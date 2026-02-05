تبرز منطقة «رَزان» بوصفها نموذجًا فريدًا للتكوينات الصخرية بوصفها أصلًا جيولوجيًا عالي القيمة، تشكّل عبر آلاف السنين بفعل عوامل التعرية والمناخ؛ لتنهض اليوم بوصفها منصة طبيعية مكشوفة تروي قصة المكان.
وتقع الرَزان على كتلة صخرية مرتفعة نسبيًا، شمال محافظة الليث بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، على بعد يُقدّر بنحو (60 – 70) كلم، محاطة من الشمال الغربي بوادي سَعْيا، ومن الجنوب الشرقي بوادي مِركوب، في تموضعٍ منحها عزلة طبيعية وحماية (جيومورفولوجية) حافظت على ملامحها الطبيعية الخام.
وتتوزع التكوينات الصخرية في رَزان على هيئة كتل متراصة، وحافات حجرية متدرجة، وأسقف طبيعية نحتتها السيول الموسمية؛ لتشكّل مشهدًا بصريًا عالي التباين بين الصخر الصلد والفراغ، وبين الارتفاع والانحدار، كما تكشف هذه التكوينات عن تاريخ طويل من التفاعل بين الماء والحجر، حيث تظهر القنوات الدقيقة وأثر الجريان على الأسطح؛ بما يعكس ديناميكية جيولوجية مستمرة.
وتبرز في الموقع الأحواض الصخرية الطبيعية، التي تشكّلت بفعل النحت المائي، وكانت تمثل خزانات موسمية تجمع مياه الأمطار؛ مما يجعلها عنصرًا وظيفيًا ضمن المنظومة الطبيعية، لا مجرد ظاهرة جمالية؛ وقد اعتمد عليها سكان المنطقة قديمًا كمورد مائي مكمل للآبار القريبة، وفي مقدمتها بئر خضراء، في نموذج يبيّن كيف تحولت التكوينات الصخرية إلى بنية تحتية طبيعية قبل نشوء الحلول الهندسية الحديثة.
حصاة «أبو صادع»
وتحتضن الرَزان معلمًا صخريًا ذا حضور رمزي هو حصاة أبو صادع، وهي كتلة حجرية منفردة ذات شكل لافت، ارتبطت بالمرويات الشعبية، مما أضفى على الصخر بعدًا ثقافيًا يتجاوز مادته؛ ليغدو جزءًا من الذاكرة المروية للمكان.
ولا تنفصل هذه التكوينات عن دور الرَزان التاريخي؛ إذ إن طبيعة الصخور المرتفعة والممرات الحجرية جعلت منها مسارًا طبيعيًا ضمن درج الحاج اليمني، حيث وفّرت الصلابة والاستقرار، وسهولة الرصد والحماية؛ مما يعكس تكامل الجيولوجيا مع الوظيفة التاريخية للموقع.
وتُمثّل الرَزان اليوم بوصفها أصلًا طبيعيًا قابلًا للتوظيف التنموي ضمن مسارات السياحة الجيولوجية وسياحة الطبيعة، لما تحمله من تفرد بصري، وقيمة علمية، وسردية تاريخية متجذرة في الصخر ذاته، كما تمثل فرصة لتعظيم العائد من الأصول الطبيعية غير المستغلة، وتحويل التكوينات الصخرية من مشهد ساكن إلى منتج ثقافي وسياحي مستدام، يدعم الاقتصاد المحلي، ويتناغم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في حماية التراث الطبيعي وإعادة تقديمه بوصفه قيمة مضافة.
The "Razaan" area stands out as a unique model of rock formations, representing a highly valuable geological origin that has formed over thousands of years due to erosion and climatic factors; today, it emerges as an exposed natural platform that tells the story of the place.
Razaan is located on a relatively elevated rocky mass, north of Al-Lith Governorate in the Makkah region, approximately (60 – 70) kilometers away, surrounded to the northwest by Wadi Sa'ya and to the southeast by Wadi Merkoob, in a positioning that grants it natural isolation and geomorphological protection, preserving its raw natural features.
The rock formations in Razaan are distributed in the form of compact blocks, tiered stone ledges, and natural ceilings sculpted by seasonal floods; they create a visually striking scene of high contrast between solid rock and void, and between elevation and decline. These formations reveal a long history of interaction between water and stone, as fine channels and the effects of flow on surfaces are evident, reflecting a continuous geological dynamism.
Natural rock basins, formed by water erosion, stand out at the site, representing seasonal reservoirs that collect rainwater; this makes them a functional element within the natural system, not just an aesthetic phenomenon. The area's inhabitants relied on them in ancient times as a supplementary water source to nearby wells, notably the Khadra Well, in a model that illustrates how rock formations transformed into natural infrastructure before the emergence of modern engineering solutions.
The "Abu Sa'da" Stone
Razaan hosts a rock landmark with symbolic significance, the Abu Sa'da stone, which is a distinctive single stone block associated with popular narratives, adding a cultural dimension to the rock that transcends its materiality, becoming part of the oral memory of the place.
These formations are inseparable from the historical role of Razaan; the nature of the elevated rocks and stone pathways made it a natural route within the Yemeni pilgrim's path, providing solidity and stability, as well as ease of monitoring and protection; this reflects the integration of geology with the historical function of the site.
Today, Razaan represents a natural asset that can be utilized for developmental purposes within geological tourism and nature tourism pathways, due to its visual uniqueness, scientific value, and historical narrative rooted in the rock itself. It also represents an opportunity to maximize returns from underutilized natural assets, transforming rock formations from a static scene into a sustainable cultural and tourism product that supports the local economy and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in protecting natural heritage and re-presenting it as an added value.