شهد كرنفال المغنية إيفيتي سانغالو في حديقة إيبيرابويرا بساو باولو حدثاً غريباً وغير مسبوق، عندما تنكر رجال الشرطة البرازيلية بلباس كائنات فضائية ضمن الحشود للقبض على عصابة تبيع مشروبات كحولية مغشوشة.
ووفقاً لتقارير CNN برازيل، اندمج الضباط بين المحتفلين دون إثارة أي شبهات، وتمكّنوا من ضبط ثلاثة رجال يبيعون مشروبات غير قانونية، بلا علامات تجارية أو ملصقات، وتمت مصادرتها على الفور.
وفي عملية متزامنة، أوقفت الشرطة رجلاً آخر بتهمة سرقة الهواتف المحمولة، وعُثر بحوزته على ثلاثة هواتف مخبأة في سرواله. واعترف المشتبه به بأنه كان يعمل كـ«حارس للهواتف المسروقة» نيابة عن شبكة أكبر.
وأكدت السلطات أن طريقة التنكر ساعدت على كشف الجرائم لحظة وقوعها دون إثارة الذعر بين آلاف المشاركين، مضيفة أنها جزء من جهود مستمرة لتعزيز الأمن خلال الكرنفال السنوي، الذي يعد من أكبر الفعاليات الثقافية في البرازيل.
وقالت الشرطة إن استخدام مزيج من الدوريات المرئية، والمراقبة السرية، والتقنيات الحديثة أسهم في حماية المحتفلين وضبط المخالفين، مع الحفاظ على أجواء المرح والكرنفال.
The carnival of singer Ivete Sangalo at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo witnessed a strange and unprecedented event when Brazilian police officers disguised themselves as aliens among the crowds to catch a gang selling counterfeit alcoholic beverages.
According to reports from CNN Brazil, the officers blended in with the revelers without raising any suspicions and managed to apprehend three men selling illegal drinks, which lacked branding or labels, and they were confiscated immediately.
In a simultaneous operation, police arrested another man for stealing mobile phones, finding three phones hidden in his pants. The suspect admitted that he was working as a "guard for stolen phones" on behalf of a larger network.
Authorities confirmed that the disguise method helped uncover crimes as they occurred without causing panic among the thousands of participants, adding that it is part of ongoing efforts to enhance security during the annual carnival, which is one of the largest cultural events in Brazil.
The police stated that using a mix of visible patrols, undercover surveillance, and modern techniques contributed to protecting revelers and apprehending offenders while maintaining the festive and carnival atmosphere.