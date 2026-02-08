أبدى مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية، رودجرز، عدم رضاه عن نتيجة


مباراة فريقه أمام نظيره الفتح، التي جمعتهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(21) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» وانتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي (1 - 1)، ليرفع القادسية رصيده إلى (44) نقطة ليحتل المركز الرابع في جدول الترتيب، فيما وصل رصيد الفتح إلى (24) نقطة في المركز العاشر. جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المباراة، وقال: «مباراتنا مع الفتح من أقل المباريات تكتيكياً منذ إشرافي على الفريق، كانت أشبه بمباراة كرة سلة وليست كرة قدم من حيث تمركز اللاعبين الخاطئ وحقيقة خسرنا نقطتين مهمتين». وأضاف: «غياب المهاجم الإيطالي ريتيغي أثر على بعض الحلول الهجومية» مع إشادته باللاعب البديل كارفاليو وما قدمه.


﻿من جانبه أكد مدرب الفتح، البرتغالي جوزيه غوميز، أن المباراة كانت صعبة جداً أمام القادسية الذي يمتلك عناصر قوية وعمقاً كبيراً في دكة البدلاء، وقال: «الفريق التزم بالتعليمات ونجح في إيقاف القادسية، رغم قلة الخيارات مقارنة بالمنافس»، وأضاف: «ضغط المباريات كان كبيراً، إذ لعبنا 7 مباريات خلال ثلاثة أسابيع».