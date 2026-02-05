Parents have always wondered what goes on in the minds of their infants and when they actually begin to understand the world around them. A recent scientific study has provided an astonishing answer to this question, revealing that children's perceptual abilities begin much earlier than previously thought.

According to the "express" website, researchers from Trinity College in Dublin found that children as young as two months old have the ability to categorize images and objects around them. The study combined functional magnetic resonance imaging techniques with artificial intelligence models to analyze patterns of neural activity associated with visual perception.

What goes on in infants' brains?

The results showed that infants' brains exhibit similar patterns when looking at images from the same category, such as cats, while these patterns differ when viewing images from other categories like birds or inanimate objects such as shopping carts or trees. This indicates that the brain is capable of distinguishing between different categories of objects from a very early stage.

Dr. Cliona O'Doherty, the lead researcher, stated that these findings highlight the astonishing richness of brain functions during the first year of human life, explaining that despite the limited communication of infants at this age due to the absence of language and poor motor control, their minds are already active in understanding and categorizing the world.

The study included 130 two-month-old infants, who were placed in a comfortable position inside the imaging device while wearing soundproof headphones. During a period of 15 to 20 minutes, they were shown colorful and bright images while their brain activity was measured precisely.

The role of artificial intelligence

Afterward, the researchers used advanced artificial intelligence models to compare the brain activity patterns of the infants with known visual recognition patterns, allowing for a deeper understanding of how perception develops in the early stages of life.

Professor Rodri Cusack, a cognitive neuroscience professor at the college, stated that the data collected opens entirely new horizons for understanding what very young children think, pointing to the great potential of using brain imaging techniques and computational models in the future as early diagnostic tools for developmental disorders.

Dr. Anna Trounce, a co-author of the study who is currently working at Queen's University Belfast, added that the first year of a child's life represents a highly sensitive and rapidly developing stage at the brain level, emphasizing that this study provides foundational knowledge that can contribute to the development of early education and support clinical cases related to neural development, as well as inspire more efficient and environmentally and economically sustainable artificial intelligence models.