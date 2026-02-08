أعلنت جيني، المنصة الرائدة في قطاع النقل الذكي بالمنطقة، عن إبرام شراكة استراتيجية اليوم مع مصرف الراجحي تهدف إلى دمج برنامج «مكافأة»، أكبر برامج الولاء في المملكة، بشكل مباشر وكامل ضمن تجربة حجز المشاوير عبر تطبيق جيني، وتُعد هذه الخطوة نقلة نوعية في مفهوم التنقّل اليومي، حيث تدمج المكافآت في صلب المشاوير اليومية، مما يجعل من كل مشوار خيارًا أذكى وأكثر قيمة للمستخدمين.

وتجسّد هذه الشراكة، التي يكمن جوهرها في تحويل التنقّل اليومي إلى تجربة ذات قيمة مضافة، الرؤية المشتركة بين «جيني» ومصرف الراجحي في تقديم قيمة ملموسة تتجاوز مفهوم التنقّل التقليدي، من خلال دمج برنامج «مكافأة» مباشرةً داخل تجربة حجز المشاوير عبر التطبيق.

ويجعل هذا التكامل «جيني» المنصة الذكية الوحيدة في المملكة التي توفّر تجربة ولاء متكاملة بالكامل ضمن قطاع التنقّل، حيث تمكّن المستخدمين من جمع النقاط واستبدالها بسلاسة خلال رحلة الاستخدام نفسها، ما يحوّل المشاوير اليومية إلى مصدر مستدام للقيمة المضافة ويساعد على إدارة تكاليف التنقّل دون تغيير السلوكيات المعتادة.

وفي إطار هذا التكامل، سيحظى مستخدمو «جيني» بفرصة اكتساب 4 نقاط «مكافأة» مقابل كل ريال واحد يتم إنفاقه على المشاوير، أيًا كانت وسيلة الدفع المستخدمة، وتتم عملية احتساب النقاط تلقائيًا مع كل مشوار يومي، مما يتيح للمستخدمين استرداد قيمة حقيقية من خدمات تنقّلهم الأساسية، ويمنحهم أداة أكثر فاعلية لإدارة ميزانية التنقّل وتخفيض التكاليف على المدى الطويل.

كما يمكن للمستخدمين تحويل نقاط «مكافأة» المتراكمة إلى رصيد في محفظة «جيني» وسداد قيمة المشاوير مباشرة داخل التطبيق، مما يُسهم في خفض تكلفة المشاوير المستقبلية بطريقة تعتمد على التوفير التراكمي طويل الأمد بدلًا من الخصومات المؤقتة، ويعكس هذا النهج رؤية الشركة في جعل الولاء جزءًا لا يتجزأ من تجربة التنقّل اليومي.

ولضمان تجربة استخدام سلسة، ترتكز مرحلة الإطلاق على منهجية توعوية شاملة، حيث يتم تقديم إرشادات واضحة لربط حسابات مكافأة، مع شرح آلية احتساب النقاط تلقائيًا واستردادها داخل التطبيق، بما يعزز وعي المستخدم بدور تنقّله اليومي في تحقيق قيمة تراكمية مستمرة.

وفي إطار مواصلة جيني لدورها الريادي في دفع عجلة التحوّل الرقمي بالمملكة، تأتي هذه الشراكة لتجسد التزامًا مشتركًا بابتكار حلول تنقّل تتسم بالمرونة، وترتكز على مبدأ تعظيم القيمة للمستخدم، وتسهم في بناء منظومة تنقّل متكاملة تواكب التوجهات الوطنية نحو اقتصاد رقمي مستدام.