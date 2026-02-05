يحتفل قائد النصر أحد أعظم أساطير كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو بعيد ميلاده الـ41 اليوم (الخميس)، إذ وُلد «الدون» في الخامس من فبراير 1985 بجزيرة ماديرا.

نادراً ما يستمر اللاعبون في العطاء على أعلى مستوى بعد دخولهم العقد الخامس من العمر، لكن النجم البرتغالي أثبت قدرته الاستثنائية على الحفاظ على لياقته البدنية ومستواه التهديفي المذهل، حيث تجاوز حاجز الـ40 هدفاً خلال العام الماضي، وما زال يحتفظ بمكانته الأساسية في تشكيلة منتخب بلاده ويستعد لخوض النسخة السادسة من كأس العالم بعد مشاركاته السابقة في 2006 و2010 و2014 و2018 و2022.

مسيرته مع الأندية

بدأ رونالدو مسيرته الاحترافية في 14 أغسطس 2002 مع الفريق الأول لنادي سبورتينغ لشبونة عندما كان في الـ17 من عمره، وسجل أول أهدافه بقميص الفريق في أكتوبر من العام نفسه، محرزاً هدفين في الفوز 3-0 أمام موريرينسي.

وسرعان ما خطفت موهبته أنظار مانشستر يونايتد، لينتقل إلى العملاق الإنجليزي عام 2003، وفي مايو 2004 أحرز أول لقب له مع الشياطين الحمر بعد الفوز بكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي على ميلوول، إذ سجل هدفاً في المباراة النهائية.

وخلال فترة وجوده مع مانشستر يونايتد من 2003 حتى 2009 سجل 118 هدفاً، وقدم 43 تمريرة حاسمة في 292 مباراة، ليصبح أحد أبرز نجوم النادي الإنجليزي في العصر الحديث.

وفي صيف 2009، انتقل رونالدو إلى ريال مدريد، حيث شهدت مسيرته ذروة التألق، حيث خاض 437 مباراة، وسجل 450 هدفاً، وقدم 131 تمريرة حاسمة، قبل أن يعلن رحيله في صدمة لجماهير النادي الإسباني بعد الفوز بدوري أبطال أوروبا 2018.

انتقل رونالدو بعد ذلك إلى يوفنتوس الإيطالي، مسجلاً 101 هدف، ومقدماً 28 تمريرة حاسمة، قبل أن يعود إلى مانشستر يونايتد في أغسطس 2021.

وعلى الرغم من عودته التاريخية، واجه تحديات كبيرة مع المدرب الهولندي إريك تين هاغ، ما أدى إلى فقدانه مكانته الأساسية قبل أن يعلن النادي في نهاية 2022 إنهاء التعاقد معه.

انضم رونالدو إلى النصر السعودي مطلع 2023 في صفقة مدوية جذبت أنظار العالم، وقد سجل حتى الآن 117 هدفاً في مختلف المسابقات كأكثر لاعب أجنبي يسجل في تاريخ «العالمي»، متجاوزاً الرقم السابق للمغربي عبد الرزاق حمد الله (115 هدفاً).

المسيرة الدولية

بدأ رونالدو مسيرته الدولية مع الفئات السنية المختلفة للمنتخب البرتغالي، قبل أن يصبح الهداف التاريخي للمنتخب الأول برصيد 143 هدفاً في 226 مباراة.

ونجح في تحقيق أبرز الألقاب الدولية، أبرزها كأس الأمم الأوروبية 2016، ودوري الأمم الأوروبية عامي 2019 و2025، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أعظم اللاعبين في تاريخ البرتغال.

الإنجازات الجماعية

حصد رونالدو كأس السوبر البرتغالي مع سبورتينغ لشبونة عام 2002، ومع مانشستر يونايتد توّج بالدوري الإنجليزي (3 مرات)، ودوري أبطال أوروبا (مرة)، وكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي (مرة)، وكأس الرابطة الإنجليزية (مرتين)، وكأس الدرع الخيرية (مرة)، وكأس العالم للأندية (مرة).

ومع ريال مدريد، فاز الأسطورة البرتغالية بدوري أبطال أوروبا (4 مرات)، والدوري الإسباني (مرتين)، وكأس ملك إسبانيا (مرتين)، والسوبر الإسباني (مرتين)، وكأس السوبر الأوروبي (مرتين)، وكأس العالم للأندية (3 مرات).

أما في يوفنتوس، فقد حصد «الدون» الدوري الإيطالي (مرتين)، والسوبر الإيطالي (مرتين)، وكأس إيطاليا (مرة)، بينما فاز مع النصر السعودي بلقب كأس العرب للأندية فقط.

الإنجازات الفردية

تربع رونالدو على عرش الأفضل في العالم 5 (مرات) من مجلة «فرانس فوتبول» الفرنسية، وحصد جائزة الأفضل في العالم من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «ذا بيست» (3 مرات)، والحذاء الذهبي الأوروبي (4 مرات)، وجائزة القدم الذهبية (مرة)، وهداف دوري أبطال أوروبا (7 مرات)، وهداف الدوري السعودي (مرتين)، إلى جانب عشرات الجوائز الأخرى المهمة.

أحلام رونالدو قبل الاعتزال

ورغم مسيرته الحافلة، لا تزال أحلام رونالدو تلاحقه قبل الاعتزال، حيث يسعى إلى إعادة النصر إلى منصات التتويج وتحقيق لقب كأس العالم 2026 مع البرتغال، إضافة إلى الوصول إلى هدفه رقم 1000 في مسيرته، إذ ينقصه 36 هدفاً فقط ليصبح أول لاعب في تاريخ كرة القدم يصل إلى هذا الرقم الأسطوري، مؤكداً أن أسطورة «الدون» لم تنته بعد.