The Al-Najma Club recorded an unprecedented number in the history of the Saudi Professional League, becoming the first team to fail to achieve any wins during the first 21 rounds of the competition, in a historic precedent that reflects the difficulties the team is facing this season.



Al-Najma has been unable to secure a victory despite 21 rounds of league matches, settling for draws and losses, in a complicated journey that has directly affected its position in the standings and increased the technical and administrative pressures on the team.



This negative record is the first of its kind since the launch of the Saudi Professional League, as no team has ever finished 21 consecutive rounds without achieving a win, placing Al-Najma in a significant challenge in the remaining rounds to correct its course and attempt to escape the specter of relegation.



Al-Najma faces crucial matches in the upcoming period, amid fan demands for the need to address technical errors and restore balance, hoping to end this historic record and return to the path of victories before the season concludes.