رصد تلسكوب «ناسا» الفضائي مذنب 3I/ATLAS» ، وهو يطلق كميات كبيرة من بخار الماء، وثاني أكسيد الكربون، والجزيئات العضوية، والغبار الصخري أثناء مغادرته النظام الشمسي، بعد ابتعاده عن الشمس.
وأوضحت «ناسا» أن هذا النشاط المفاجئ يعد فرصة نادرة للعلماء لدراسة المواد الكيميائية التي تشكلت حول نجوم أخرى، كما يساعدهم على التعرف على المكونات الأساسية لتشكل الكواكب، ويتيح مقارنة تركيب المذنبات المحلية مع تلك القادمة من خارج نظامنا الشمسي.
وشهد «3I/ATLAS» تكون ذيل غباري مضيء وغلاف غازي حوله، نتيجة نشاطه بعد ابتعاده عن الشمس، وهو نشاط غير معتاد للمذنبات التي عادةً ما تكون أكثر نشاطا عند اقترابها من الشمس.
وأشارت بيانات التلسكوب إلى أن حرارة الشمس اخترقت الجليد المدفون داخل المذنب، مما أدى إلى إطلاق مواد لم تتعرض للفضاء منذ مليارات السنين، وهو ما يمنح العلماء فرصة لفهم تكوين الكواكب والمواد الأولية بين النجوم.
يُذكر أن مذنب «3I/ATLAS» القادم من خارج النظام الشمسي، اكتُشف في يوليو 2025، وما زال العلماء يتابعونه عن كثب لمراقبة نشاطه المستمر ودراسة تركيبته الكيميائية النادرة، لما يقدمه من معلومات قيّمة عن المواد بين النجوم والجزيئات العضوية التي قد تكون أساسية للحياة.
NASA's space telescope has observed the comet 3I/ATLAS, which is releasing large amounts of water vapor, carbon dioxide, organic molecules, and rocky dust as it leaves the solar system, after moving away from the sun.
NASA explained that this sudden activity presents a rare opportunity for scientists to study the chemical materials that formed around other stars, as it helps them understand the fundamental components of planet formation and allows for a comparison of the composition of local comets with those coming from outside our solar system.
The comet 3I/ATLAS has exhibited the formation of a bright dust tail and a gas envelope around it, due to its activity after moving away from the sun, which is unusual for comets that are typically more active when approaching the sun.
Telescope data indicated that the sun's heat penetrated the ice buried within the comet, leading to the release of materials that have not been exposed to space for billions of years, providing scientists with an opportunity to understand the formation of planets and the primordial materials between stars.
It is noteworthy that the comet 3I/ATLAS, coming from outside the solar system, was discovered in July 2025, and scientists are closely monitoring it to observe its ongoing activity and study its rare chemical composition, as it offers valuable information about interstellar materials and organic molecules that may be essential for life.