

The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received today, Sunday, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, the Commander of the Border Guard in the Eastern Province, Rear Admiral Ali bin Abdullah Al-Ahmari, on the occasion of his appointment, in the presence of Major General Khalid bin Rafea Al-Shahri, the former Commander of the Border Guard.

The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province expressed his wishes for Admiral Al-Ahmari's success in his duties, praising the efforts of the Border Guard in protecting the homeland and safeguarding its borders. His Highness also appreciated the efforts of Major General Khalid Al-Shahri during his tenure.

Admiral Ali Al-Ahmari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province for his follow-up on the tasks of the Border Guard in the region, asking God for assistance and success.