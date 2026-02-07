دخل العالم مرحلة جديدة من التوازن النووي بعد انتهاء معاهدة «نيو ستارت»، آخر اتفاق رئيسي لضبط التسلح بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا، القوتان النوويتان الأكبر عالميًا.


وُقِّعت المعاهدة عام 2010، ودخلت حيّز التنفيذ في 2011، في محاولة لخفض التوتر ومنع عودة سباق التسلح الذي ساد خلال الحرب الباردة.

أهداف المعاهدة

استهدفت «نيو ستارت» تقليص عدد الرؤوس النووية والصواريخ الإستراتيجية بعيدة المدى، مع السماح بعمليات تفتيش وتبادل بيانات بين الجانبين لضمان الالتزام، بما يعزز الاستقرار الإستراتيجي العالمي.

التمديد الأخير

في عام 2021، اتفق الطرفان على تمديد المعاهدة 5 سنوات إضافية، لكنها انتهت رسميًا في فبراير 2026 دون التوصل إلى اتفاق بديل، في ظل توتر العلاقات بين موسكو وواشنطن.

عالم بلا قيود

انتهاء المعاهدة يعني غياب القيود الملزمة على أكبر ترسانتين نوويتين في العالم، ما يفتح الباب أمام سباق تسلح جديد، ويزيد المخاوف من تصاعد التوترات الدولية في مرحلة تشهد بالفعل أزمات سياسية وأمنية متلاحقة.

تداعيات اقتصادية

ولا يقتصر التأثير على الجانب الأمني، إذ ينعكس أي تصعيد عسكري على الاقتصاد العالمي، عبر ارتفاع الإنفاق الدفاعي وتراجع الاستثمارات وزيادة القلق في الأسواق، إلى جانب احتمالات الضغط على أسعار الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد العالمية.

ويبقى السؤال المطروح الآن: هل تنجح الجهود الدبلوماسية في إعادة ضبط التوازن النووي، أم يدخل العالم مرحلة أكثر توترًا في غياب اتفاق جديد؟