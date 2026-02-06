In an incident that stirred public opinion in India, three sisters aged between 12 and 16 ended their lives by jumping from the ninth floor in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after being involved in a mysterious online game suspected of leading them step by step to what has been dubbed the "final mission."

Initial police investigations revealed shocking details, as eight pages of diaries were found in the girls' room, documenting what resembled a "roadmap" that culminated in death, in a case that brings to light the dangers of unregulated digital games and their devastating impact on teenagers.

According to police reports, the game named "Korean Love," known among some teenagers by the alias "We are not Indians," was not just an electronic pastime, but a complex psychological system that began years ago, specifically during the isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigations indicate that an unknown individual, known within the game as the "Game Master," contacted the girls online, exploiting their passion for Korean culture, before imposing a series of escalating challenges that lasted for about 50 days, culminating in a direct order to end their lives under the pretense of "transitioning to another world."

Farewell Messages Reveal the Extent of Control

Before carrying out the act, the sisters left a short message for their father that read: "Sorry, Dad," but the personal diaries revealed a deeper psychological struggle, as they expressed their rejection of their identity and social surroundings, writing that they did not wish to "live or marry within their community," considering suicide to be the only way to achieve what the game had convinced them of.

The diaries also showed an emotional rift even within the family, as they expressed hostility towards their younger sister for refusing to engage in the game, indicating the extent of the mental isolation they had reached.

An examination of the victims' phones revealed a recurring pattern in the game's methodology:

Simple tasks to build trust with an unknown person

Exhausting orders such as staying up late and waking up at dawn

Gradual isolation from family and reality

Then the "final challenge" that ends in death

This psychological method relies on exhaustion, brainwashing, and the loss of the ability to distinguish between reality and fantasy.

For his part, the girls' father stated that he did not realize the seriousness of what was happening behind the screens of their phones, and he made a painful appeal to parents, urging them to monitor their children's use of smart devices, warning against underestimating any behavioral changes or digital obsessions that may seem innocent on the surface.

Mental health specialists also warned that teenagers, especially during periods of isolation and stress, are the most vulnerable group to such games, which exploit psychological and emotional exhaustion to turn dangerous thoughts into "challenges" that appear normal within a closed virtual world.

The case, which is still under investigation, has reopened the discussion about the responsibility of digital platforms, the role of the family, and the dangers of leaving teenagers alone to face "games" that could turn into deadly traps.