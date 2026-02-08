أعلن مجلس إدارة المعهد الدولي للمراجعين الداخليين، خلال اجتماعه الأول لعام 2026 المنعقد في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا بمدينة كيب تاون، فوز المملكة العربية السعودية برئاسة مجلس إدارة المعهد للدورة 2027- 2028، ممثلة برئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للمراجعين الداخليين الدكتور حسام بن عبدالمحسن العنقري.

ويُعد هذا الفوز محطة تاريخية للمهنة على الصعيدين الآسيوي والعربي، إذ سجلت المملكة العربية السعودية أول رئاسة لمجلس إدارة المعهد منذ تأسيسه عام 1941، وسُجل الدكتور حسام العنقري أول آسيوي وعربي يفوز برئاسة المجلس، في تجسيد واضح للمكانة المهنية التي حققتها المملكة وثقة المجتمع الدولي بكفاءاتها المهنية القيادية.

ويعكس هذا الإنجاز انتقال المملكة إلى موقع القيادة والتأثير في توجيه مهنة المراجعة الداخلية عالمياً، ومشاركتها الفاعلة في صياغة السياسات المهنية وصناعة القرار داخل أكبر منظمة دولية متخصصة في هذا المجال.

وأكد العنقري أن هذا الفوز النوعي لم يكن نتاج جهد فردي، بل يمثل ثمرة عمل مؤسسي متواصل، مشيراً إلى أن الهيئة السعودية للمراجعين الداخليين كان لها دور مهني محوري في تطوير المنظومة الوطنية للمراجعة الداخلية، وهو ما أسهم في تصنيفها ضمن أفضل عشر منظمات مهنية على مستوى العالم في مجال المراجعة الداخلية.

وأفاد أن هذه المكانة تعزز مسؤولية المملكة في إبراز ما وصلت إليه مهنة المراجعة الداخلية من تطور ونضج، وكذلك دعم وإبراز للكفاءات الوطنية التي تنتمي لأسرة ممارسي مهنة المراجعة الداخلية في المملكة، بما يسهم في استمرار ونمو ما وصلت إليه المهنة من تميز وتعزيز استدامتها دولياً.

وبهذه المناسبة قدم مجلس إدارة المعهد الدولي للمراجعين الداخليين تهنئته لرئيس مجلس إدارة المعهد الدكتور حسام العنقري بهذا الفوز، مؤكدين أن رئاسة المملكة للمجلس تمثل إضافة نوعية لمسيرة المعهد، وتتوافق مع استضافة المملكة للمؤتمر الدولي للمراجعين الداخليين في مدينة الرياض عام 2027.

يشار إلى أن المعهد الدولي للمراجعين الداخليين المرجعية المهنية العالمية لمهنة المراجعة الداخلية، حيث تأسس عام 1941، ويقع مقره الرئيسي في ولاية فلوريدا بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ويضم تحت مظلته أكثر من 170 فرعاً وكياناً مهنياً، وتمتد شبكته العالمية في أكثر من 140 دولة.

من جهة أخرى هنأ وزير التجارة ماجد القصبي رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة الدكتور حسام العنقري بمناسبة فوزه برئاسة مجلس إدارة المعهد الدولي للمراجعين الداخليين في منشور على منصة «X» قائلاً: أبارك لأخي الدكتور حسام العنقري رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة، فوزه برئاسة مجلس إدارة المعهد الدولي للمراجعين الداخليين، كأول عربي وآسيوي في تاريخ المعهد يتولى هذا المنصب. إنجاز وطني نفخر به، وأسأل الله له التوفيق والسداد.