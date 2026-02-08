The carnival of singer Ivete Sangalo at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo witnessed a strange and unprecedented event when Brazilian police officers disguised themselves as aliens among the crowds to catch a gang selling counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

According to reports from CNN Brazil, the officers blended in with the revelers without raising any suspicions and managed to apprehend three men selling illegal drinks, which lacked branding or labels, and they were confiscated immediately.

In a simultaneous operation, police arrested another man for stealing mobile phones, finding three phones hidden in his pants. The suspect admitted that he was working as a "guard for stolen phones" on behalf of a larger network.

Authorities confirmed that the disguise method helped uncover crimes as they occurred without causing panic among the thousands of participants, adding that it is part of ongoing efforts to enhance security during the annual carnival, which is one of the largest cultural events in Brazil.

The police stated that using a mix of visible patrols, undercover surveillance, and modern techniques contributed to protecting revelers and apprehending offenders while maintaining the festive and carnival atmosphere.