تبرز منطقة «رَزان» بوصفها نموذجًا فريدًا للتكوينات الصخرية بوصفها أصلًا جيولوجيًا عالي القيمة، تشكّل عبر آلاف السنين بفعل عوامل التعرية والمناخ؛ لتنهض اليوم بوصفها منصة طبيعية مكشوفة تروي قصة المكان.

وتقع الرَزان على كتلة صخرية مرتفعة نسبيًا، شمال محافظة الليث بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، على بعد يُقدّر بنحو (60 – 70) كلم، محاطة من الشمال الغربي بوادي سَعْيا، ومن الجنوب الشرقي بوادي مِركوب، في تموضعٍ منحها عزلة طبيعية وحماية (جيومورفولوجية) حافظت على ملامحها الطبيعية الخام.

وتتوزع التكوينات الصخرية في رَزان على هيئة كتل متراصة، وحافات حجرية متدرجة، وأسقف طبيعية نحتتها السيول الموسمية؛ لتشكّل مشهدًا بصريًا عالي التباين بين الصخر الصلد والفراغ، وبين الارتفاع والانحدار، كما تكشف هذه التكوينات عن تاريخ طويل من التفاعل بين الماء والحجر، حيث تظهر القنوات الدقيقة وأثر الجريان على الأسطح؛ بما يعكس ديناميكية جيولوجية مستمرة.

وتبرز في الموقع الأحواض الصخرية الطبيعية، التي تشكّلت بفعل النحت المائي، وكانت تمثل خزانات موسمية تجمع مياه الأمطار؛ مما يجعلها عنصرًا وظيفيًا ضمن المنظومة الطبيعية، لا مجرد ظاهرة جمالية؛ وقد اعتمد عليها سكان المنطقة قديمًا كمورد مائي مكمل للآبار القريبة، وفي مقدمتها بئر خضراء، في نموذج يبيّن كيف تحولت التكوينات الصخرية إلى بنية تحتية طبيعية قبل نشوء الحلول الهندسية الحديثة.


حصاة «أبو صادع»


وتحتضن الرَزان معلمًا صخريًا ذا حضور رمزي هو حصاة أبو صادع، وهي كتلة حجرية منفردة ذات شكل لافت، ارتبطت بالمرويات الشعبية، مما أضفى على الصخر بعدًا ثقافيًا يتجاوز مادته؛ ليغدو جزءًا من الذاكرة المروية للمكان.

ولا تنفصل هذه التكوينات عن دور الرَزان التاريخي؛ إذ إن طبيعة الصخور المرتفعة والممرات الحجرية جعلت منها مسارًا طبيعيًا ضمن درج الحاج اليمني، حيث وفّرت الصلابة والاستقرار، وسهولة الرصد والحماية؛ مما يعكس تكامل الجيولوجيا مع الوظيفة التاريخية للموقع.

وتُمثّل الرَزان اليوم بوصفها أصلًا طبيعيًا قابلًا للتوظيف التنموي ضمن مسارات السياحة الجيولوجية وسياحة الطبيعة، لما تحمله من تفرد بصري، وقيمة علمية، وسردية تاريخية متجذرة في الصخر ذاته، كما تمثل فرصة لتعظيم العائد من الأصول الطبيعية غير المستغلة، وتحويل التكوينات الصخرية من مشهد ساكن إلى منتج ثقافي وسياحي مستدام، يدعم الاقتصاد المحلي، ويتناغم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في حماية التراث الطبيعي وإعادة تقديمه بوصفه قيمة مضافة.