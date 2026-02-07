ضمن فعاليات ليالي المحافظات في مهرجان جازان أقامت محافظة الحرث حفلاً تراثياً وثقافياً على مسرح السفينة في الكورنيش الشمالي لمدينة جيزان، بحضور المحافظ محمد بن سلطان بن هجاج، وعدد من المشايخ والأعيان وألاهالي وجمهور المهرجان. وتضمن الحفل كلمة الأهالي ألقاها نيابة عنهم محمد عبدالله علواني، وعرضاً مرئياً عن المحافظة يبرز تنوعها الثقافي ومناظرها الخلابة، وقصيدة شعرية للشاعر علي دارسي، وأخرى للشاعر حسن الزيلعي، فيما قدم أطفال المحافظة أوبريتاً فنياً نال إعجاب الحضور.
واستعرضت الفرق المشاركة العديد من الألوان الشعبية بدأت بلون الدلع والزامل والسيف والمعشى ولون المزمار والطارق.
وقدَّم ركن المحافظة عدداً من الفعاليات والعروض شارك فيها زوار المهرجان.
As part of the provincial nights activities at the Jazan Festival, the Harith Governorate held a heritage and cultural event at the Ship Theater on the northern corniche of Jizan City, attended by Governor Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hajjaj, along with a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, residents, and festival attendees. The event included a speech from the residents delivered on their behalf by Mohammed Abdullah Alwani, a visual presentation about the governorate highlighting its cultural diversity and stunning landscapes, a poem by poet Ali Darsi, and another by poet Hassan Al-Zailai, while the children of the governorate presented an artistic operetta that was well-received by the audience.
The participating teams showcased many folk colors, starting with the colors of Dal' and Zamil, Al-Saif, Al-Mashaa, and the colors of Al-Mizmar and Al-Tariq.
The governorate's corner offered a number of activities and performances in which festival visitors participated.