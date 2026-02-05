The National Center of Meteorology has warned of moderate rain in the Al-Baha region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms, affecting the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Baljurashi, Al-Qura, Bani Hassan, Al-Mandaq, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 8 PM.

In the Najran region, active winds are expected today, with accompanying effects including reduced horizontal visibility and winds reaching speeds of (40-49) km/h in the city of Najran and the governorates of Badr Al-Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Yadmah, and Khabbash. The center stated that this condition will last until 7 PM.

The National Center of Meteorology has warned of a fog wave in the Eastern region, affecting the city of Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, resulting in near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3) km on highways and open areas. The center reported that this condition will persist until 9 AM.

The center also warned of active winds in the Eastern region, reaching speeds of (40-49) km/h, affecting the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, and the governorates of Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, causing dust storms and reduced horizontal visibility (3-5) km on highways and open areas, noting that this condition will last until 7 PM.