رفضت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية «البنتاغون» مقترحاً لتسوية قضية تفجير المدمرة «يو إس إس كول»

(U.S.S. Cole) عبر اتفاق بالإقرار بالذنب وعقوبة تصل إلى السجن مدى الحياة، ما يمهد الطريق لبدء أول محاكمة تفضي إلى عقوبة الإعدام في خليج غوانتانامو هذا الصيف، وفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية.


ويُتهم المدعى عليه عبد الرحيم الناشري (61 عاماً)، بتدبير الهجوم الذي وقع في ميناء عدن باليمن في 12 أكتوبر 2000، وأسفر عن مقتل 17 بحاراً أمريكياً وإصابة العشرات.


وكان انتحاريان تابعان لتنظيم القاعدة يستقلان زورقاً صغيراً محملاً بالمتفجرات اقتربا من المدمرة وقاما بتفجيرها، في حدث كان بمثابة نذير لهجمات 11 سبتمبر.


ويقبع «الناشري» في الحجز الأمريكي منذ عام 2002، ووُجهت إليه الاتهامات رسمياً في عام 2011. ومنذ ذلك الحين، انخرطت المحكمة في إجراءات ما قبل المحاكمة التي تعاملت مع أدلة الأمن القومي المحمية، والتي يتعلق الكثير منها بتعذيب الناشري خلال سنوات تواجده في سجون وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (C.I.A) بين عامي 2002 و2006.


وقد توفي بعض آباء البحارة القتلى وزملاؤهم وهم ينتظرون بدء المحاكمة، وأيد بعض أفراد عائلات الضحايا والناجين صفقة الإقرار بالذنب لتجنب سنوات من الاستئناف التي ستعقب الإدانة وحكم الإعدام.


وأبلغ المدعون العامون، الخميس، الضحايا وأقارب القتلى بقرار نائب وزير الدفاع ستيف فاينبرغ، برفض الاتفاق. ودعوهم للتسجيل لحضور المحاكمة، التي من المقرر أن تبدأ باختيار هيئة محلفين عسكرية في الأول من يونيو، وقد تستمر لمدة 6 أشهر.


وذكر أفراد العائلات ومحامو الناشري أن المدعين العامين أيدوا أيضاً الاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه العام الماضي.