The world has entered a new phase of nuclear balance following the end of the "New START" treaty, the last major arms control agreement between the United States and Russia, the two largest nuclear powers globally.



The treaty was signed in 2010 and came into force in 2011, in an attempt to reduce tensions and prevent a return to the arms race that prevailed during the Cold War.

Objectives of the Treaty

"New START" aimed to reduce the number of nuclear warheads and long-range strategic missiles, while allowing for inspections and data exchanges between the two sides to ensure compliance, thereby enhancing global strategic stability.

Recent Extension

In 2021, both parties agreed to extend the treaty for an additional 5 years, but it officially ended in February 2026 without reaching an alternative agreement, amid strained relations between Moscow and Washington.

A World Without Constraints

The end of the treaty means the absence of binding constraints on the world's two largest nuclear arsenals, opening the door to a new arms race and increasing fears of escalating international tensions in a phase already witnessing successive political and security crises.

Economic Implications

The impact is not limited to security; any military escalation will reflect on the global economy through increased defense spending, decreased investments, and heightened market anxiety, along with potential pressure on energy prices and global supply chains.

The question now remains: Will diplomatic efforts succeed in resetting the nuclear balance, or will the world enter a more tense phase in the absence of a new agreement?