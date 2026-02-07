في واقعة مأساوية هزّت مدينة رشيد بمحافظة البحيرة، تحوّل خلاف عائلي بسيط إلى جريمة دامية، بعدما أقدمت سيدة على قتل زوجها طعنًا بآلة حادة، بسبب رفضه شراء سجائر لها.
القصة بدأت داخل منزل الزوجية، بعد زواج لم يتجاوز عامين، وأثناء استعداد الأسرة لتعليق زينة شهر رمضان المبارك. طلبت الزوجة من زوجها، وهو ابن عمتها ويعمل عاملًا بسيطًا، أن يشتري لها سجائر، لكن رفضه أشعل مشادة كلامية سرعان ما تطورت إلى شجار عنيف، انتهى بقيام الزوجة بطعنه بمقص استقر في صدره بين الضلوع.
وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغًا يفيد بوصول شاب في حالة حرجة إلى مستشفى رشيد المركزي، حيث لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة فور وصوله. وأكد الفحص المبدئي لمفتش الصحة وجود طعنات نافذة بآلة حادة كانت السبب المباشر في الوفاة.
وتبين أن المجني عليه يُدعى محمد. م. ع، يبلغ من العمر 32 عامًا، ويقيم بمدينة رشيد، بينما تبلغ الزوجة المتهمة 27 عامًا. وكشفت التحريات أن الزوجين كانا دائمَي الخلاف، وأن الواقعة حدثت في منطقة الموقف القديم بالمدينة.
وأكدت التحريات أن مشادة كلامية حادة نشبت بين الزوجين بسبب خلافات أسرية متكررة، تطورت إلى تشابك بالأيدي، لتقوم الزوجة باستخدام مقص وطعن زوجها، ما أدى إلى وفاته متأثرًا بإصابته.
وقررت جهات التحقيق بمركز رشيد حبس المتهمة 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، لاتهامها بإنهاء حياة زوجها باستخدام آلة حادة.
من جانبها، قالت والدة الضحية في تصريحات صحفية إن زوجة نجلها «لم تراعِ صلة الدم»، مؤكدة أنها كانت دائمة الاعتداء عليه بالضرب، مشيرة إلى أن نجلها كان يرفض تدخين زوجته خوفًا من أن تكون حاملًا.
In a tragic incident that shook the city of Rashid in the Beheira Governorate, a simple family dispute turned into a bloody crime when a woman stabbed her husband with a sharp object after he refused to buy her cigarettes.
The story began inside the couple's home, after a marriage that lasted less than two years, while the family was preparing to hang decorations for the holy month of Ramadan. The wife asked her husband, who is her cousin and works as a simple laborer, to buy her cigarettes, but his refusal sparked a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a violent fight, ending with the wife stabbing him with scissors that lodged in his chest between the ribs.
The security authorities received a report about a young man arriving in critical condition at the Rashid Central Hospital, where he breathed his last upon arrival. A preliminary examination by the health inspector confirmed the presence of penetrating stab wounds from a sharp object that were the direct cause of death.
It was revealed that the victim was named Mohamed M. A., 32 years old, residing in the city of Rashid, while the accused wife is 27 years old. Investigations indicated that the couple frequently quarreled, and the incident occurred in the Old Station area of the city.
Investigations confirmed that a heated verbal argument erupted between the couple due to recurring family disputes, which escalated into a physical confrontation, leading the wife to use scissors to stab her husband, resulting in his death from his injuries.
The investigating authorities in Rashid decided to detain the accused for 4 days pending investigations, accusing her of ending her husband's life using a sharp object.
For her part, the victim's mother stated in press remarks that her son's wife "did not respect the blood relation," confirming that she frequently assaulted him, noting that her son refused to let his wife smoke for fear that she might be pregnant.