In a historic moment for art lovers around the world, a rare drawing by the legendary Italian artist Michelangelo, recently discovered, was sold for $27.2 million during an auction held in the United States on Thursday evening, setting a new record for works by one of the pillars of the Renaissance.

The artwork is a small drawing of a foot rendered in red chalk, considered one of about 50 studies created by Michelangelo as part of his timeless preparations for the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, which is regarded as one of his greatest artistic achievements alongside the statues of David and the Pietà.

According to Christie's auction house in New York, the drawing exceeded all expectations, selling for nearly 20 times its estimated minimum, following a heated competition that lasted about 45 minutes among bidders from around the world, without revealing the identity of the buyer.

Today, only about 10 original drawings by Michelangelo are known to be in private hands, which has increased the exceptional value of the piece on offer. Christie's verified the drawing's attribution to the famous artist after its owner submitted a picture of it through the auction house's online appraisal platform.

One expert confirmed that the drawing depicts the right foot of the Libyan Sibyl, one of the figures painted at the far east of the Sistine Chapel ceiling.

Andrew Fletcher, the global head of the Old Masters department at Christie's, stated that the piece is "exceptional and carries an amazing story," adding that the auction saw widespread participation both in person and via phone and the internet, as this opportunity may be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to acquire a part of what many consider the greatest artistic creation in history.

It is worth noting that the previous record for works by Michelangelo was $24.3 million, achieved when a drawing of a nude man with two figures in the background was sold at an auction held by Christie's in Paris.