استقبل نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الأحد، قائد حرس الحدود بالمنطقة الشرقية اللواء بحري علي بن عبدالله الأحمري، وذلك بمناسبة تعيينه، بحضور اللواء خالد بن رافع الشهري قائد حرس الحدود السابق.

وأعرب نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية عن تمنياته للواء الأحمري بالتوفيق في مهمات عمله، مشيداً بجهود حرس الحدود لحماية الوطن وصون حدوده، كما ثمّن جهود اللواء خالد الشهري خلال فترة عمله.

ورفع اللواء علي الأحمري الشكر والتقدير لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على متابعته لمهمات حرس الحدود بالمنطقة، سائلاً الله العون والتوفيق.