تتواصل فعاليات معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 بالعاصمة الرياض برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين، بعد افتتاح وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وبمشاركة واسعة من أبرز الشركات والمؤسسات الدفاعية العالمية والإقليمية، وسط حضور مكثف من الوزراء والسفراء وكبار القيادات العسكرية والأمنية، ليؤكد المعرض مكانة المملكة كمنصة دولية رائدة لصناعة الدفاع.
وفي جناحه الذي شهد إقبالاً لافتاً من الزوار، عرض مركز الأمير سلطان للدراسات والبحوث الدفاعية أحدث مشاريعه البحثية والتقنية وحلولها الدفاعية المتقدمة، مع التركيز على ربط البحث العلمي مباشرة باحتياجات القطاع الدفاعي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030 لتعزيز المحتوى المحلي وتوطين الصناعات العسكرية.
وشهد اليوم الأول توقيع سلسلة من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم بين الهيئات السعودية والشركات العالمية، منها مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية و«الشركة السعودية للصناعات العسكرية» لتعزيز التوطين، واتفاقيات مع «جنرال إلكتريك» و«إيرباص للدفاع والفضاء» لنقل التقنيات المتقدمة. وفي محور الطيران العسكري، أبرمت «جي إي إيروسبيس» و«شركة الشرق الأوسط لمحركات الطائرات» ثلاث اتفاقيات لتعزيز جاهزية أسطول محركات F110 - 129 للقوات الجوية الملكية السعودية وتوسيع خدمات الصيانة داخل المملكة.
وإضافة إلى ذلك، شارك التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب في المعرض لعرض جهوده في محاربة الإرهاب، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات الفكرية والإعلامية والعسكرية، مع التركيز على رفع جاهزية الكوادر الوطنية وتطوير برامج مستدامة لدعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.
كما تفرد المعهد النسائي بالأمن العام ضمن جناح وزارة الداخلية باستعراض تقنيات مبتكرة، بما في ذلك عرض «الفصيل الصامت» الذي يجمع بين مهارات التعامل الاستعراضي بالأسلحة والفرقة الموسيقية، إلى جانب توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتطوير المدن الآمنة، وتعزيز أمن المنشآت الحيوية، بما يسهم في دعم رؤية المملكة 2030 في مجالي الأمن والصناعة الدفاعية.
وتعكس هذه المشاركة الشاملة حجم الزخم الدولي الذي شهده المعرض، والاهتمام العالمي بالسوق الدفاعي السعودي، وما حققته المملكة من خطوات متسارعة نحو توطين الصناعات الدفاعية، وبناء منظومة متكاملة للإمداد، ورفع جاهزية القوات المسلحة، لترسخ مكانتها على الخريطة العالمية كمركز للابتكار والدفاع والأمن.
The activities of the World Defense Exhibition 2026 continue in the capital Riyadh under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, following the opening by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, with wide participation from the leading global and regional defense companies and institutions, amidst a strong presence of ministers, ambassadors, and senior military and security leaders, confirming the exhibition's position as a leading international platform for the defense industry.
In its booth, which witnessed significant visitor turnout, the Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center showcased its latest research and technological projects and advanced defense solutions, focusing on directly linking scientific research to the needs of the defense sector, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance local content and localize military industries.
On the first day, a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between Saudi entities and global companies, including a memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Military Industries and the "Saudi Military Industries Company" to enhance localization, and agreements with "General Electric" and "Airbus Defense and Space" for the transfer of advanced technologies. In the military aviation sector, "GE Aerospace" and the "Middle East Aircraft Engines Company" signed three agreements to enhance the readiness of the F110 - 129 engine fleet for the Royal Saudi Air Force and expand maintenance services within the Kingdom.
Additionally, the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism participated in the exhibition to showcase its efforts in combating terrorism, enhancing international cooperation, and exchanging experiences in intellectual, media, and military fields, with a focus on raising the readiness of national personnel and developing sustainable programs to support regional and international security and stability.
The Women's Security Institute also distinguished itself within the Ministry of Interior's booth by showcasing innovative technologies, including the "Silent Unit" display that combines skills in weapon handling with a musical band, alongside the use of artificial intelligence technologies, the development of safe cities, and the enhancement of the security of vital facilities, contributing to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in the fields of security and defense industry.
This comprehensive participation reflects the significant international momentum witnessed by the exhibition, the global interest in the Saudi defense market, and the rapid steps the Kingdom has taken towards localizing defense industries, building an integrated supply system, and enhancing the readiness of the armed forces, solidifying its position on the global map as a center for innovation, defense, and security.