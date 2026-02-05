نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة الباحة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات بلجرشي، والقرى، وبني حسن، والمندق، والمخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.

وفي منطقة نجران تهب اليوم رياح نشطة، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحًا تصل سرعتها إلى (40-49) كم/ساعة، على مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وثار، وحبونا، ويدمة، وخباش وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.

ونبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد بالمنطقة الشرقية من موجة ضباب على المنطقة تشمل مدينة الدمام، والظهران، ومحافظة الخفجي، والنعيرية، والجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف وبقيق، والأحساء والعديد، مما تسبّب في انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1-3) كلم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة. وأفاد المركز بأن هذه الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ9 صباحًا.

وحذر المركز من رياح نشطة على المنطقة الشرقية تصل سرعتها من (40-49) كلم في الساعة، والتي تشمل كل من مدينة الدمام والظهران، ومحافظة الجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، وبقيق، والأحساء، والعديد، وذعبلوتن، مما يتسبب في إثارة الأتربة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5) كلم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة، منوهًا بأن هذه الحالة تستمر إلى الساعة الـ7 مساء.