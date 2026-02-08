في صورة صادمة للتناقض بين الواقع الرسمي والخاص، كشف تقرير لمجلة «ذا أتلانتيك» الأمريكية جانباً غير متوقع من حياة الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد في سنواته الأخيرة في السلطة. فبينما كانت البلاد تغرق في أزمات وحروب، كان الأسد يقضي ساعات طويلة على هاتفه المحمول، منغمساً في الألعاب الإلكترونية والترفيه الرقمي، وعلى رأسها لعبة «كاندي كراش» الشهيرة.

وأشارت مصادر مقربة من القصر الرئاسي بدمشق إلى أن هوسه بالألعاب جاء متزامناً مع تهميش قيادات النظام التقليدية، واعتماده على دائرة ضيقة من المقربين، ما وسّع الفجوة بينه وبين المحيط السياسي والأمني، وظهرت الصورة التي عكست ضعفاً غير متوقع لحاكم كان يُصور نفسه قائداً مسيطراً على المشهد.

وشدد التقرير على أن هذه التفاصيل تسلط الضوء على أسلوب إدارة الأسد للبلاد في سنوات الحرب، وكيف أن انغماسه في الترفيه الرقمي قد يكون أحد العوامل التي ساهمت في الانهيار السريع للنظام في أواخر عام 2024.

وبين الضحك والتدمير، تظهر هنا صورة حاكم مدمن على الألعاب الإلكترونية بينما تعاني بلاده من ويلات الحرب، ما يطرح تساؤلات عن تأثير حياته الشخصية على قرارات مصيرية شكلت مصير سورية.