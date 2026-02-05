The captain of Al-Nassr, one of the greatest legends of football, Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrates his 41st birthday today (Thursday), as "The Don" was born on February 5, 1985, in Madeira.

Players rarely continue to perform at the highest level after entering their fifth decade, but the Portuguese star has proven his exceptional ability to maintain his physical fitness and astonishing scoring level, having surpassed the 40-goal mark over the past year, and he still holds a key position in his national team's lineup as he prepares to participate in his sixth World Cup after previous appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

His Club Career

Ronaldo began his professional career on August 14, 2002, with the first team of Sporting Lisbon when he was 17 years old, scoring his first goals for the team in October of the same year, netting two goals in a 3-0 victory against Moreirense.

His talent quickly caught the eye of Manchester United, leading to his transfer to the English giant in 2003. In May 2004, he won his first title with the Red Devils after winning the FA Cup against Millwall, scoring a goal in the final match.

During his time with Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, he scored 118 goals and provided 43 assists in 292 matches, becoming one of the club's most prominent stars in the modern era.

In the summer of 2009, Ronaldo transferred to Real Madrid, where his career reached its peak, playing 437 matches, scoring 450 goals, and providing 131 assists, before announcing his departure in a shock to the Spanish club's fans after winning the Champions League in 2018.

Ronaldo then moved to Juventus, scoring 101 goals and providing 28 assists, before returning to Manchester United in August 2021.

Despite his historic return, he faced significant challenges with Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, which led to him losing his starting position before the club announced at the end of 2022 that they were terminating his contract.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2023 in a sensational deal that attracted global attention, and he has scored 117 goals in various competitions so far, making him the highest-scoring foreign player in the history of "Al-Nassr," surpassing the previous record held by Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah (115 goals).

International Career

Ronaldo began his international career with various age groups of the Portuguese national team before becoming the all-time top scorer for the senior team with 143 goals in 226 matches.

He succeeded in achieving the most significant international titles, most notably the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, confirming his status as one of the greatest players in the history of Portugal.

Collective Achievements

Ronaldo won the Portuguese Super Cup with Sporting Lisbon in 2002, and with Manchester United, he won the Premier League (3 times), the Champions League (once), the FA Cup (once), the English League Cup (twice), the Community Shield (once), and the FIFA Club World Cup (once).

With Real Madrid, the Portuguese legend won the Champions League (4 times), La Liga (twice), the Copa del Rey (twice), the Spanish Super Cup (twice), the UEFA Super Cup (twice), and the FIFA Club World Cup (3 times).

At Juventus, "The Don" won the Serie A (twice), the Italian Super Cup (twice), and the Coppa Italia (once), while with Al-Nassr, he only won the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Individual Achievements

Ronaldo has been crowned the best in the world 5 times by France Football magazine, won the FIFA World Player of the Year award "The Best" (3 times), the European Golden Shoe (4 times), the Golden Foot award (once), the top scorer in the Champions League (7 times), and the top scorer in the Saudi League (twice), along with dozens of other significant awards.

Ronaldo's Dreams Before Retirement

Despite his illustrious career, Ronaldo's dreams still chase him before retirement, as he seeks to bring Al-Nassr back to the podiums and achieve the World Cup title in 2026 with Portugal, in addition to reaching his goal number 1000 in his career, as he needs only 36 more goals to become the first player in football history to reach this legendary number, confirming that the legend of "The Don" is not over yet.