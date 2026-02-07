As part of the provincial nights activities at the Jazan Festival, the Harith Governorate held a heritage and cultural event at the Ship Theater on the northern corniche of Jizan City, attended by Governor Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hajjaj, along with a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, residents, and festival attendees. The event included a speech from the residents delivered on their behalf by Mohammed Abdullah Alwani, a visual presentation about the governorate highlighting its cultural diversity and stunning landscapes, a poem by poet Ali Darsi, and another by poet Hassan Al-Zailai, while the children of the governorate presented an artistic operetta that was well-received by the audience.

The participating teams showcased many folk colors, starting with the colors of Dal' and Zamil, Al-Saif, Al-Mashaa, and the colors of Al-Mizmar and Al-Tariq.

The governorate's corner offered a number of activities and performances in which festival visitors participated.