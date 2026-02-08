جدد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، تأكيد أن طهران لن تتراجع عن تخصيب اليورانيوم حتى وإن تم تهديدها بالحرب.


وقال في كلمة بثها التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم (الأحد): «لا يحق لأي جهة مطالبتنا بتصفير تخصيب اليورانيوم، لافتاً إلى أن المفاوضات ستصل إلى نتيجة عندما يحترمون حقوق إيران ويعترفون بها».


وأضاف عراقجي أن بلاده مستعدة للإجابة عن أي أسئلة تخص البرنامج النووي الإيراني وتؤكد على الدبلوماسية والتفاوض.


ورداً على زيارة المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «أبراهام لينكولن» في منطقة الخليج، أكد عراقجي أن الحشد العسكري الأمريكي لا يُخيف بلاده.


وقال خلال منتدى في طهران: «نحن أمّة دبلوماسية، ونحن أيضا أمّة حرب، لكن ذلك لا يعني أننا نسعى إلى الحرب»، وفق ما نقلت «فرانس برس».


وكان عراقجي، أعرب أمس السبت، عن أمله في استئناف سريع للمفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، محذراً من أنّ بلاده مستعدة لضرب القواعد الأمريكية في المنطقة في حال تعرضها لهجوم أمريكي.


وزار المبعوثان الأمريكيان ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر حاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» المتمركزة في بحر العرب بالقرب من إيران. وقال ويتكوف من على متن السفينة أمس الجمعة، إن الجميع يؤيد رسالة ترمب الداعية إلى السلام من خلال القوة، مشيراً إلى أنه استمع للجندي الذي أسقط مسيرة إيرانية.


وكان الجانبان الأمريكي والإيراني وصفا المحادثات غير المباشرة التي عقدت بينهما في سلطنة عمان الجمعة الماضي بالإيجابية.


يذكر أن المفاوضات غير المباشرة التي عقدت بين واشنطن وطهران في مسقط، هي الأولى منذ أن شنّت الولايات المتحدة في يونيو ضربات على مواقع نووية رئيسية خلال حرب استمرت 12 يوماً بدأتها إسرائيل على إيران.


وبعد انتهاء جولة التفاوض، أشاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالمحادثات، مؤكداً أنها كانت جيدة جدا. بدوره تحدث عراقجي عن «أجواء إيجابية للغاية».