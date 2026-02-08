“Okaz” learned from its private sources that the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the Al-Nassr team, informed the head coach Jesus of his unwillingness to participate in the anticipated match against the Turkmen team Arkadag, which brings the two teams together in the AFC Champions League 2 competition. This is despite the fact that the "Don" attended the team's training held this afternoon (Sunday). He preferred to stay in the Saudi capital (Riyadh) and not accompany the delegation, continuing his personal program to be in optimal readiness for the upcoming local and continental challenges that require high physical effort and great focus.



The match against Arkadag is of particular importance to the Al-Nassr team in the context of the club's continental ambitions, as the AFC Champions League 2 (the newly introduced version of Asian championships) represents a strategic goal for the club's management and the fans eager for external titles. Despite Ronaldo's absence, the coaching staff is relying on the other stars in the team to continue the winning streak and ensure qualification for the advanced stages, especially since the team has a strong bench and players capable of making a difference.