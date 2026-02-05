لطالما تساءل الآباء عمّا يدور في أذهان أطفالهم الرضّع، ومتى يبدأون فعليًا في فهم العالم من حولهم، دراسة علمية حديثة قدّمت إجابة مدهشة عن هذا السؤال، كاشفةً أن قدرات الإدراك لدى الأطفال تبدأ في وقت أبكر بكثير مما كان يُعتقد سابقًا.
وفقًا لموقع «express» توصل باحثون من كلية ترينيتي في دبلن إلى أن الأطفال بعمر شهرين فقط يمتلكون القدرة على تصنيف الصور والأشياء من حولهم، واعتمدت الدراسة على دمج تقنيات تصوير الدماغ بالرنين المغناطيسي الوظيفي مع نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل أنماط النشاط العصبي المرتبطة بالإدراك البصري.
ماذ يدرو في أدمغة الرضع؟
وأظهرت النتائج أن أدمغة الرضّع تُظهر أنماطًا متشابهة عند النظر إلى صور من الفئة نفسها، مثل القطط، وتختلف هذه الأنماط عند مشاهدة صور لفئات أخرى كالعصافير أو الأشياء الجامدة مثل عربات التسوق أو الأشجار، ويشير ذلك إلى أن الدماغ قادر منذ مرحلة مبكرة جدًا على التمييز بين الفئات المختلفة للأشياء.
وقالت قائدة فريق البحث الدكتورة كليونا أودوهيرتي إن هذه النتائج تسلّط الضوء على الثراء المذهل لوظائف الدماغ خلال السنة الأولى من عمر الإنسان، موضحةً أنه على الرغم من محدودية تواصل الرضّع في هذا العمر بسبب غياب اللغة وضعف التحكم الحركي، فإن عقولهم تكون بالفعل نشطة في فهم العالم وتصنيفه.
وشملت الدراسة 130 طفلًا بعمر شهرين، وُضعوا في وضعية مريحة داخل جهاز التصوير وهم يرتدون سماعات عازلة للصوت، وخلال مدة تراوحت بين 15 و20 دقيقة، عُرضت عليهم صور ملوّنة ومشرقة، بينما تم قياس نشاط أدمغتهم بدقة.
دور الذكاء الاصطناعي
وبعد ذلك، استخدم الباحثون نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي متقدمة لمقارنة أنماط النشاط الدماغي لدى الأطفال مع أنماط التعرف البصري المعروفة، ما أتاح فهمًا أعمق لكيفية تشكّل الإدراك في المراحل الأولى من الحياة.
من جانبه، قال أستاذ علم الأعصاب المعرفي في الكلية، البروفيسور رودري كوساك، إن البيانات التي تم جمعها تفتح آفاقًا جديدة كليًا لفهم ما يفكر فيه الأطفال في سن مبكرة جدًا، مشيرًا إلى الإمكانات الكبيرة لاستخدام تقنيات تصوير الدماغ والنماذج الحاسوبية مستقبلًا كأدوات تشخيصية مبكرة للاضطرابات النمائية.
وأضافت الدكتورة آنا تروتزي، المشاركة في إعداد الدراسة والتي تعمل حاليًا في جامعة كوينز بلفاست، أن السنة الأولى من عمر الطفل تمثل مرحلة شديدة الحساسية وسريعة التطور على مستوى الدماغ، مؤكدةً أن هذه الدراسة توفّر معرفة أساسية يمكن أن تسهم في تطوير التعليم المبكر، ودعم الحالات السريرية المرتبطة بالنمو العصبي، إلى جانب إلهام نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي أكثر كفاءة وأقل تكلفة بيئيًا واقتصاديًا.
Parents have always wondered what goes on in the minds of their infants and when they actually begin to understand the world around them. A recent scientific study has provided an astonishing answer to this question, revealing that children's perceptual abilities begin much earlier than previously thought.
According to the "express" website, researchers from Trinity College in Dublin found that children as young as two months old have the ability to categorize images and objects around them. The study combined functional magnetic resonance imaging techniques with artificial intelligence models to analyze patterns of neural activity associated with visual perception.
What goes on in infants' brains?
The results showed that infants' brains exhibit similar patterns when looking at images from the same category, such as cats, while these patterns differ when viewing images from other categories like birds or inanimate objects such as shopping carts or trees. This indicates that the brain is capable of distinguishing between different categories of objects from a very early stage.
Dr. Cliona O'Doherty, the lead researcher, stated that these findings highlight the astonishing richness of brain functions during the first year of human life, explaining that despite the limited communication of infants at this age due to the absence of language and poor motor control, their minds are already active in understanding and categorizing the world.
The study included 130 two-month-old infants, who were placed in a comfortable position inside the imaging device while wearing soundproof headphones. During a period of 15 to 20 minutes, they were shown colorful and bright images while their brain activity was measured precisely.
The role of artificial intelligence
Afterward, the researchers used advanced artificial intelligence models to compare the brain activity patterns of the infants with known visual recognition patterns, allowing for a deeper understanding of how perception develops in the early stages of life.
Professor Rodri Cusack, a cognitive neuroscience professor at the college, stated that the data collected opens entirely new horizons for understanding what very young children think, pointing to the great potential of using brain imaging techniques and computational models in the future as early diagnostic tools for developmental disorders.
Dr. Anna Trounce, a co-author of the study who is currently working at Queen's University Belfast, added that the first year of a child's life represents a highly sensitive and rapidly developing stage at the brain level, emphasizing that this study provides foundational knowledge that can contribute to the development of early education and support clinical cases related to neural development, as well as inspire more efficient and environmentally and economically sustainable artificial intelligence models.