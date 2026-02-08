In a shocking image of the contradiction between the official and private realities, a report from the American magazine "The Atlantic" revealed an unexpected aspect of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's life in his final years in power. While the country was sinking into crises and wars, Assad spent long hours on his mobile phone, immersed in video games and digital entertainment, with the popular game "Candy Crush" at the top of his list.

Sources close to the presidential palace in Damascus indicated that his obsession with games coincided with the marginalization of traditional regime leaders and his reliance on a narrow circle of close associates, which widened the gap between him and the political and security environment, revealing an unexpected image of weakness for a ruler who portrayed himself as a commanding leader in the scene.

The report emphasized that these details shed light on Assad's management style of the country during the years of war, and how his immersion in digital entertainment may have been one of the factors that contributed to the rapid collapse of the regime in late 2024.

Amidst laughter and destruction, there emerges a picture of a ruler addicted to video games while his country suffers from the horrors of war, raising questions about the impact of his personal life on fateful decisions that shaped the fate of Syria.