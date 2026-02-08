علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة، أن النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو قائد الفريق النصراوي أبلغ مدير الجهاز الفني جيسوس، بعدم رغبته في خوض المواجهة المرتقبة أمام فريق أركاداغ التركمانستاني، التي تجمع الفريقين ضمن منافسات بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2، رغم انتظام «الدون» في تدريب الفريق الذي أقيم عصر اليوم (الأحد)، وفضّل البقاء في العاصمة السعودية (الرياض) وعدم مرافقة البعثة، ومواصلة برنامجه الخاص ليكون في أتم الجاهزية للاستحقاقات المحلية والقارية القادمة التي تتطلب مجهوداً بدنياً عالياً وتركيزاً كبيراً.
وتعتبر مباراة أركاداغ ذات أهمية خاصة للنصراويين في سياق طموحات نادي النصر القارية، إذ تمثل بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2 (النسخة المستحدثة من البطولات الآسيوية) هدفاً إستراتيجياً لإدارة النادي والجماهير المتعطشة للألقاب الخارجية. ورغم غياب رونالدو فإن الجهاز الفني يعول على كوكبة النجوم الآخرين في الفريق لمواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات وضمان التأهل للأدوار المتقدمة، خاصة أن الفريق يمتلك دكة بدلاء قوية وعناصر قادرة على صنع الفارق.
“Okaz” learned from its private sources that the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the Al-Nassr team, informed the head coach Jesus of his unwillingness to participate in the anticipated match against the Turkmen team Arkadag, which brings the two teams together in the AFC Champions League 2 competition. This is despite the fact that the "Don" attended the team's training held this afternoon (Sunday). He preferred to stay in the Saudi capital (Riyadh) and not accompany the delegation, continuing his personal program to be in optimal readiness for the upcoming local and continental challenges that require high physical effort and great focus.
The match against Arkadag is of particular importance to the Al-Nassr team in the context of the club's continental ambitions, as the AFC Champions League 2 (the newly introduced version of Asian championships) represents a strategic goal for the club's management and the fans eager for external titles. Despite Ronaldo's absence, the coaching staff is relying on the other stars in the team to continue the winning streak and ensure qualification for the advanced stages, especially since the team has a strong bench and players capable of making a difference.