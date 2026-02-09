في أكتوبر من العالم الماضي، صرّح الرئيس الجزائري عبدالمجيد تبون أن علاقات بلاده مع جميع ⁠دول الخليج ودّية باستثناء دولة واحدة، وأضاف بأن العلاقة مع السعودية والكويت وسلطنة عُمان وقطر علاقة أشقاء، وفي انتقاده للدولة الخليجية، التي لم يسمها، ركّز على نقطة التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للجزائر، والقيام بما تورّعت عنه ولم تجرؤ عليه دول كبرى على مستوى العبث بالداخل الجزائري.

وقبل أيام صدرت خطوة لافتة على مستواها السياسي قبل التقني من لدن الجزائر، عبر البدء بإجراءات إلغاء اتفاق خدمات النقل الجوي بين الجزائر والإمارات والتي وقّعت في مايو 2013، وصُدّقت بمرسوم رئاسي في ديسمبر 2014، وهو ما يعني خسارة الإمارات للبنية القانونية التي تفتح السماء بين الدولتين وخسارة بيئة مريحة من قواعد تشغيل شركات الطيران، وغياب الاتفاقية له آثار على مستوى السيّاح والشحن وما ينتج عن ذلك من خسائر اقتصادية، تفضي إلى رفع التكلفة على شركات الطيران وتضييق الوصولية بين مطارات البلدين.

وبالرغم من أن تصريحات الرئيس عبدالمجيد تبون اتّسمت على الدوام بأعلى درجات ضبط النفس والدبلوماسية، إلا أن الأكاديميين الجزائريين وبعض الصحف الجزائرية توسّعوا في تحليل الأسباب الجذرية لهذا الخلاف الكبير، حيث ذهبت بعض التحليلات في صحيفة الخبر ومواقع مثل أوراس، إلى أن تصريحات أكتوبر وإلغاء الاتفاق في فبراير الجاري ما هو إلا آخر الخطوات بعد تحذيرات عدة تمّت عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية أولاً.

ولعل تصريحات الرئيس الجزائري بعد 12 ساعة من قرار البدء بإلغاء الاتفاقية دليل على تراكم هذا الحنق من تصرفات الإمارات، والتي أشار بعض الصحفيين إلى أنها لم تبقِ للجزائر إلا قطع العلاقات، وهذه التراكمات حدثت في جولتين انتخابيتين، صرّح الرئيس بإحداها عبر محاولة أبوظبي دعم مرشح معين في 2019.

كما تلوم الجزائر الإمارات لعرقلتها مقترحاً للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، سنة 2022، بتعيين وزير الخارجية السابق والسفير الحالي في واشنطن، صبري بوقادوم، مبعوثاً أممياً إلى ليبيا، وهي الخطوة التي علّق عليها دبلوماسي جزائري لوكالة «فرانس برس» حينها: «وحدها الإمارات رفضت تعيين الوزير الجزائري السابق».

لكن بالتعمّق أكثر لمسوغات الغضب الجزائري نجد أنه يأتي من ملفات أمنية بالدرجة الأولى، سواء على مستوى التدخلات في الشأن الجزائري بالانتخابات وأيضاً بمحاولة دعم انفصال «حركة تقرير مصير القبائل» كما أشارت اللوموند الفرنسية في ديسمبر الماضي، وهذا الدعم للأخيرة يعدّ خطاً سيادياً أحمر في منظور الأمن القومي الجزائري.

وبالتوسّع في الملفات الأمنية التي أزعج الجزائر تدخل الإمارات فيها، نجد دعم تقسيم دول عربية عبر تسليح حركات انفصالية كالدعم السريع في السودان، وخليفة حفتر في شرق ليبيا من أبرزها، كما نجد أن زعزعة استقرار دول مجاورة، وعلى رأسها مالي أمر حسّاس جداً للجزائر.

وتأتي حساسية ملف مالي باعتباره ملف أمن حدودي، وللجزائر وساطة تاريخية رعت من خلاله «اتفاق الجزائر» 2015 بين باماكو وبعض حركات الشمال، وبذلك ربطت نفوذها بشرعية التسوية، وعندما قررت السلطة في مالي إنهاء الاتفاق مطلع 2024، حذّرت الجزائر من مخاطر على كامل الإقليم.

ولأبوظبي عدة تصاريح حول العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع مالي والاتفاقيات التجارية والثقافية وغيرها، ولكن من بين هذه الاتفاقيات كان لافتاً ما نشرته الصحيفة الإنجليزية العريقة فاينانشال تايمز في فبراير من العام الماضي، عن استحواذ مستثمر إماراتي على 50% من أسهم مناجم الذهب، خاصة منجم «ساديولا».

والذهب يذكّرنا أيضاً بالحديث الذي ترصده التحليلات حول الاستماتة في تمويل وتسليح قوات الدعم السريع، وهو ما يتّسق مع كل ما لفظه العالم من فترة الاستعمار ونبذ سرقة خيرات الشعوب، والتي كثيراً ما حدثت عبر دول وظيفية وحركات انفصالية.