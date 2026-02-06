The former Head of Citizen Affairs at the Royal Court, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Suwailem, passed away and returned to the mercy of Allah after a fruitful career dedicated to serving the nation and its leaders.



He will be prayed upon the day after tomorrow (Saturday) at King Khalid Mosque in Riyadh, and his body will be laid to rest in the Arqa cemetery.



The deceased is considered one of the state's prominent figures who continued his family's legacy of serving the nation. His paternal grandfather was Judge Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Suwailem, who came from Thadiq to Riyadh and was appointed as a judge at that time, while his father, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, was a companion of King Saud – may Allah have mercy on him – and held the position of advisor and head of internal affairs at the former royal court.



The deceased was known for his integrity and dedication in the tasks he undertook, and he was keen to fulfill his duties with utmost devotion, earning the trust of the wise leadership, continuing the tradition of loyalty and service to the state that his family is known for.



As the news of his passing has saddened the nation and the city, "Okaz" extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the sons of the deceased: Mishari, Nawaf, Fawaz, and Salman, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.