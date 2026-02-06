أوقفت السلطات الأمنية المغربية في مراكش مدير وكالة سفر على خلفية قضية نصب واحتيال هزت المدينة، بعد أن استغل رغبة الناس في أداء مناسك العمرة لتحقيق مكاسب مالية كبيرة.
وقالت المصادر إن المتهم استولى على ما يقارب 380 مليون سنتيم من عدد من العملاء، بعد أن وعدهم بتنظيم رحلات دينية إلى مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، لكنها تبين أنها وعود وهمية تمامًا.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن المتهم كان يحتفظ بوثائق وجوازات سفر بأسماء أشخاص آخرين، إلى جانب تذاكر طيران وأموال من عائدات عمليات الاحتيال، ما دفع الشرطة لاتخاذ إجراءات سريعة لتوقيفه وضبط الأدلة بحوزته.
ويخضع الموقوف الآن للتحقيق تحت إشراف النيابة العامة للكشف عن جميع تفاصيل القضية، وتحديد كل الأفعال المنسوبة إليه، في حين حذرت الجهات الأمنية الأهالي من التعامل مع وكالات السفر غير الموثوقة، والتأكد دائمًا من صحة الحجوزات قبل دفع أي مبالغ مالية.
وتسلط هذه الواقعة الضوء على خطر عمليات الاحتيال السياحي والديني، وتؤكد أهمية التحقق قبل الاستجابة لأي عروض تبدو مغرية، خصوصًا في ظل الإقبال الكبير على الرحلات الدينية.
The Moroccan security authorities in Marrakech have arrested the director of a travel agency in connection with a fraud case that has shaken the city, after he exploited people's desire to perform Umrah to achieve significant financial gains.
Sources stated that the accused embezzled nearly 38 million dirhams from several clients, after promising them to organize religious trips to Mecca and Medina, but it turned out that these were completely false promises.
Investigations revealed that the accused was keeping documents and passports in the names of other people, along with flight tickets and money from the proceeds of the fraudulent operations, which prompted the police to take swift action to arrest him and seize the evidence in his possession.
The arrested individual is now being investigated under the supervision of the public prosecutor to uncover all the details of the case and to determine all the actions attributed to him, while security authorities have warned residents against dealing with untrustworthy travel agencies and to always verify the validity of bookings before paying any amounts of money.
This incident highlights the danger of tourism and religious fraud and emphasizes the importance of verification before responding to any offers that seem tempting, especially in light of the significant demand for religious trips.