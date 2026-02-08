في فصل جديد من سلسلة الرعب في كوريا الشمالية، تعرض طلاب ومعلمون لانتهاكات صادمة وصلت إلى الإعدام؛ بسبب مشاهدتهم برامج تلفزيونية كورية جنوبية أو الاستماع لموسيقى البوب، بما في ذلك المسلسل الشهير «لعبة الحبار» على نتفليكس، بحسب ما علنته نظمة العفو الدولية.

وجاءت المعلومات من مقابلات أجريت مع 25 شخصاً فرّوا من كوريا الشمالية بين عامي 2012 و2020، معظمهم راوحت أعمارهم بين 15 و25 عاماً عند الفرار. وأكد الناجون تعرض طلاب المدارس الثانوية في محافظات مثل يانغقانغ وهامغيونغ الشمالية للإعدام العلني، بينما أُرسل آخرون إلى معسكرات العمل القسري.

وتأتي هذه الإجراءات ضمن حملة قمعية صارمة فرضها الزعيم كيم جونغ أون عبر قانون مكافحة الفكر والثقافة الرجعية لعام 2020، الذي يصنّف أي محتوى كوري جنوبي على أنه تهديد للأيديولوجية الرسمية.

ولا تتهاون السلطات في كوريا الشمالية في تطبيق عقوبات صارمة جداً، تعتبر أن مشاهدة أو حيازة محتوى كوري جنوبي قد تعرّضك للسجن أو العمل القسري من 5 إلى 15 سنة، أما توزيع المحتوى أو تنظيم مشاهد جماعية، فتعتبر جريمة تصل عقوبتها إلى الإعدام.

وبهذه العقوبات تؤكد كوريا الشمالية مرة أخرى أن أبسط أشكال الثقافة والترفيه يمكن أن تتحول إلى جريمة تهدد حياة الشباب، في دولة تتحكم بالكامل في كل ما يشاهده مواطنوها.