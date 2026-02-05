تغلّب فريق الأهلي على ضيفه الحزم (2-0) في المواجهة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة (21) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وجاء الهدف الأول عند الدقيقة (57) عن طريق اللاعب إيفان توني، فيما سجل لاعب الحزم سلطان تانكر الهدف الثاني بالخطأ في مرماه عند الدقيقة (76).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى (47) نقطة بالمركز الثاني مؤقتاً، فيما تجمّد رصيد الحزم عند (21) نقطة بالمركز الـ12 مؤقتاً.