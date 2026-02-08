استقبل نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الأحد، قائد حرس الحدود بالمنطقة الشرقية اللواء بحري علي بن عبدالله الأحمري، وذلك بمناسبة تعيينه، بحضور اللواء خالد بن رافع الشهري قائد حرس الحدود السابق.
وأعرب نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية عن تمنياته للواء الأحمري بالتوفيق في مهمات عمله، مشيداً بجهود حرس الحدود لحماية الوطن وصون حدوده، كما ثمّن جهود اللواء خالد الشهري خلال فترة عمله.
ورفع اللواء علي الأحمري الشكر والتقدير لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على متابعته لمهمات حرس الحدود بالمنطقة، سائلاً الله العون والتوفيق.
The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received today, Sunday, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, the Commander of the Border Guard in the Eastern Province, Rear Admiral Ali bin Abdullah Al-Ahmari, on the occasion of his appointment, in the presence of Major General Khalid bin Rafea Al-Shahri, the former Commander of the Border Guard.
The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province expressed his wishes for Admiral Al-Ahmari's success in his duties, praising the efforts of the Border Guard in protecting the homeland and safeguarding its borders. His Highness also appreciated the efforts of Major General Khalid Al-Shahri during his tenure.
Admiral Ali Al-Ahmari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province for his follow-up on the tasks of the Border Guard in the region, asking God for assistance and success.