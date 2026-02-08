Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Tehran will not back down on uranium enrichment even if threatened with war.



He stated in a speech broadcast by Iranian television today (Sunday): "No party has the right to demand that we zero out uranium enrichment," noting that negotiations will reach a conclusion when they respect Iran's rights and acknowledge them.



Araghchi added that his country is ready to answer any questions regarding the Iranian nuclear program and emphasizes diplomacy and negotiation.



In response to the visit of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to the American aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" in the Gulf region, Araghchi confirmed that the American military buildup does not intimidate his country.



He said during a forum in Tehran: "We are a diplomatic nation, and we are also a nation of war, but that does not mean we seek war," according to what was reported by "France Presse."



Araghchi expressed hope yesterday, Saturday, for a swift resumption of negotiations with the United States, warning that his country is prepared to strike American bases in the region if it is attacked by the U.S.



U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the "Abraham Lincoln" aircraft carrier stationed in the Arabian Sea near Iran. Witkoff stated from aboard the ship yesterday, Friday, that everyone supports Trump's message calling for peace through strength, noting that he listened to the soldier who shot down an Iranian drone.



Both the American and Iranian sides described the indirect talks held between them in Oman last Friday as positive.



It is worth mentioning that the indirect negotiations held between Washington and Tehran in Muscat are the first since the United States launched strikes on key nuclear sites in June during a 12-day war initiated by Israel against Iran.



After the conclusion of the negotiation round, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the talks, affirming that they were very good. For his part, Araghchi spoke of "very positive atmospheres."