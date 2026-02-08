The activities of the World Defense Exhibition 2026 continue in the capital Riyadh under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, following the opening by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, with wide participation from the leading global and regional defense companies and institutions, amidst a strong presence of ministers, ambassadors, and senior military and security leaders, confirming the exhibition's position as a leading international platform for the defense industry.

In its booth, which witnessed significant visitor turnout, the Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center showcased its latest research and technological projects and advanced defense solutions, focusing on directly linking scientific research to the needs of the defense sector, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to enhance local content and localize military industries.

On the first day, a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between Saudi entities and global companies, including a memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Military Industries and the "Saudi Military Industries Company" to enhance localization, and agreements with "General Electric" and "Airbus Defense and Space" for the transfer of advanced technologies. In the military aviation sector, "GE Aerospace" and the "Middle East Aircraft Engines Company" signed three agreements to enhance the readiness of the F110 - 129 engine fleet for the Royal Saudi Air Force and expand maintenance services within the Kingdom.

Additionally, the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism participated in the exhibition to showcase its efforts in combating terrorism, enhancing international cooperation, and exchanging experiences in intellectual, media, and military fields, with a focus on raising the readiness of national personnel and developing sustainable programs to support regional and international security and stability.

The Women's Security Institute also distinguished itself within the Ministry of Interior's booth by showcasing innovative technologies, including the "Silent Unit" display that combines skills in weapon handling with a musical band, alongside the use of artificial intelligence technologies, the development of safe cities, and the enhancement of the security of vital facilities, contributing to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in the fields of security and defense industry.

This comprehensive participation reflects the significant international momentum witnessed by the exhibition, the global interest in the Saudi defense market, and the rapid steps the Kingdom has taken towards localizing defense industries, building an integrated supply system, and enhancing the readiness of the armed forces, solidifying its position on the global map as a center for innovation, defense, and security.