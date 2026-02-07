في واقعة مأساوية هزّت مدينة رشيد بمحافظة البحيرة، تحوّل خلاف عائلي بسيط إلى جريمة دامية، بعدما أقدمت سيدة على قتل زوجها طعنًا بآلة حادة، بسبب رفضه شراء سجائر لها.

القصة بدأت داخل منزل الزوجية، بعد زواج لم يتجاوز عامين، وأثناء استعداد الأسرة لتعليق زينة شهر رمضان المبارك. طلبت الزوجة من زوجها، وهو ابن عمتها ويعمل عاملًا بسيطًا، أن يشتري لها سجائر، لكن رفضه أشعل مشادة كلامية سرعان ما تطورت إلى شجار عنيف، انتهى بقيام الزوجة بطعنه بمقص استقر في صدره بين الضلوع.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغًا يفيد بوصول شاب في حالة حرجة إلى مستشفى رشيد المركزي، حيث لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة فور وصوله. وأكد الفحص المبدئي لمفتش الصحة وجود طعنات نافذة بآلة حادة كانت السبب المباشر في الوفاة.

وتبين أن المجني عليه يُدعى محمد. م. ع، يبلغ من العمر 32 عامًا، ويقيم بمدينة رشيد، بينما تبلغ الزوجة المتهمة 27 عامًا. وكشفت التحريات أن الزوجين كانا دائمَي الخلاف، وأن الواقعة حدثت في منطقة الموقف القديم بالمدينة.

وأكدت التحريات أن مشادة كلامية حادة نشبت بين الزوجين بسبب خلافات أسرية متكررة، تطورت إلى تشابك بالأيدي، لتقوم الزوجة باستخدام مقص وطعن زوجها، ما أدى إلى وفاته متأثرًا بإصابته.

وقررت جهات التحقيق بمركز رشيد حبس المتهمة 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، لاتهامها بإنهاء حياة زوجها باستخدام آلة حادة.

من جانبها، قالت والدة الضحية في تصريحات صحفية إن زوجة نجلها «لم تراعِ صلة الدم»، مؤكدة أنها كانت دائمة الاعتداء عليه بالضرب، مشيرة إلى أن نجلها كان يرفض تدخين زوجته خوفًا من أن تكون حاملًا.