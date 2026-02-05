The "Razaan" area stands out as a unique model of rock formations, representing a highly valuable geological origin that has formed over thousands of years due to erosion and climatic factors; today, it emerges as an exposed natural platform that tells the story of the place.

Razaan is located on a relatively elevated rocky mass, north of Al-Lith Governorate in the Makkah region, approximately (60 – 70) kilometers away, surrounded to the northwest by Wadi Sa'ya and to the southeast by Wadi Merkoob, in a positioning that grants it natural isolation and geomorphological protection, preserving its raw natural features.

The rock formations in Razaan are distributed in the form of compact blocks, tiered stone ledges, and natural ceilings sculpted by seasonal floods; they create a visually striking scene of high contrast between solid rock and void, and between elevation and decline. These formations reveal a long history of interaction between water and stone, as fine channels and the effects of flow on surfaces are evident, reflecting a continuous geological dynamism.

Natural rock basins, formed by water erosion, stand out at the site, representing seasonal reservoirs that collect rainwater; this makes them a functional element within the natural system, not just an aesthetic phenomenon. The area's inhabitants relied on them in ancient times as a supplementary water source to nearby wells, notably the Khadra Well, in a model that illustrates how rock formations transformed into natural infrastructure before the emergence of modern engineering solutions.



The "Abu Sa'da" Stone



Razaan hosts a rock landmark with symbolic significance, the Abu Sa'da stone, which is a distinctive single stone block associated with popular narratives, adding a cultural dimension to the rock that transcends its materiality, becoming part of the oral memory of the place.

These formations are inseparable from the historical role of Razaan; the nature of the elevated rocks and stone pathways made it a natural route within the Yemeni pilgrim's path, providing solidity and stability, as well as ease of monitoring and protection; this reflects the integration of geology with the historical function of the site.

Today, Razaan represents a natural asset that can be utilized for developmental purposes within geological tourism and nature tourism pathways, due to its visual uniqueness, scientific value, and historical narrative rooted in the rock itself. It also represents an opportunity to maximize returns from underutilized natural assets, transforming rock formations from a static scene into a sustainable cultural and tourism product that supports the local economy and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in protecting natural heritage and re-presenting it as an added value.