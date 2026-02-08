In a new chapter of horror in North Korea, students and teachers have been subjected to shocking violations that have reached the level of execution; due to watching South Korean television programs or listening to pop music, including the popular series "Squid Game" on Netflix, according to Amnesty International.

The information came from interviews conducted with 25 individuals who fled North Korea between 2012 and 2020, most of whom were between 15 and 25 years old at the time of their escape. Survivors confirmed that high school students in provinces like Yanggang and North Hamgyong faced public executions, while others were sent to forced labor camps.

These measures are part of a strict repressive campaign imposed by leader Kim Jong Un through the Anti-Reactionary Thought and Culture Law of 2020, which classifies any South Korean content as a threat to the official ideology.

The authorities in North Korea do not hesitate to impose very harsh penalties, considering that watching or possessing South Korean content could expose you to imprisonment or forced labor for 5 to 15 years, while distributing content or organizing group viewings is considered a crime punishable by death.

With these penalties, North Korea once again confirms that the simplest forms of culture and entertainment can turn into a crime that threatens the lives of youth, in a country that completely controls everything its citizens watch.