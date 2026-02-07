In a tragic incident that shook the city of Rashid in the Beheira Governorate, a simple family dispute turned into a bloody crime when a woman stabbed her husband with a sharp object after he refused to buy her cigarettes.

The story began inside the couple's home, after a marriage that lasted less than two years, while the family was preparing to hang decorations for the holy month of Ramadan. The wife asked her husband, who is her cousin and works as a simple laborer, to buy her cigarettes, but his refusal sparked a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a violent fight, ending with the wife stabbing him with scissors that lodged in his chest between the ribs.

The security authorities received a report about a young man arriving in critical condition at the Rashid Central Hospital, where he breathed his last upon arrival. A preliminary examination by the health inspector confirmed the presence of penetrating stab wounds from a sharp object that were the direct cause of death.

It was revealed that the victim was named Mohamed M. A., 32 years old, residing in the city of Rashid, while the accused wife is 27 years old. Investigations indicated that the couple frequently quarreled, and the incident occurred in the Old Station area of the city.

Investigations confirmed that a heated verbal argument erupted between the couple due to recurring family disputes, which escalated into a physical confrontation, leading the wife to use scissors to stab her husband, resulting in his death from his injuries.

The investigating authorities in Rashid decided to detain the accused for 4 days pending investigations, accusing her of ending her husband's life using a sharp object.

For her part, the victim's mother stated in press remarks that her son's wife "did not respect the blood relation," confirming that she frequently assaulted him, noting that her son refused to let his wife smoke for fear that she might be pregnant.