The Al-Ahli team defeated its guest Al-Hazm (2-0) in the match that took place today at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 21st round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



The first goal came in the 57th minute by player Ivan Toney, while Al-Hazm player Sultan Tankar scored the second goal accidentally into his own net in the 76th minute.



With this result, Al-Ahli raised its points to (47), temporarily placing it in second place, while Al-Hazm's points remained at (21), temporarily placing it in 12th place.