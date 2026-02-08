عندما يفكر معظم الناس في الحفاظ على صحتهم، غالباً ما يُهملون صحة العظام مقارنة بالمخاطر الأكثر شهرة مثل أمراض القلب أو السرطان، لكن بالنسبة للنساء، يصبح ضعف كثافة العظام مشكلة حقيقية مع التقدم في العمر، إذ تؤدي هشاشة العظام إلى إضعاف العظام وزيادة خطر الإصابة بالكسور بشكل كبير.

وبحسب موقع «فوكس نيوز» قالت أستاذة التوليد وأمراض النساء بجامعة تكساس الطبية، المتخصصة المعتمدة في سن اليأس، الدكتورة ماري كلير هافر: «حوالى 50% من النساء يُتوقع أن يتعرضن لكسر ناتج عن هشاشة العظام قبل وفاتهن، وهذا معدل يبلغ ثلاثة أضعاف ما يصيب الرجال».

ما هي هشاشة العظام

وتعرف هشاشة العظام -وفقاً للمعهد الوطني للتهاب المفاصل والأمراض العضلية الهيكلية والجلدية- بأنها «مرض عظمي يتطور عندما تنخفض كثافة المعادن في العظام وكتلتها، أو عندما تتغير بنية العظم وقوته»، ويمكن أن يجعل هذا المرض العظام هشة لدرجة أن سقوطاً بسيطاً أو حتى ضغطاً خفيفاً مثل السعال قد يسبب كسراً.

وأشارت الدكتورة هافر، مؤسسة منصة «The 'Pause Life» للصحة والعافية التي تركز على دعم النساء خلال تغيرات منتصف العمر، إلى أن تداعيات هذه الكسور يمكن أن تكون «مدمرة للغاية»، إذ تؤدي إلى الإعاقة، أو الوفاة، أو تكاليف طبية باهظة.

وأكدت الخبيرة أن هشاشة العظام مرض «قابل للوقاية إلى حد كبير»، مشددة على أهمية الانتباه إلى نمط الحياة والسلوكيات، وربما الأدوية الوقائية منذ سن مبكرة، لتجنب فقدان الاستقلالية الذي تعاني منه الكثير من النساء مع التقدم في العمر.

مخاطر الإصابة بهشاشة العظام

وتزداد مخاطر الإصابة بهشاشة العظام لدى من يعانين من اضطرابات هرمونية، أو خضعن لجراحات في الجهاز الهضمي، أو يعانين من نقص الكالسيوم، أو اضطرابات الأكل، إضافة إلى وجود تاريخ عائلي للمرض.

كما يرتفع الخطر لدى مستخدمي الكورتيكوستيرويدات لفترات طويلة (لعلاج نوبات الصرع، أو الارتجاع المعدي، أو السرطان، أو رفض الأعضاء المزروعة)، أو المصابين بأمراض مثل الاضطرابات الهضمية، أو التهاب الأمعاء، أو أمراض الكلى والكبد، أو الورم النقوي المتعدد، أو التهاب المفاصل الروماتويدي.

المرض الصامت

وغالباً ما يُطلق على هشاشة العظام اسم «المرض الصامت»، لأنه قد يتطور دون أعراض واضحة حتى يحدث الكسر.

لكن الدكتورة هافر لفتت إلى بعض العلامات الخفية التي قد تشير إلى انخفاض كثافة العظام عن المعدل الطبيعي، مثل؛ قصر الطول، آلام الظهر، تراجع اللثة، وضعف أو هشاشة الأظافر.

كما تساهم عادات غير صحية في زيادة الخطر، مثل قلة الحركة، الإفراط في شرب الكحول، والتدخين.

وأكدت عيادة مايو كلينك أن الأشخاص الذين يقضون وقتاً طويلاً جالسين أكثر عرضة للإصابة بهشاشة العظام مقارنة بالنشيطين بدنياً.

نصائح لتقليل مخاطر هشاشة العظام

وتتفق الدكتورة هافر على أن ممارسة التمارين الرياضية المحملة بالوزن والتدريب المقاوم، إلى جانب الحصول على كميات كافية من الكالسيوم وفيتامين D من خلال نظام غذائي متوازن أو المكملات، يساعد في الحفاظ على كثافة عظام صحية.

ونصحت بتجنب التدخين والإفراط في الكحول، ومناقشة أي أدوية قد تؤثر على صحة العظام مع الطبيب، مع التوصية بإجراء فحوصات كثافة العظام بانتظام لدى بعض الأشخاص للكشف المبكر عن أي مشكلات محتملة.

وبهذه الإجراءات البسيطة، يمكن للنساء تقليل مخاطر هشاشة العظام بشكل كبير، والحفاظ على قوة عظامهن واستقلاليتهن لسنوات طويلة.