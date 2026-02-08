The head coach of the Al-Qadisiyah football team, Rodgers, expressed his dissatisfaction with the result



of his team's match against Al-Fateh, which took place at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 21st round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League," ending in a positive draw (1 - 1). This result raised Al-Qadisiyah's points to (44), placing them fourth in the standings, while Al-Fateh's points reached (24), putting them in tenth place. This was stated during the post-match press conference, where he said: "Our match against Al-Fateh was one of the least tactical matches since I took over the team; it resembled a basketball game rather than football in terms of players' incorrect positioning, and we actually lost two important points." He added: "The absence of the Italian striker Retegui affected some attacking solutions," praising the substitute player Carvalho and what he contributed.



﻿On his part, Al-Fateh's coach, Portuguese José Gomes, confirmed that the match was very difficult against Al-Qadisiyah, which has strong elements and great depth on the bench. He said: "The team adhered to the instructions and succeeded in stopping Al-Qadisiyah, despite having fewer options compared to the opponent," adding: "The pressure of matches was significant, as we played 7 matches over three weeks."