سجّل نادي النجمة رقماً غير مسبوق في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما أصبح أول فريق يفشل في تحقيق أي فوز خلال أول 21 جولة من المسابقة، في سابقة تاريخية تعكس صعوبة الموسم الذي يمر به الفريق.


وعجز النجمة عن تحقيق الانتصار رغم مرور 21 جولة من منافسات الدوري، مكتفياً بنتائج التعادل والخسارة، في مشوار معقّد أثّر بشكل مباشر على موقعه في جدول الترتيب، وزاد من الضغوط الفنية والإدارية على الفريق.


ويُعد هذا الرقم السلبي الأول من نوعه منذ انطلاق دوري المحترفين السعودي، حيث لم يسبق لأي فريق أن أنهى 21 جولة متتالية دون تحقيق الفوز، ما يضع النجمة أمام تحدٍ كبير في الجولات المتبقية من أجل تصحيح المسار ومحاولة الهروب من شبح الهبوط.


وتنتظر النجمة مواجهات حاسمة خلال الفترة القادمة، وسط مطالب جماهيرية بضرورة العمل على معالجة الأخطاء الفنية واستعادة التوازن، أملاً في إنهاء هذا الرقم التاريخي والعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات قبل نهاية الموسم.