انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى رئيس شؤون المواطنين بالديوان الملكي السابق محمد بن عبدالله السويلم، ، بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء وخدمة الوطن وولاة الأمر.


وسيصلى عليه غد (السبت)، في جامع الملك خالد بمدينة الرياض، على أن يوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة عرقة.


ويُعد الفقيد أحد رجالات الدولة الذين واصلوا نهج أسرته في خدمة الوطن، فجده لأبيه هو القاضي عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن إبراهيم السويلم، الذي قدم من ثادق إلى الرياض وعُيّن قاضياً آنذاك، فيما كان والده عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز السويلم من رفاق الملك سعود ـ رحمه الله ـ وتولى منصب المستشار ورئيس الشؤون الداخلية بالديوان الملكي الأسبق.


وقد عُرف عن الفقيد الأمانة والإخلاص فيما تولاه من مهمات، وكان حريصاً على أداء واجبه بكل تفانٍ، حتى نال ثقة القيادة الحكيمة، امتداداً لما عُرفت به أسرته من ولاء وخدمة للدولة.


وإذ آلم نبأ وفاته الوطن والمدينة، تتقدم «عكاظ» بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة لأبناء الفقيد: مشاري، ونواف، وفواز، وسلمان، سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.