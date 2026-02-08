تتواصل فعاليات معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 بالعاصمة الرياض برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين، بعد افتتاح وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وبمشاركة واسعة من أبرز الشركات والمؤسسات الدفاعية العالمية والإقليمية، وسط حضور مكثف من الوزراء والسفراء وكبار القيادات العسكرية والأمنية، ليؤكد المعرض مكانة المملكة كمنصة دولية رائدة لصناعة الدفاع.

وفي جناحه الذي شهد إقبالاً لافتاً من الزوار، عرض مركز الأمير سلطان للدراسات والبحوث الدفاعية أحدث مشاريعه البحثية والتقنية وحلولها الدفاعية المتقدمة، مع التركيز على ربط البحث العلمي مباشرة باحتياجات القطاع الدفاعي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030 لتعزيز المحتوى المحلي وتوطين الصناعات العسكرية.

وشهد اليوم الأول توقيع سلسلة من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم بين الهيئات السعودية والشركات العالمية، منها مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية و«الشركة السعودية للصناعات العسكرية» لتعزيز التوطين، واتفاقيات مع «جنرال إلكتريك» و«إيرباص للدفاع والفضاء» لنقل التقنيات المتقدمة. وفي محور الطيران العسكري، أبرمت «جي إي إيروسبيس» و«شركة الشرق الأوسط لمحركات الطائرات» ثلاث اتفاقيات لتعزيز جاهزية أسطول محركات F110 - 129 للقوات الجوية الملكية السعودية وتوسيع خدمات الصيانة داخل المملكة.

وإضافة إلى ذلك، شارك التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب في المعرض لعرض جهوده في محاربة الإرهاب، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات الفكرية والإعلامية والعسكرية، مع التركيز على رفع جاهزية الكوادر الوطنية وتطوير برامج مستدامة لدعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

كما تفرد المعهد النسائي بالأمن العام ضمن جناح وزارة الداخلية باستعراض تقنيات مبتكرة، بما في ذلك عرض «الفصيل الصامت» الذي يجمع بين مهارات التعامل الاستعراضي بالأسلحة والفرقة الموسيقية، إلى جانب توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتطوير المدن الآمنة، وتعزيز أمن المنشآت الحيوية، بما يسهم في دعم رؤية المملكة 2030 في مجالي الأمن والصناعة الدفاعية.

وتعكس هذه المشاركة الشاملة حجم الزخم الدولي الذي شهده المعرض، والاهتمام العالمي بالسوق الدفاعي السعودي، وما حققته المملكة من خطوات متسارعة نحو توطين الصناعات الدفاعية، وبناء منظومة متكاملة للإمداد، ورفع جاهزية القوات المسلحة، لترسخ مكانتها على الخريطة العالمية كمركز للابتكار والدفاع والأمن.