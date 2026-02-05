لطالما تساءل الآباء عمّا يدور في أذهان أطفالهم الرضّع، ومتى يبدأون فعليًا في فهم العالم من حولهم، دراسة علمية حديثة قدّمت إجابة مدهشة عن هذا السؤال، كاشفةً أن قدرات الإدراك لدى الأطفال تبدأ في وقت أبكر بكثير مما كان يُعتقد سابقًا.

وفقًا لموقع «express» توصل باحثون من كلية ترينيتي في دبلن إلى أن الأطفال بعمر شهرين فقط يمتلكون القدرة على تصنيف الصور والأشياء من حولهم، واعتمدت الدراسة على دمج تقنيات تصوير الدماغ بالرنين المغناطيسي الوظيفي مع نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل أنماط النشاط العصبي المرتبطة بالإدراك البصري.

ماذ يدرو في أدمغة الرضع؟

وأظهرت النتائج أن أدمغة الرضّع تُظهر أنماطًا متشابهة عند النظر إلى صور من الفئة نفسها، مثل القطط، وتختلف هذه الأنماط عند مشاهدة صور لفئات أخرى كالعصافير أو الأشياء الجامدة مثل عربات التسوق أو الأشجار، ويشير ذلك إلى أن الدماغ قادر منذ مرحلة مبكرة جدًا على التمييز بين الفئات المختلفة للأشياء.

وقالت قائدة فريق البحث الدكتورة كليونا أودوهيرتي إن هذه النتائج تسلّط الضوء على الثراء المذهل لوظائف الدماغ خلال السنة الأولى من عمر الإنسان، موضحةً أنه على الرغم من محدودية تواصل الرضّع في هذا العمر بسبب غياب اللغة وضعف التحكم الحركي، فإن عقولهم تكون بالفعل نشطة في فهم العالم وتصنيفه.

وشملت الدراسة 130 طفلًا بعمر شهرين، وُضعوا في وضعية مريحة داخل جهاز التصوير وهم يرتدون سماعات عازلة للصوت، وخلال مدة تراوحت بين 15 و20 دقيقة، عُرضت عليهم صور ملوّنة ومشرقة، بينما تم قياس نشاط أدمغتهم بدقة.

دور الذكاء الاصطناعي

وبعد ذلك، استخدم الباحثون نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي متقدمة لمقارنة أنماط النشاط الدماغي لدى الأطفال مع أنماط التعرف البصري المعروفة، ما أتاح فهمًا أعمق لكيفية تشكّل الإدراك في المراحل الأولى من الحياة.

من جانبه، قال أستاذ علم الأعصاب المعرفي في الكلية، البروفيسور رودري كوساك، إن البيانات التي تم جمعها تفتح آفاقًا جديدة كليًا لفهم ما يفكر فيه الأطفال في سن مبكرة جدًا، مشيرًا إلى الإمكانات الكبيرة لاستخدام تقنيات تصوير الدماغ والنماذج الحاسوبية مستقبلًا كأدوات تشخيصية مبكرة للاضطرابات النمائية.

وأضافت الدكتورة آنا تروتزي، المشاركة في إعداد الدراسة والتي تعمل حاليًا في جامعة كوينز بلفاست، أن السنة الأولى من عمر الطفل تمثل مرحلة شديدة الحساسية وسريعة التطور على مستوى الدماغ، مؤكدةً أن هذه الدراسة توفّر معرفة أساسية يمكن أن تسهم في تطوير التعليم المبكر، ودعم الحالات السريرية المرتبطة بالنمو العصبي، إلى جانب إلهام نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي أكثر كفاءة وأقل تكلفة بيئيًا واقتصاديًا.