شهد كرنفال المغنية إيفيتي سانغالو في حديقة إيبيرابويرا بساو باولو حدثاً غريباً وغير مسبوق، عندما تنكر رجال الشرطة البرازيلية بلباس كائنات فضائية ضمن الحشود للقبض على عصابة تبيع مشروبات كحولية مغشوشة.

ووفقاً لتقارير CNN برازيل، اندمج الضباط بين المحتفلين دون إثارة أي شبهات، وتمكّنوا من ضبط ثلاثة رجال يبيعون مشروبات غير قانونية، بلا علامات تجارية أو ملصقات، وتمت مصادرتها على الفور.

وفي عملية متزامنة، أوقفت الشرطة رجلاً آخر بتهمة سرقة الهواتف المحمولة، وعُثر بحوزته على ثلاثة هواتف مخبأة في سرواله. واعترف المشتبه به بأنه كان يعمل كـ«حارس للهواتف المسروقة» نيابة عن شبكة أكبر.

وأكدت السلطات أن طريقة التنكر ساعدت على كشف الجرائم لحظة وقوعها دون إثارة الذعر بين آلاف المشاركين، مضيفة أنها جزء من جهود مستمرة لتعزيز الأمن خلال الكرنفال السنوي، الذي يعد من أكبر الفعاليات الثقافية في البرازيل.

وقالت الشرطة إن استخدام مزيج من الدوريات المرئية، والمراقبة السرية، والتقنيات الحديثة أسهم في حماية المحتفلين وضبط المخالفين، مع الحفاظ على أجواء المرح والكرنفال.