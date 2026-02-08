علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة، أن النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو قائد الفريق النصراوي أبلغ مدير الجهاز الفني جيسوس، بعدم رغبته في خوض المواجهة المرتقبة أمام فريق أركاداغ التركمانستاني، التي تجمع الفريقين ضمن منافسات بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2، رغم انتظام «الدون» في تدريب الفريق الذي أقيم عصر اليوم (الأحد)، وفضّل البقاء في العاصمة السعودية (الرياض) وعدم مرافقة البعثة، ومواصلة برنامجه الخاص ليكون في أتم الجاهزية للاستحقاقات المحلية والقارية القادمة التي تتطلب مجهوداً بدنياً عالياً وتركيزاً كبيراً.


وتعتبر مباراة أركاداغ ذات أهمية خاصة للنصراويين في سياق طموحات نادي النصر القارية، إذ تمثل بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2 (النسخة المستحدثة من البطولات الآسيوية) هدفاً إستراتيجياً لإدارة النادي والجماهير المتعطشة للألقاب الخارجية. ورغم غياب رونالدو فإن الجهاز الفني يعول على كوكبة النجوم الآخرين في الفريق لمواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات وضمان التأهل للأدوار المتقدمة، خاصة أن الفريق يمتلك دكة بدلاء قوية وعناصر قادرة على صنع الفارق.