In October of last year, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated that his country's relations with all Gulf countries are friendly, except for one state. He added that the relationship with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar is one of brotherhood. In his criticism of the unnamed Gulf state, he focused on the issue of interference in Algeria's internal affairs, doing what even major powers have refrained from doing regarding meddling in Algeria's domestic matters.

Days ago, a notable political step was taken by Algeria, moving towards the cancellation of the air transport services agreement with the UAE, which was signed in May 2013 and ratified by a presidential decree in December 2014. This means that the UAE will lose the legal framework that opens the skies between the two countries and a comfortable environment for airline operations. The absence of this agreement will have repercussions for tourism and shipping, leading to economic losses that will increase costs for airlines and restrict accessibility between the airports of the two countries.

Although President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's statements have always been characterized by the highest levels of restraint and diplomacy, Algerian academics and some Algerian newspapers have expanded on analyzing the root causes of this significant dispute. Some analyses in the newspaper Al-Khabar and websites like Aurès have suggested that the statements made in October and the cancellation of the agreement this February are merely the latest steps following several warnings that were issued through diplomatic channels first.

Perhaps President Tebboune's statements, made 12 hours after the decision to begin canceling the agreement, are evidence of the accumulation of resentment towards the UAE's actions, which some journalists have pointed out have left Algeria with no choice but to sever relations. These accumulations occurred during two electoral rounds, one of which the president mentioned involved Abu Dhabi's attempt to support a specific candidate in 2019.

Algeria also blames the UAE for obstructing a proposal to the UN Secretary-General in 2022 to appoint former Foreign Minister and current Ambassador to Washington, Sabri Boukadoum, as a UN envoy to Libya. A Algerian diplomat commented to the AFP agency at the time: "Only the UAE rejected the appointment of the former Algerian minister."

However, upon delving deeper into the reasons for Algeria's anger, we find that it primarily stems from security files, whether regarding interventions in Algerian affairs during elections or attempts to support the secession of the "Kabyle Self-Determination Movement," as noted by Le Monde in December of last year. This support for the latter is considered a red line in terms of Algerian national security.

Expanding on the security files that have disturbed Algeria due to UAE interference, we find support for the division of Arab countries through arming secessionist movements, such as the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan and Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya being among the most prominent. Additionally, destabilizing neighboring countries, particularly Mali, is a very sensitive issue for Algeria.

The sensitivity of the Mali file is due to its status as a border security issue, and Algeria has a historical mediation role through which it sponsored the "Algiers Agreement" in 2015 between Bamako and some northern movements, thus linking its influence to the legitimacy of the settlement. When the authorities in Mali decided to terminate the agreement at the beginning of 2024, Algeria warned of risks to the entire region.

Abu Dhabi has made several statements regarding diplomatic relations with Mali and various trade and cultural agreements. However, among these agreements, it was notable what the esteemed English newspaper Financial Times published in February of last year about an Emirati investor acquiring 50% of the shares of gold mines, particularly the "Sadiola" mine.

Gold also reminds us of the discussions that analyses track regarding the desperate attempts to finance and arm the Rapid Support Forces, which aligns with everything the world has rejected since the colonial era and the condemnation of the plundering of people's resources, which often occurred through functional states and secessionist movements.