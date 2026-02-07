ضمن فعاليات ليالي المحافظات في مهرجان جازان أقامت محافظة الحرث حفلاً تراثياً وثقافياً على مسرح السفينة في الكورنيش الشمالي لمدينة جيزان، بحضور المحافظ محمد بن سلطان بن هجاج، وعدد من المشايخ والأعيان وألاهالي وجمهور المهرجان. وتضمن الحفل كلمة الأهالي ألقاها نيابة عنهم محمد عبدالله علواني، وعرضاً مرئياً عن المحافظة يبرز تنوعها الثقافي ومناظرها الخلابة، وقصيدة شعرية للشاعر علي دارسي، وأخرى للشاعر حسن الزيلعي، فيما قدم أطفال المحافظة أوبريتاً فنياً نال إعجاب الحضور.

واستعرضت الفرق المشاركة العديد من الألوان الشعبية بدأت بلون الدلع والزامل والسيف والمعشى ولون المزمار والطارق.

وقدَّم ركن المحافظة عدداً من الفعاليات والعروض شارك فيها زوار المهرجان.