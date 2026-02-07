في لحظة تاريخية لعشّاق الفن حول العالم، بيعت رسمة نادرة للفنان الإيطالي الأسطوري مايكل أنجلو، جرى اكتشافها مؤخرًا، مقابل 27.2 مليون دولار خلال مزاد أُقيم في الولايات المتحدة، مساء الخميس، محققة رقمًا قياسيًا جديدًا لأعمال أحد أعمدة عصر النهضة.

والعمل الفني عبارة عن رسمة صغيرة لقدم مرسومة بالطبشور الأحمر، تُعد واحدة من نحو 50 نموذجًا أبدعها مايكل أنجلو ضمن تحضيراته الخالدة لسقف كنيسة سيستين، التي تُعد من أعظم إنجازاته الفنية إلى جانب تمثالي داود والبييتا.

ووفق دار كريستيز للمزادات في نيويورك، فقد تجاوزت الرسمة كل التوقعات، إذ بيعت بنحو 20 ضعف الحد الأدنى لتقديرها، بعد منافسة محتدمة استمرت نحو 45 دقيقة بين مزايدين من مختلف أنحاء العالم، دون الكشف عن هوية المشتري.

ولا يُعرف اليوم سوى نحو 10 رسومات أصلية لمايكل أنجلو بحوزة أفراد، ما زاد من القيمة الاستثنائية للعمل المعروض. وكانت كريستيز قد تحققت من نسب الرسمة للفنان الشهير بعدما أرسل مالكها صورة لها عبر منصة التقديرات الإلكترونية التابعة للدار.

وأكد أحد الخبراء أن الرسمة تُجسّد القدم اليمنى للعرافة الليبية، إحدى الشخصيات المرسومة في أقصى شرق سقف كنيسة سيستين.

وقال أندرو فليتشر، الرئيس العالمي لقسم روائع الفن القديم في دار كريستيز، إن القطعة «استثنائية وتحمل قصة مذهلة»، مضيفًا أن المزاد شهد مشاركة واسعة حضوريًا وعبر الهاتف والإنترنت، لأن هذه الفرصة قد تكون الوحيدة في العمر لاقتناء جزء من عمل يُعده كثيرون أعظم إبداع فني في التاريخ.

ويُذكر أن الرقم القياسي السابق لأعمال مايكل أنجلو كان 24.3 مليون دولار، تحقق عند بيع رسم تخطيطي لرجل عارٍ مع شخصيتين في الخلفية، في مزاد أُقيم بدار كريستيز في باريس.