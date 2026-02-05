يحتفل قائد النصر أحد أعظم أساطير كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو بعيد ميلاده الـ41 اليوم (الخميس)، إذ وُلد «الدون» في الخامس من فبراير 1985 بجزيرة ماديرا.
نادراً ما يستمر اللاعبون في العطاء على أعلى مستوى بعد دخولهم العقد الخامس من العمر، لكن النجم البرتغالي أثبت قدرته الاستثنائية على الحفاظ على لياقته البدنية ومستواه التهديفي المذهل، حيث تجاوز حاجز الـ40 هدفاً خلال العام الماضي، وما زال يحتفظ بمكانته الأساسية في تشكيلة منتخب بلاده ويستعد لخوض النسخة السادسة من كأس العالم بعد مشاركاته السابقة في 2006 و2010 و2014 و2018 و2022.
مسيرته مع الأندية
بدأ رونالدو مسيرته الاحترافية في 14 أغسطس 2002 مع الفريق الأول لنادي سبورتينغ لشبونة عندما كان في الـ17 من عمره، وسجل أول أهدافه بقميص الفريق في أكتوبر من العام نفسه، محرزاً هدفين في الفوز 3-0 أمام موريرينسي.
وسرعان ما خطفت موهبته أنظار مانشستر يونايتد، لينتقل إلى العملاق الإنجليزي عام 2003، وفي مايو 2004 أحرز أول لقب له مع الشياطين الحمر بعد الفوز بكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي على ميلوول، إذ سجل هدفاً في المباراة النهائية.
وخلال فترة وجوده مع مانشستر يونايتد من 2003 حتى 2009 سجل 118 هدفاً، وقدم 43 تمريرة حاسمة في 292 مباراة، ليصبح أحد أبرز نجوم النادي الإنجليزي في العصر الحديث.
وفي صيف 2009، انتقل رونالدو إلى ريال مدريد، حيث شهدت مسيرته ذروة التألق، حيث خاض 437 مباراة، وسجل 450 هدفاً، وقدم 131 تمريرة حاسمة، قبل أن يعلن رحيله في صدمة لجماهير النادي الإسباني بعد الفوز بدوري أبطال أوروبا 2018.
انتقل رونالدو بعد ذلك إلى يوفنتوس الإيطالي، مسجلاً 101 هدف، ومقدماً 28 تمريرة حاسمة، قبل أن يعود إلى مانشستر يونايتد في أغسطس 2021.
وعلى الرغم من عودته التاريخية، واجه تحديات كبيرة مع المدرب الهولندي إريك تين هاغ، ما أدى إلى فقدانه مكانته الأساسية قبل أن يعلن النادي في نهاية 2022 إنهاء التعاقد معه.
انضم رونالدو إلى النصر السعودي مطلع 2023 في صفقة مدوية جذبت أنظار العالم، وقد سجل حتى الآن 117 هدفاً في مختلف المسابقات كأكثر لاعب أجنبي يسجل في تاريخ «العالمي»، متجاوزاً الرقم السابق للمغربي عبد الرزاق حمد الله (115 هدفاً).
المسيرة الدولية
بدأ رونالدو مسيرته الدولية مع الفئات السنية المختلفة للمنتخب البرتغالي، قبل أن يصبح الهداف التاريخي للمنتخب الأول برصيد 143 هدفاً في 226 مباراة.
ونجح في تحقيق أبرز الألقاب الدولية، أبرزها كأس الأمم الأوروبية 2016، ودوري الأمم الأوروبية عامي 2019 و2025، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أعظم اللاعبين في تاريخ البرتغال.
الإنجازات الجماعية
حصد رونالدو كأس السوبر البرتغالي مع سبورتينغ لشبونة عام 2002، ومع مانشستر يونايتد توّج بالدوري الإنجليزي (3 مرات)، ودوري أبطال أوروبا (مرة)، وكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي (مرة)، وكأس الرابطة الإنجليزية (مرتين)، وكأس الدرع الخيرية (مرة)، وكأس العالم للأندية (مرة).
ومع ريال مدريد، فاز الأسطورة البرتغالية بدوري أبطال أوروبا (4 مرات)، والدوري الإسباني (مرتين)، وكأس ملك إسبانيا (مرتين)، والسوبر الإسباني (مرتين)، وكأس السوبر الأوروبي (مرتين)، وكأس العالم للأندية (3 مرات).
أما في يوفنتوس، فقد حصد «الدون» الدوري الإيطالي (مرتين)، والسوبر الإيطالي (مرتين)، وكأس إيطاليا (مرة)، بينما فاز مع النصر السعودي بلقب كأس العرب للأندية فقط.
