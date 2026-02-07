The U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has rejected a proposal to settle the case of the bombing of the USS Cole

(U.S.S. Cole) through a plea agreement that would include a guilty plea and a sentence of up to life in prison, paving the way for the first trial that could lead to the death penalty at Guantanamo Bay this summer, according to the New York Times.



The defendant, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri (61 years old), is accused of orchestrating the attack that took place in the port of Aden, Yemen, on October 12, 2000, which resulted in the deaths of 17 American sailors and injured dozens.



Two suicide bombers affiliated with al-Qaeda, aboard a small boat loaded with explosives, approached the destroyer and detonated it, in an event that served as a precursor to the September 11 attacks.



Al-Nashiri has been held in U.S. custody since 2002, and he was formally charged in 2011. Since then, the court has engaged in pre-trial proceedings that dealt with protected national security evidence, much of which relates to the torture of al-Nashiri during his years in CIA custody between 2002 and 2006.



Some parents of the deceased sailors and their colleagues have died while waiting for the trial to begin, and some family members of the victims and survivors supported the plea deal to avoid years of appeals that would follow a conviction and death sentence.



On Thursday, prosecutors informed the victims and relatives of the deceased about Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Fineberg's decision to reject the agreement. They urged them to register to attend the trial, which is set to begin with the selection of a military jury on June 1 and may last for six months.



Family members and al-Nashiri's lawyers stated that the prosecutors had also supported the agreement reached last year.