies, before the agency released an unclassified version of it within less than a decade, making it available to the general public.

In 1997, the book transitioned to the electronic space, becoming a widely used reference for journalists, researchers, and college students, recording millions of visits annually.

Resource Reduction and Pressures of the Era

The White House had taken measures at the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term to reduce the number of employees in both the CIA and the National Security Agency, which forced these institutions to carry out larger missions with fewer resources.

Official Silence

The Central Intelligence Agency did not issue any comment on Politico's request for clarification on the reasons for halting the publication of the "World Factbook."