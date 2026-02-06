The Moroccan security authorities in Marrakech have arrested the director of a travel agency in connection with a fraud case that has shaken the city, after he exploited people's desire to perform Umrah to achieve significant financial gains.

Sources stated that the accused embezzled nearly 38 million dirhams from several clients, after promising them to organize religious trips to Mecca and Medina, but it turned out that these were completely false promises.

Investigations revealed that the accused was keeping documents and passports in the names of other people, along with flight tickets and money from the proceeds of the fraudulent operations, which prompted the police to take swift action to arrest him and seize the evidence in his possession.

The arrested individual is now being investigated under the supervision of the public prosecutor to uncover all the details of the case and to determine all the actions attributed to him, while security authorities have warned residents against dealing with untrustworthy travel agencies and to always verify the validity of bookings before paying any amounts of money.

This incident highlights the danger of tourism and religious fraud and emphasizes the importance of verification before responding to any offers that seem tempting, especially in light of the significant demand for religious trips.