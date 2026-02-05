نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات بلجرشي، والقرى، وبني حسن، والمندق، والمخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
وفي منطقة نجران تهب اليوم رياح نشطة، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحًا تصل سرعتها إلى (40-49) كم/ساعة، على مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وثار، وحبونا، ويدمة، وخباش وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد بالمنطقة الشرقية من موجة ضباب على المنطقة تشمل مدينة الدمام، والظهران، ومحافظة الخفجي، والنعيرية، والجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف وبقيق، والأحساء والعديد، مما تسبّب في انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1-3) كلم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة. وأفاد المركز بأن هذه الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ9 صباحًا.
وحذر المركز من رياح نشطة على المنطقة الشرقية تصل سرعتها من (40-49) كلم في الساعة، والتي تشمل كل من مدينة الدمام والظهران، ومحافظة الجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، وبقيق، والأحساء، والعديد، وذعبلوتن، مما يتسبب في إثارة الأتربة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5) كلم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة، منوهًا بأن هذه الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ7 مساء.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate rain in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms, affecting the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Baljurashi, Al-Qura, Bani Hassan, Al-Mandaq, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 8 PM.
In the Najran region, active winds are expected today, with accompanying effects including reduced horizontal visibility and winds reaching speeds of (40-49) km/h in the city of Najran and the governorates of Badr Al-Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Yadmah, and Khabbash. The center stated that this condition will last until 7 PM.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of a fog wave in the Eastern region, affecting the city of Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, resulting in near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3) km on highways and open areas. The center reported that this condition will persist until 9 AM.
The center also warned of active winds in the Eastern region, reaching speeds of (40-49) km/h, affecting the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, and the governorates of Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, causing dust storms and reduced horizontal visibility (3-5) km on highways and open areas, noting that this condition will last until 7 PM.