رصد تلسكوب «ناسا» الفضائي مذنب 3I/ATLAS» ، وهو يطلق كميات كبيرة من بخار الماء، وثاني أكسيد الكربون، والجزيئات العضوية، والغبار الصخري أثناء مغادرته النظام الشمسي، بعد ابتعاده عن الشمس.

وأوضحت «ناسا» أن هذا النشاط المفاجئ يعد فرصة نادرة للعلماء لدراسة المواد الكيميائية التي تشكلت حول نجوم أخرى، كما يساعدهم على التعرف على المكونات الأساسية لتشكل الكواكب، ويتيح مقارنة تركيب المذنبات المحلية مع تلك القادمة من خارج نظامنا الشمسي.

وشهد «3I/ATLAS» تكون ذيل غباري مضيء وغلاف غازي حوله، نتيجة نشاطه بعد ابتعاده عن الشمس، وهو نشاط غير معتاد للمذنبات التي عادةً ما تكون أكثر نشاطا عند اقترابها من الشمس.

وأشارت بيانات التلسكوب إلى أن حرارة الشمس اخترقت الجليد المدفون داخل المذنب، مما أدى إلى إطلاق مواد لم تتعرض للفضاء منذ مليارات السنين، وهو ما يمنح العلماء فرصة لفهم تكوين الكواكب والمواد الأولية بين النجوم.

يُذكر أن مذنب «3I/ATLAS» القادم من خارج النظام الشمسي، اكتُشف في يوليو 2025، وما زال العلماء يتابعونه عن كثب لمراقبة نشاطه المستمر ودراسة تركيبته الكيميائية النادرة، لما يقدمه من معلومات قيّمة عن المواد بين النجوم والجزيئات العضوية التي قد تكون أساسية للحياة.