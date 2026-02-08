Jini, the leading platform in the smart transportation sector in the region, announced today a strategic partnership with Al Rajhi Bank aimed at integrating the "Rewards" program, the largest loyalty program in the Kingdom, directly and fully into the ride booking experience through the Jini app. This step represents a qualitative leap in the concept of daily mobility, as it integrates rewards into the core of daily rides, making every ride a smarter and more valuable choice for users.

This partnership embodies the shared vision between Jini and Al Rajhi Bank to provide tangible value that goes beyond the traditional concept of mobility, by directly integrating the "Rewards" program within the ride booking experience through the app.

This integration makes Jini the only smart platform in the Kingdom that offers a fully integrated loyalty experience within the mobility sector, enabling users to earn and redeem points seamlessly during the same usage journey, transforming daily rides into a sustainable source of added value and helping to manage mobility costs without changing usual behaviors.

As part of this integration, Jini users will have the opportunity to earn 4 "Rewards" points for every one riyal spent on rides, regardless of the payment method used. The points are automatically calculated with each daily ride, allowing users to redeem real value from their core mobility services and providing them with a more effective tool for managing their mobility budget and reducing costs in the long term.

Users can also convert their accumulated "Rewards" points into balance in the Jini wallet and pay for rides directly within the app, contributing to reducing the cost of future rides in a way that relies on long-term cumulative savings instead of temporary discounts. This approach reflects the company's vision of making loyalty an integral part of the daily mobility experience.

To ensure a seamless user experience, the launch phase is based on a comprehensive awareness methodology, providing clear guidance for linking rewards accounts, explaining the automatic points calculation mechanism, and redeeming them within the app, which enhances user awareness of the role of their daily mobility in achieving continuous cumulative value.

As Jini continues its pioneering role in driving digital transformation in the Kingdom, this partnership represents a shared commitment to innovating flexible mobility solutions, based on the principle of maximizing value for the user, and contributes to building an integrated mobility ecosystem that aligns with national trends towards a sustainable digital economy.