أوقفت السلطات الأمنية المغربية في مراكش مدير وكالة سفر على خلفية قضية نصب واحتيال هزت المدينة، بعد أن استغل رغبة الناس في أداء مناسك العمرة لتحقيق مكاسب مالية كبيرة.

وقالت المصادر إن المتهم استولى على ما يقارب 380 مليون سنتيم من عدد من العملاء، بعد أن وعدهم بتنظيم رحلات دينية إلى مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، لكنها تبين أنها وعود وهمية تمامًا.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم كان يحتفظ بوثائق وجوازات سفر بأسماء أشخاص آخرين، إلى جانب تذاكر طيران وأموال من عائدات عمليات الاحتيال، ما دفع الشرطة لاتخاذ إجراءات سريعة لتوقيفه وضبط الأدلة بحوزته.

ويخضع الموقوف الآن للتحقيق تحت إشراف النيابة العامة للكشف عن جميع تفاصيل القضية، وتحديد كل الأفعال المنسوبة إليه، في حين حذرت الجهات الأمنية الأهالي من التعامل مع وكالات السفر غير الموثوقة، والتأكد دائمًا من صحة الحجوزات قبل دفع أي مبالغ مالية.

وتسلط هذه الواقعة الضوء على خطر عمليات الاحتيال السياحي والديني، وتؤكد أهمية التحقق قبل الاستجابة لأي عروض تبدو مغرية، خصوصًا في ظل الإقبال الكبير على الرحلات الدينية.