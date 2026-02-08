The Board of Directors of the International Institute of Internal Auditors announced during its first meeting of 2026, held in Cape Town, South Africa, the victory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in chairing the Board of Directors of the Institute for the 2027-2028 term, represented by the President of the General Court of Audit and Chairman of the Saudi Authority of Internal Auditors, Dr. Hussam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari.

This victory is considered a historic milestone for the profession on both the Asian and Arab levels, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recorded its first presidency of the Board of Directors of the Institute since its establishment in 1941. Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari is noted as the first Asian and Arab to win the presidency of the council, clearly reflecting the professional status that the Kingdom has achieved and the international community's trust in its leading professional competencies.

This achievement reflects the Kingdom's transition to a position of leadership and influence in guiding the internal auditing profession globally, and its active participation in shaping professional policies and decision-making within the largest international organization specialized in this field.

Al-Anqari confirmed that this qualitative victory was not the result of individual effort, but rather represents the fruit of continuous institutional work, pointing out that the Saudi Authority of Internal Auditors played a pivotal professional role in developing the national internal auditing system, which contributed to its classification among the top ten professional organizations worldwide in the field of internal auditing.

He stated that this status enhances the Kingdom's responsibility to highlight the development and maturity that the internal auditing profession has achieved, as well as to support and showcase the national competencies belonging to the family of internal auditing practitioners in the Kingdom, which contributes to the continuity and growth of the profession's excellence and enhances its sustainability internationally.

On this occasion, the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Internal Auditors congratulated the Chairman of the Institute, Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari, on this victory, affirming that the Kingdom's presidency of the council represents a qualitative addition to the Institute's journey and aligns with the Kingdom's hosting of the International Conference of Internal Auditors in Riyadh in 2027.

It is noteworthy that the International Institute of Internal Auditors is the global professional reference for the internal auditing profession, established in 1941, with its headquarters located in Florida, USA. It encompasses more than 170 branches and professional entities, and its global network extends to over 140 countries.

On another note, Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi congratulated the President of the General Court of Audit, Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari, on his election as Chairman of the International Institute of Internal Auditors in a post on the “X” platform, stating: I congratulate my brother Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari, President of the General Court of Audit, on his election as Chairman of the International Institute of Internal Auditors, as the first Arab and Asian in the history of the Institute to hold this position. This is a national achievement that we take pride in, and I ask God to grant him success and guidance.