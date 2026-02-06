في واقعة أثارت الرأي العام بالهند، أنهت ثلاث شقيقات تتراوح أعمارهن بين 12 و16 عامًا حياتهن بالقفز الجماعي من الطابق التاسع في مدينة غازي آباد بولاية أوتار براديش، بعد تورطهن في لعبة إلكترونية غامضة يُشتبه بأنها قادتهن خطوة بخطوة إلى ما أُطلق عليه «المهمة الأخيرة».

التحقيقات الأولية للشرطة كشفت تفاصيل صادمة، بعدما عُثر داخل غرفة الفتيات على مذكرات من ثماني صفحات، دوّنّ فيها ما يشبه «خارطة طريق» انتهت بالموت، في قضية تعيد إلى الواجهة مخاطر الألعاب الرقمية غير الخاضعة للرقابة وتأثيرها المدمر على المراهقين.

وبحسب ما نقلته الشرطة، فإن اللعبة التي تحمل اسم «Korean Love»، والمعروفة بين بعض المراهقين باسم مستعار هو «We are not Indians»، لم تكن مجرد تسلية إلكترونية، بل منظومة نفسية معقدة بدأت منذ سنوات، وتحديدًا خلال فترة العزلة التي فرضتها جائحة كورونا.

وتشير التحقيقات إلى أن شخصًا مجهولًا، يُعرف داخل اللعبة بـ«سيد اللعبة»، تواصل مع الفتيات عبر الإنترنت، مستغلًا شغفهن بالثقافة الكورية، قبل أن يفرض عليهن سلسلة متدرجة من التحديات امتدت لنحو 50 يومًا، وانتهت بأمر مباشر بإنهاء حياتهن بزعم «الانتقال إلى عالم آخر».

رسائل وداع تكشف حجم السيطرة

قبل تنفيذ الواقعة، تركت الشقيقات رسالة قصيرة لوالدهن جاء فيها: «آسفون يا بابا»، لكن المذكرات الشخصية كشفت عن صراع نفسي أعمق، إذ عبّرن عن رفضهن لهويتهن ومحيطهن الاجتماعي، وكتبن أنهن لا يرغبن في «العيش أو الزواج داخل مجتمعهن»، معتبرات أن الانتحار هو الطريق الوحيد لتحقيق ما أقنعتهن به اللعبة.

كما أظهرت المذكرات قطيعة عاطفية حتى داخل الأسرة، إذ أبدين عداءً لشقيقتهن الصغرى لرفضها الانخراط في اللعبة، في مؤشر على حجم العزلة الذهنية التي وصلن إليها.

وكشف فحص هواتف الضحايا نمطًا متكررًا في أسلوب اللعبة:

  • مهام بسيطة لبناء الثقة مع شخص مجهول
  • أوامر مرهقة مثل السهر والاستيقاظ في ساعات الفجر
  • عزل تدريجي عن الأسرة والواقع
  • ثم «التحدي الأخير» الذي ينتهي بالموت

وهو أسلوب نفسي يعتمد على الإرهاق، وغسل الدماغ، وفقدان القدرة على التمييز بين الواقع والخيال.

بدوره، أكد والد الفتيات أنه لم يدرك خطورة ما يجري خلف شاشات الهواتف، ووجّه نداءً مؤلمًا للأهالي، دعاهم فيه إلى متابعة استخدام أبنائهم للأجهزة الذكية، محذرًا من الاستهانة بأي تغيرات سلوكية أو هوس رقمي قد يبدو بريئًا في ظاهره.

كما حذّر مختصون في الصحة النفسية من أن المراهقين، خصوصًا في فترات العزلة والضغط، يُعدّون الفئة الأكثر عرضة لمثل هذه الألعاب، التي تستغل الإرهاق النفسي والعاطفي لتحويل أفكار خطيرة إلى «تحديات» تبدو طبيعية داخل عالم افتراضي مغلق.

القضية، التي لا تزال التحقيقات جارية بشأنها، أعادت فتح النقاش حول مسؤولية المنصات الرقمية، ودور الأسرة، وخطورة ترك المراهقين وحدهم في مواجهة «ألعاب» قد تتحول إلى فخ قاتل.