الإنجازات الفردية
تربع رونالدو على عرش الأفضل في العالم 5 (مرات) من مجلة «فرانس فوتبول» الفرنسية، وحصد جائزة الأفضل في العالم من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «ذا بيست» (3 مرات)، والحذاء الذهبي الأوروبي (4 مرات)، وجائزة القدم الذهبية (مرة)، وهداف دوري أبطال أوروبا (7 مرات)، وهداف الدوري السعودي (مرتين)، إلى جانب عشرات الجوائز الأخرى المهمة.
أحلام رونالدو قبل الاعتزال
ورغم مسيرته الحافلة، لا تزال أحلام رونالدو تلاحقه قبل الاعتزال، حيث يسعى إلى إعادة النصر إلى منصات التتويج وتحقيق لقب كأس العالم 2026 مع البرتغال، إضافة إلى الوصول إلى هدفه رقم 1000 في مسيرته، إذ ينقصه 36 هدفاً فقط ليصبح أول لاعب في تاريخ كرة القدم يصل إلى هذا الرقم الأسطوري، مؤكداً أن أسطورة «الدون» لم تنته بعد.
The captain of Al-Nassr, one of the greatest legends of football, Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrates his 41st birthday today (Thursday), as "The Don" was born on February 5, 1985, in Madeira.
Players rarely continue to perform at the highest level after entering their fifth decade, but the Portuguese star has proven his exceptional ability to maintain his physical fitness and astonishing scoring level, having surpassed the 40-goal mark over the past year, and he still holds a key position in his national team's lineup as he prepares to participate in his sixth World Cup after previous appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.
His Club Career
Ronaldo began his professional career on August 14, 2002, with the first team of Sporting Lisbon when he was 17 years old, scoring his first goals for the team in October of the same year, netting two goals in a 3-0 victory against Moreirense.
His talent quickly caught the eye of Manchester United, leading to his transfer to the English giant in 2003. In May 2004, he won his first title with the Red Devils after winning the FA Cup against Millwall, scoring a goal in the final match.
During his time with Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, he scored 118 goals and provided 43 assists in 292 matches, becoming one of the club's most prominent stars in the modern era.
In the summer of 2009, Ronaldo transferred to Real Madrid, where his career reached its peak, playing 437 matches, scoring 450 goals, and providing 131 assists, before announcing his departure in a shock to the Spanish club's fans after winning the Champions League in 2018.
Ronaldo then moved to Juventus, scoring 101 goals and providing 28 assists, before returning to Manchester United in August 2021.
Despite his historic return, he faced significant challenges with Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, which led to him losing his starting position before the club announced at the end of 2022 that they were terminating his contract.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2023 in a sensational deal that attracted global attention, and he has scored 117 goals in various competitions so far, making him the highest-scoring foreign player in the history of "Al-Nassr," surpassing the previous record held by Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah (115 goals).
International Career
Ronaldo began his international career with various age groups of the Portuguese national team before becoming the all-time top scorer for the senior team with 143 goals in 226 matches.
He succeeded in achieving the most significant international titles, most notably the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, confirming his status as one of the greatest players in the history of Portugal.
Collective Achievements
Ronaldo won the Portuguese Super Cup with Sporting Lisbon in 2002, and with Manchester United, he won the Premier League (3 times), the Champions League (once), the FA Cup (once), the English League Cup (twice), the Community Shield (once), and the FIFA Club World Cup (once).
With Real Madrid, the Portuguese legend won the Champions League (4 times), La Liga (twice), the Copa del Rey (twice), the Spanish Super Cup (twice), the UEFA Super Cup (twice), and the FIFA Club World Cup (3 times).
At Juventus, "The Don" won the Serie A (twice), the Italian Super Cup (twice), and the Coppa Italia (once), while with Al-Nassr, he only won the Arab Club Champions Cup.
Individual Achievements
Ronaldo has been crowned the best in the world 5 times by France Football magazine, won the FIFA World Player of the Year award "The Best" (3 times), the European Golden Shoe (4 times), the Golden Foot award (once), the top scorer in the Champions League (7 times), and the top scorer in the Saudi League (twice), along with dozens of other significant awards.
Ronaldo's Dreams Before Retirement
Despite his illustrious career, Ronaldo's dreams still chase him before retirement, as he seeks to bring Al-Nassr back to the podiums and achieve the World Cup title in 2026 with Portugal, in addition to reaching his goal number 1000 in his career, as he needs only 36 more goals to become the first player in football history to reach this legendary number, confirming that the legend of "The Don" is not over yet.