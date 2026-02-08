NASA's space telescope has observed the comet 3I/ATLAS, which is releasing large amounts of water vapor, carbon dioxide, organic molecules, and rocky dust as it leaves the solar system, after moving away from the sun.

NASA explained that this sudden activity presents a rare opportunity for scientists to study the chemical materials that formed around other stars, as it helps them understand the fundamental components of planet formation and allows for a comparison of the composition of local comets with those coming from outside our solar system.

The comet 3I/ATLAS has exhibited the formation of a bright dust tail and a gas envelope around it, due to its activity after moving away from the sun, which is unusual for comets that are typically more active when approaching the sun.

Telescope data indicated that the sun's heat penetrated the ice buried within the comet, leading to the release of materials that have not been exposed to space for billions of years, providing scientists with an opportunity to understand the formation of planets and the primordial materials between stars.

It is noteworthy that the comet 3I/ATLAS, coming from outside the solar system, was discovered in July 2025, and scientists are closely monitoring it to observe its ongoing activity and study its rare chemical composition, as it offers valuable information about interstellar materials and organic molecules that may be essential for life.